The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 13 to 22, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

A transition in circumstances await the upcoming storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna awakens from her coma while Ridge rescues Brooke. The coming weeks will see the Forrester scion's loyalties torn between the two women in his life. Meanwhile, Sheila joins Dr. Li in keeping a secret. Elsewhere, the secret of Dr. Grace's fraud is out.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented the sleuthing moves of Finn Finnegan as he pushed Grace into disclosing her unlawful actions to Liam and Hope. While Liam was stunned to learn he never had cancer, Hope proceeded to slap the doctor in anger.

Meanwhile, Sheila witnessed drugs falling out of Dr. Li's bag when she went to look for her. Believing that the doctor was going into addiction, Sheila followed Li to her home to find Luna lying in a comatose state.

Elsewhere, Eric noticed Nick carrying an engagement ring and told his son about it. The fans of the long-running CBS daily soap saw Ridge rushing to stop Brooke from getting into Nick's boat. However, the latter sped up his boat before swerving to avoid a collision. This landed Brooke in the water. Ridge dived in to pull her out of water before resuscitating her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The destined couple faces resistance

Nick will continue to pursue Brooke (Image via YouTube/boldandbeautiful)

Recently, Ridge applied the CPR to bring Brooke back to life after dragging her to safety from her Mediterranean plunge. He realized the immense love he feels for his "destiny". The upcoming episodes will find Forrester Creations will celebrate the successful launch, while Brooke's accident and her rescue may make news as well.

Ridge will have an important decision to make as he will face Taylor with another let-down. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Taylor will likely not take his breakup easily. She may insist on staying engaged to him and keeping her ring on her finger. This may torment Ridge further.

Meanwhile, Nick Marone will want to go ahead with his proposal. He may continue to woo Brooke claiming to love her. However, having found her destined love back, the Logan will likely turn him down gently. Whether Nick accepts Brooke's decision or reacts negatively remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bill is furious

Monday's episode, dated August 11, 2025, saw Bill shocked to learn that Grace duped him. As Liam explained how she took him for a ride, and why she swindled a million off him, the billionaire vowed to take the cheater down. On the other hand, the doctor turned herself in to the police.

The upcoming episodes will find Bill looking into the steps the authorities take towards the fraud. He may goad them to take strict action against Grace Buckingham. If the police do not work fast or hard enough, the billionaire may take matters into his hands and look for ways to punish the cheater.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila reconnects with her granddaughter

Recently, Sheila discovered her granddaughter in a comatose condition at Dr. Li's house. As the two women urged the young woman to wake up, she did. The upcoming week will find Li nursing Luna back to health.

Sheila and Li keep Luna secretly alive (Image via YouTube/boldandbeautiful)

As Sheila will collaborate with the doctor, they will try to give Luna another chance at redemption. However, they will keep their actions completely secret. Whether Luna takes advantage of her new life and transforms into a better human remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon has doubts

Since the Spencers and the Forresters are organizing a celebratory party at Il Giardino, Deacon will likely remain busy to see to the arrangements. As the party will likely continue through the week, he will be thoroughly occupied.

However, Sheila may take advantage of Deacon's absorption in the event, and sneak away to meet Luna. Since Deacon will expect to get help from his wife, he may notice her periodical absences. As such, he may start getting suspicious about her. Whether he learns the true reason for her absences remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch the unfolding drama of Ridge's dilemma, Bill's next move, and the secrecy around Luna's return to the plot.

