"I've been trying to get him to play for USA": When Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shared his thoughts on getting his father out of retirement 

Carmelo Anthony may be enjoying retirement, but his son, Kiyan Anthony, acknowledged that he tried to get the NBA legend to play again. In a YouTube short posted back in July 2024, the four-star Syracuse signee said that he tried getting him out of retirement and suited up for USA Basketball.

In an Overtime YouTube short, when asked what the score would be if he and his dad took on LeBron James and his son Bronny in a game, he replied:

"I think LeBron and Bronny will win," Kiyan Anthony said. "To be honest, just because Bron is still in the league. He still doing what he doing, you know. It will be a close game. I feel like it will be 11-8 or 11-7."

When asked if he had talked to Bronny since he got drafted by the Lakers, Kiyan Anthony said that he has only spoken with the youngest son, Bryce. This led to the shooting guard being asked if he would make his dad come out of retirement, and he said:

"I'm gonna try. I've been trying to get him to play on USA, but he's not," Anthony said. "But he still workin' out, but he don't want to, you know."

Carmelo Anthony retired in 2022, with his last team being the LA Lakers. He was more known for playing for the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, however, but he has had stints with various other NBA teams, such as the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers.

Carmelo Anthony not happy with Kiyan Anthony's All-American snub

As for Kiyan Anthony, he is finishing the school year at Long Island Lutheran and is getting ready to shift to Syracuse next season. However, one achievement eluded him this year: being named a McDonald's All-American.

Carmelo Anthony was not happy with the decision.

“They jerked us," Anthony said. "I think he deserved to make it. No bias sh**. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald’s All-American because of his journey and because of his trajectory and how his development went.

"You know, you’re talking about a kid who played freshman basketball his freshman year to becoming the No. 1 player in the state of New York.”

Kiyan Anthony missed more than half of his senior season because of an injury, making him ineligible by the requirements to make the 24-member team. He is ranked No. 32 in the 2025 class by ESPN.

