What role did Clint Howard play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

Clint Howard exited The Bold and the Beautiful storyline almost a year ago. He played the ex-musician and a homeless person, Tom Starr, who made a splash in LA after his connection with Poppy and Luna was uncovered. While his character was killed off in July 2024, his references keep hanging around town. Incidentally, Clint Howard is one of the nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2025 for his guest performance on the soap.

Meanwhile, the current plot of The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on the drama surrounding Luna's revenge on Steffy. Steffy survived the ordeal. However, the incident left Luna, Liam, and Sheila with varied degrees of injury.

While Sheila had a toe blown off by a gunshot, Liam took a bullet before shooting Luna. As fans know, Liam Spencer was already battling an inoperable mass in his brain before his gunshot injury. Meanwhile, Luna was declared to have died during post-surgery recently on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Elsewhere, the long-running CBS daily soap also followed Ridge Forrester's recent engagement with his former wife, Taylor, leaving his destined love, Brooke, despondent.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Revisiting Tom's journey in short

Clint Howard's Tom Starr was a rock singer and musician who toured across California. Poppy Nozawa met him at a music festival, bringing them close. While Poppy discovered herself pregnant on one hand, she became aware of Tom's habits and lifestyle on the other. This included womanising and drug abuse.

Poppy left him, vowing not to let her child anywhere near Tom. Eventually, drug abuse made Tom destitute and turned him homeless, a condition in which Deacon and Finn discovered him years later.

In April 2024, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila went missing. Deacon and Finn looked around for clues. They met Tom Starr, played by Clint Howard. The homeless Tom recognised Sheila's photograph and directed them to the warehouse where Sheila was found semi-conscious and dehydrated.

A very grateful Deacon Sharpe asked Tom to officiate his wedding with Sheila. He also offered Tom the job of a delivery person at his restaurant, along with enough compensation to afford accommodation. The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Tom working sincerely and befriending the bartender-waiter, Paul Hollister, AKA Hollis.

While waiting at a table, Tom recognized his former lover, Poppy Nozawa. He tried to meet her as a pizza delivery person, but saw Luna instead. Later, Poppy asked him to remain quiet about their association. However, Tom believed that Luna was his daughter and was intent on informing her despite the paternity test results showing Bill Spencer as the father.

During Tom's musical performance on July 1, 2024, Luna Nozawa spiked his energy drink with high doses of drugs, leading to his death on the stage. Unfortunately, this incident was followed up by Hollis's death on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hollis recovered letters showing that Luna might be Tom's daughter and showed them to the latter. As such, the criminal lunatic killed him through drugs in his juice.

Luna's role in killing Tom Starr and, later, Hollis, came out months later when she held Steffy hostage, planning to kill her. She was charged with the two murders and imprisoned, but Bill got her out.

A glimpse at Clint Howard, the actor

Born in California, Clinton Howard started his career at the age of two. His first project was The Andy Griffith Show, which also starred his brother Ron. His role as Leon, the toddler offering his sandwich to one and all, made him popular.

His long career has a huge body of work, including movies and television shows. He also lent his voice to movies like the Winnie the Pooh series and The Jungle Book. As a teenager and young adult, he was part of some notable titles such as Grand Theft Auto, Evilspeak, Night Shift, and Splash.

Some other movies that Clint was part of include Disturbed, Parenthood, Far and Away, Apollo 13, Not Like Us, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, House of the Dead, and the Austin Powers series, to name a few.

While Clint's early work was on television, he later juggled between TV and movies. Other than playing Tom on The Bold and the Beautiful, some of his other projects include the Star Trek series, Space Rangers, Gung Ho, The Cowboys, Seinfeld, and many more.

As mentioned before, Howard's role as Tom Starr is nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2025. Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful continues to air on CBS on each working day of the week unless otherwise mentioned.

