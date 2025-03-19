  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "I've been trying to get him to play for USA": When Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shared his thoughts on getting his father out of retirement 

"I've been trying to get him to play for USA": When Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shared his thoughts on getting his father out of retirement 

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 19, 2025 19:34 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Long Island Lutheran vs Arizona Compass Prep - Source: Getty

Carmelo Anthony may be enjoying retirement, but his son, Kiyan Anthony, acknowledged that he tried to get the NBA legend to play again. In a YouTube short posted back in July 2024, the four-star Syracuse signee said that he tried getting him out of retirement and suited up for USA Basketball.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an Overtime YouTube short, when asked what the score would be if he and his dad took on LeBron James and his son Bronny in a game, he replied:

"I think LeBron and Bronny will win," Kiyan Anthony said. "To be honest, just because Bron is still in the league. He still doing what he doing, you know. It will be a close game. I feel like it will be 11-8 or 11-7."
Ad

When asked if he had talked to Bronny since he got drafted by the Lakers, Kiyan Anthony said that he has only spoken with the youngest son, Bryce. This led to the shooting guard being asked if he would make his dad come out of retirement, and he said:

"I'm gonna try. I've been trying to get him to play on USA, but he's not," Anthony said. "But he still workin' out, but he don't want to, you know."
Ad

Carmelo Anthony retired in 2022, with his last team being the LA Lakers. He was more known for playing for the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, however, but he has had stints with various other NBA teams, such as the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trailblazers.

Carmelo Anthony not happy with Kiyan Anthony's All-American snub

As for Kiyan Anthony, he is finishing the school year at Long Island Lutheran and is getting ready to shift to Syracuse next season. However, one achievement eluded him this year: being named a McDonald's All-American.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony was not happy with the decision.

“They jerked us," Anthony said. "I think he deserved to make it. No bias sh**. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald’s All-American because of his journey and because of his trajectory and how his development went.
"You know, you’re talking about a kid who played freshman basketball his freshman year to becoming the No. 1 player in the state of New York.”

Kiyan Anthony missed more than half of his senior season because of an injury, making him ineligible by the requirements to make the 24-member team. He is ranked No. 32 in the 2025 class by ESPN.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी