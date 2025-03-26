"I would have loaded up": LeBron James makes feelings known on how he would have handled NIL deals if they were around in his high school days

Four-time NBA champ LeBron James is arguably the best player in the sport. The 21-time All-Star, who joined the league straight from his high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, talked about the NIL deals that high school and college athletes are receiving currently.

Ad

A highlight from LeBron James' conversation on "The Pat McAfee Show" was posted on Instagram by SportsCenter Next.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, I can imagine when I was around, I would have loaded up. I would have loaded up big time for sure," James said.

The 40-year-old continues to have an impressive season with the LA Lakers. In his 21st season in the NBA, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

One of his best games this season came against the four-time NBA champ Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. James finished with a double-double, scoring 42 points with 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Ad

With his youngest son, Bryce James, finishing his senior year at Sierra Canyon School, his sons' high school era came to an end. His elder son, Bronny James, who plays with him on the Lakers, also played for Sierra Canyon.

The youngest James helped his team win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after a 58-53 victory over Lincoln in the final on Friday and shared a picture of the trophy and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Ad

Bryce James shares a heartfelt statement as he concludes his high school career on a high note (Image: IG/Bryce James).

"Best way to go out," Bryce James wrote.

Ad

How good was LeBron James in high school?

LeBron James, a 6-foot-9 forward, was featured on the cover of SLAM High School magazine and Sports Illustrated in his high school days.

Here's a list of accolades that LeBron James won when he was in high school:

3x Mr. Ohio Basketball

3x USA Today All-USA First Born

3x Ohio Divison III State Championship

2x Gatorade National Player of the Year

2x USA Today's Boys' High School Basketball Player of the Year

2x Parade High School Basketball Player of the Year

McDonald's All-American Jordan Brand All-American

Ad

In his senior year, James posted averages of 30.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game for St. Vincent-St. Mary, before entering the NBA draft and being picked No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

LeBron James will be looking to grab another win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback