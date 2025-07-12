General Hospital weekly update (July 7 to July 11, 2025): Lulu and Brook Lynn clash over Rocco, and Michael supports Sasha’s decision

Heightened passions hinted at impending battles on General Hospital during the week of July 7, 2025. In the wake of Natalia's unexpected demise and the mishap at Charlie's Pub, the town wore an air of tension. On one hand, Natalia's death put Sonny on the PCPD's radar; on the other, the fire at the pub escalated the friction between Sonny and Sidwell.

Ad

Elsewhere, General Hospital fans saw Rocco discover the file containing his birth details, and he stumbled upon Britt Westbourne. As he questioned his parents about Britt, the situation hinted at a major blow-up soon. Meanwhile, Kai betrayed Trina's family by blurting out Curtis's plan to his employer. Moreover, unusual events happened with baby Daisy, making Sasha uneasy on the long-running ABC soap.

General Hospital: Significant events between July 7 and 11, 2025

Rocco's birth story intensifies on General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rocco's queries about Britt Westbourne made his parents uneasy. Armed by the information that Brook Lynn was responsible for the intel, Lulu confronted her longtime rival with a slap across the face. In response, BLQ called her a hypocrite for getting angry at tasting her own medicine. Gio arrived to the location and accused his mother of hurting another person in her revenge.

Since BLQ did not intend for Rocco to find the file, she felt sorry for hurting the teenager. Lulu proceeded to rant about BLQ in front of her mother. Laura assured her that the culprit can be taken care of later. She also assured her grandson that Lulu loved him. Meanwhile, Dante accused BLQ of hurting his son. However, he forgave her after her sincere apology.

Ad

Elsewhere, Rocco searched the internet for information on Britt Westbourne before shooting off an email to Britt's mother, Dr. Liesl Obrecht.

Also Read: General Hospital family tree, explained

General Hospital: Anxious Sasha made a decision

Sasha found Daisy missing on Monday's episode, dated July 7, 2025. However, after raising an alarm, the baby was found in her bassinet. While Chase suspected Sasha was having mental health issues due to postpartum conditions, Sasha insisted to Michael that she was not imagining problems.

Ad

Ad

Michael Corinthos believed her and offered to support her. However, Sasha decided to leave town with the baby. Michael refused to let Daisy out of his sight without protection. As such, he requested Jason to take Sasha and Daisy to a location that remained undisclosed to viewers.

Meanwhile, Willow was shown flashing back to picking up baby Daisy and taking her quietly away for a walk, letting her parents panic. She wanted Daisy's parents to taste the separation anxiety she was feeling while staying away from Wiley and Amelia.

Ad

General Hospital: Kristina's scheme took root

Cody followed up with Ava as per Kristina's plan and offered to help her in her gallery. However, she slapped him when he took advantage of her by kissing her. But she soon forgave him after he apologized. Emboldened, he attended the gallery's exhibition.

Meanwhile, Ric flirted with Elizabeth on and off. Later, he offered to take her to the exhibition. At the venue, Ava and Ric had a spat over his interest in Liz. On the other hand, Cody egged on the misunderstanding further by chatting up Liz in front of Ric and splashing his drink on her.

Ad

General Hospital: Kai's betrayal cost him his romance

Ad

Kai told Drew about what he overheard. As such, Drew derailed Curtis's plan with Jacinda. To add insult to injury, the Congressman forced the Aurora CEO to publish an article defaming Sonny over Natalia's death. Kai admitted to Curtis that he had overheard and tipped off his employer. Curtis then advised him to come clean to Trina.

Following this, he arrived at Ava's gallery and confessed the complete truth to Trina. The latter was shocked to find that Kai chose loyalty to his employer over loyalty towards her family. She refused to continue their relationship after his betrayal.

Ad

General Hospital: Emma and Josslyn double-crossed each other

Vaughn pretended to have a secret affair with Josslyn when caught by Emma in Dalton's office. Vaughn's assignment was to ensure Emma stays away from Dalton's project. As such, between them, Joss and Vaughn acted out a breakup to help Vaughn get closer to Emma.

Emma used the opportunity to lay her hands on a master key that Vaughn was carrying, hoping it might be the key to Dalton's lab. Meanwhile, Anna got curious about Vaughn and asked about his connection with the University.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital weekly preview sees Natalia’s memorial erupt, Michael’s decision loom large, and Nina pay the price

The story arcs will move forward to add to the drama in General Hospital's upcoming episodes as Dr. Obrecht arrives in town and Michael makes a critical decision soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More