10 times Byeon Woo-seok's Ryu Sun-jae proved to be a lover boy in Lovely Runner

Actor Byeon Woo-seok has been in the limelight for his portrayal of the lover boy character Ryu Sun-jae in the time-skip rom-com drama Lovely Runner. The show follows the story of Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon), who travels back in time to save her favorite idol, Ryu Sun-jae.

In the second episode of Lovely Runner, it is revealed that although Im Sol was an ardent fan of Ryu Sun-jae, she had no idea that Ryu Sun-jae had fallen for her first and was deeply in love with her in every timeline.

Let's explore the moments where Ryu Sun-jae proved to be the ultimate lover boy for Im Sol in Lovely Runner.

A Lovely Runner lover boy guide by Byeon Woo-seok's character Ryu Sun-jae

1) Ryu Sun-jae acting salty but swooning

In Lovely Runner, every time Ryu Sun-jae encountered Im Sol during their high school days, he acted salty and nonchalant, hiding his excitement just to appear cool in front of her.

There are multiple instances in the drama where Im Sol tried using pickup lines on him to make him smile, but he acted as if he didn't care. However, he turned his head every time blushing, with hearty eyes, and smiling ear to ear, revealing his hidden lover boy side.

2) Ryu Sun-jae’s iconic flying kiss

In Lovely Runner episode 3, Ryu Sun-jae found Im Sol having a panic attack in the middle of the street and, concerned for her well-being, took her home. As he bid her farewell, Im Sol wished him luck for his upcoming competition. As she turned around, Ryu Sun-jae sent flying kisses toward her. This scene became popular not only among fans but also among K-pop idols.

3) Ryu Sun-jae’s yes moment

After Ryu Sun-jae won the swimming competition, he went for a meal with Im Sol. During their conversation, when Ryu Sun-jae asked Im Sol if she liked Kim Tae-sung (Song Geon-hee), she denied it. Under the table, Ryu Sun-jae made a “yes” gesture, hiding his feelings for Im Sol while acting all cool in front of her.

Later, he was seen blushing on his bed, recalling Im Sol's words where she said she would cross planets to support him or even go beyond time if it was for him.

4) Ryu Sun-jae, memory capsule, and shovel

In episode 8 of Lovely Runner, Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae buried a memory capsule and decided to take it out in 2023. However, the area was going under construction in 2022 before the time they had planned to open it. Popular celebrity Ryu Sun-jae arrived at the scene in a dashing car, wearing a stunning outfit and carrying a shovel to get the memory capsule.

Six months later, in January 2023, he took the capsule to Han River, where he and Im Sol were supposed to meet. Ryu Sun-jae practiced how he would greet her, but she could not meet him.

5) Ryu Sun-jae mesmerized by Im Sol's “Can I?”

Ryu Sun-jae overheard Im Sol talking to her mother on the phone that she would not go home that night. He tried sending her home but failed because of Im Sol's cute behavior.

Im Sol wanted to protect Ryu Sun-jae, so she decided to stall time at his place by asking if she could do a home tour, emphasizing by saying, “Can I?” Ryu Sun-jae was mesmerized by her and could not say no. Later, she asked if she could eat ramen before leaving with the, “Can I?” phrase, making Ryu Sun-jae fall for her again.

6) Ryu Sun-jae missing Im Sol

In episode 8 of Lovely Runner, Baek In-hyuk (Lee Seung-hyub) wanted Ryu Sun-jae to forget about Im Sol, whom he had loved for 15 years. He revealed that every time he missed her, he went back to the place she lived, all drunk with Sunflowers, which represents loyalty in love language. He used to cry, calling Im Sol's name, and Baek In-hyuk had to take care of him every time.

7) Ryu Sun-jae ready to risk his life

When Ryu Sun-jae figured out Im Sol had come from the future to save him, he discovered she was the reason behind his death. As Ryu Sun-jae tried to save her from kidnapper Kim Young-soo (Heo Hyung-kyu), he ended up losing his life. Im Sol had once failed Ryu Sun-jae, so this time she decided to avoid him.

However, Ryu Sun-jae reassured her that she could continue liking him and he would not mind losing his if it was to save her.

He said,

“If I died while saving you.. I'm fine, I don't mind.”

Once again, he showed his lover boy side by doing skin care to look handsome for Im Sol as his priority despite knowing he would die in the future.

8) Actor Ryu Sun-jae smitten by producer Im Sol

In the final timeline, where Ryu Sun-jae had forgotten about Im Sol and only she remembered him, he was accidentally offered a melodrama film written by her. Despite Im Sol's rejection as an actor for her film, Ryu Sun-jae was attached to the script. He insisted on working on the film for free.

Moreover, Ryu Sun-jae was interested in Im Sol even though he had known her for a short time, he found silly reasons to see her. He drove to her place just to see her by the excuse of giving her medicines for the fever she had left behind, which were easily available anywhere.

9) Ryu Sun-jae's “I begged her to like me”

In episode 11 of Lovely Runner, Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae’s families got into a huge fight due to a misunderstanding. Ryu Sun-jae’s father believed Im Sol was the reason he did not go to the US for his rehabilitation. However, Ryu Sun-jae spoke up and said,

“I begged her to like me.”

10) Ryu Sun-jae’s proposal

In the final episode of Lovely Runner, Im Sol mentioned that she and Ryu Sun-jae looked like newlyweds while they were dating. Ryu Sun-jae was surprised to hear that and took it as a sign to propose to her for marriage.

Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, is available on Viki and Viu for international fans.