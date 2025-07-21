What happened to Brando Corbin on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Brando Corbin was Sasha's husband on General Hospital. The late actor Johnny Wactor portrayed Brando until the character's exit in September 2022. Brando initially arrived on the GH scenario as part of Sonny's devious plan; he soon became Sonny's aide.After proving his loyalty to the mob boss, Brando became embroiled in the lives of other Port Charles residents, ending up with Sasha Gilmore. While he played the hero on multiple occasions, he was finally killed by the Hook's stabbings.While Brando left General Hospital in 2022, the actor who portrayed him—John William Wactor III—died after being shot by assailants in 2024. More recently on the long-running ABC daily soap, Sasha was shown leaving town with her newborn baby. She moved in with her father, Robert, as actor Sofia Mattsson temporarily exited the soap.A short revisit to Brando's journey on General Hospital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrando was first mentioned on General Hospital when Sonny tried to pass off Dev Cerci as Devin Corbin. He created a backstory that Devin was the son of a deceased Brando. Since Brando was the son of Mike Corbin's sister, Gladys, she accepted a large sum of money to allow the false story to be presented.In the 2020 General Hospital storyline, the real Brando was discovered in Sonny's coffee warehouse. He saved Carly Spencer from a mob attack and was injured in the process. While he was disguised as an employee, he was recognized by Gladys. His first employment with Sonny was at the latter's motor garage.He faced issues after Jason Morgan's motorcycle was involved in an accident after being serviced by him. However, it was later revealed that Cyrus Renault was behind Jason's accident. Since Brando had earlier rejected Cyrus's offer of employment, the mobster sent two henchmen to attack him.Following this, he made a deal with Sonny to pretend to work for Cyrus while bringing inside information to Sonny. Cyrus asked him to dispose of Sasha when she overdosed on Cyrus's drugs. However, he hospitalized her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Sasha cleaned up her act, she broke up with Michael Corinthos and grew closer to Brando. Eventually, Sasha became pregnant, and Brando chose a more stable life for their child over his job with Sonny. However, held hostage by Esme Prince, Sasha's pregnancy went through trauma.Delivered by C-section, the baby boy, named Liam Mike Corbin, was diagnosed with brain damage. After losing their baby boy, the bereaved parents skipped town for a short break. However, Sasha went back to taking drugs as the couple tied the knot.Back home, in September 2022, General Hospital fans saw Brando being attacked by The Hook. He died of complications from the snake venom coated on the weapon.Also Read: “Let Sasha be happy” — General Hospital fans plead for peace as new threats loom over Sasha’s happinessA quick look at Brando actor Johnny WactorBorn in August 1986, Johnny Wactor grew up in South Carolina. He graduated from the College of Charleston with a double major in Business Administration and Spanish. His acting career began in 2007 with Army Wives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome of his notable television credits include Siberia, Hollywood Girl, Barbee Rehab, Age Appropriate, Agent X, Animal Kingdom, Station 19, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Westworld, The Passenger, and many more. He also appeared in almost 25 movies.In addition to acting, Wactor worked as a bartender at a pub in downtown Los Angeles. On May 25, 2024, he was fatally shot by a group of assailants trying to steal car converters. Caught in the act by Wactor and his colleague, Anita Joy, the assailants retaliated by firing guns. Wactor shielded Anita with his body and took the bullets. He was soon pronounced dead.In August 2024, four arrests were made related to Wactor's death. While two assailants have been charged with murder, two others have been charged with a lesser crime.Wactor's last movie, Ciao, Mama, had its world premiere in June 2025. His mother and one of his brothers attended the event and received a standing ovation in his memory. Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, also attended the event.Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from July 21 to 25, 2025Ciao, Mama is available for purchase on its website. Meanwhile, General Hospital will continue to air on ABC and stream on Hulu.