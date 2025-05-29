“Woman with a heart of gold” — General Hospital fans praise Diane’s courtroom win for Tracy and Michael

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on May 23, 2025, and saw Tracy ask Jason to get her out of jail. Jason told her that he would apply for bail once Diane talked to the judge. Later, Mac informed Tracy that Diane's magic had worked and she was free to go. It was also revealed that Diane helped Michael get temporary custody of his children.

Fans of the soap opera who saw the episode addressed the ongoing drama in the show's current storyline. They took to X to express their opinions about Diane, with many applauding Diane's legal skills as others praised her courtroom win for both Tracy and Michael.

A user, Beth Lasko posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 25, 2025, saying that Diane seemed like a woman with a heart of gold. The user praised Diane for releasing Tracy from jail and helping Michael get temporary custody of his kids. The General Hospital fan stated that Diane was a "woman with a heart of gold" who couldn't "be beaten in a courtroom."

"On one hand, Diane Miller was able to get Tracy Quartermaine released from jail and at the same time, get Michael temporary custody of his children," Beth Lasko wrote on Facebook.

A Facebook post about Diane (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Diane's character. While a netizen claimed that Diane was a talented lawyer, another fan appreciated her for doing a great job in helping Tracy and Michael. Some fans also stated that Diane was "beautiful and awesome" as others stated that they loved her, even calling her "the best."

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Diane releasing Tracy from jail and getting Michael temporary custody of his children. One viewer urged Diane to help Michael permanently get back his kids, as another cheered for her for making the right call, even calling her "a class act."

Fans voice their opinions about Diane (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Diane on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Mac was relieved when Jason arrived at the Port Charles Police Department. He believed that Jason would deal with Tracy.

When Jason entered the interrogation room, Tracy demanded that he get her out of jail. Jason explained that he would apply for bail after Diane discussed her case with the judge.

During the May 23, 2025, episode of the show, Tracy was not satisfied with Jason's reassurance and claimed that the charges against her should be dropped.

Meanwhile, Mac walked in and announced that Diane's magic had worked. He informed Tracy that she was free to go, as Diane did a good job as her lawyer, helping her get out of jail.

Later, it was also revealed that Diane helped Michael get temporary custody of his kids. Since then, viewers speculated that she might help Michael further in gaining permanent custody of his children in the legal battle against Willow.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the episode that aired on May 28, 2025, Nina learned the truth about Sasha's child after Maxie unintentionally dropped some hints. She confirmed with the bartender that Jason did not leave with Sasha. Nina discovered that Sasha left with Michael, hinting at the fact that he was the father of her baby.

Meanwhile, Michael took emergency custody of his kids and brought Wiley and Amelia to Carly's house. Willow arrived at the scene and begged Michael. She asked him not to take their children away from her. However, Michael refused to give in to any of her demands.

When Drew and Willow arrived at the Port Charles Police Department, Mac told them that it was not illegal for Michael to take his children with him.

Later, Gio was stunned after discovering that Brook Lynn and Dante were his real parents. He opened up to Emma about his feelings and shared his plans to leave town.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

