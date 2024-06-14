11th anniversary revisit: BTS' pre-debut discography

While fans can never get enough of the seven-piece K-pop boy group's official discography, BTS' pre-debut discography still holds a special place in many ARMYs' hearts. Given that the group's rap line, BTS' j-hope, RM, and SUGA, were the initial members of BTS, most of BTS' pre-debut tracks were composed by them individually.

During BTS' pre-debut era (2008 to 2013), the members actively produced tracks and singles as they rolled out their trainee days. While some of these songs were merely experimental and helped the members have fun with music composition, other tracks also became a form of documentation of BTS' pre-debut days.

Sometimes, the members also made collaborative tracks with then-established artists such as Supreme Boi, Ugly Duck, CHANGMO, etc. Additionally, the members were invited as feature artists on several tracks, helping them build their experience and exposure in the industry during BTS' pre-debut period.

Even before the group made their official debut in the industry, BTS' pre-debut discography held around 60 tracks. In honor of the group's recent 11th debut anniversary, the following article will list all the songs that sit in BTS' pre-debut discography.

From RM's Jungle to SUGA's Dream Money: All songs on BTS' pre-debut discography

1) RM (Runch Randa) — Jungle ft. CHANGMO (LUPE), Supreme Boi (Suprema), Yoondal

2) RM (Runch Randa) — Collabo ft. Tailess

3) RM (Runch Randa) — Check the Voice ft. 라이머, 문화의사대, Black $heep, rap k.o, 문스피어, Kwind, TL, 몽숭이, Star Yankie, 찌질보이, 대포, BLAGI

4) RM (Runch Randa) — 7 Dayz ft. Popinjay

5) RM (Runch Randa) — Can We

6) RM (Runch Randa)— The Realest ft. ICQ

7) RM (Runch Randa) — Kanji Player ft. Tangent

8) RM (Runch Randa) & Zico (Nacseo) — 필청 최고인듯 (F*ck Cockroachez)

9) RM (Largo) — La La La ft. Eiyan (이얀), 201호

10) RM (Largo) — 녹음물 (Recording) ft. Uglyduck

11) RM (Largo) — Favorite Style ft. Yammo

12) RM (Runch Randa) — 2009년 2번째 94년생 단체곡 (2009's Second 94-Liners Group Rap) ft. Supreme Boi (Suprema), 삼순, 윤달, Kyum2, CHANGMO (LUPE), Wildbuck

13) RM (Runch Randa) — 일단 들어봐 (Listen First)

14) RM (Runch Randa)— 잿빛 도시 (Gray City)

15) RM (Runch Randa) — The Swagger ft. Supreme Boi (Suprema), Kronic Flow, Kyum2

16) Reslug ft. RM (Runch Randa) — Wicked Man

17) BTS (IRON, Supreme Boi, RM) — We Are B.P.B

18) BTS (IRON, Supreme Boi, RM) — Hook 가요 (Free fall / Hook Gayo)

19) 2AM ft. BTS (IRON, Supreme Boi, RM) — Love U, Hate U

20) Lim Jeong Hee ft. BTS (IRON, RM) — 재 (Ashes)

21) RM — SEVENTEEN

22) RM — Dreamin'

23) SUGA (GLOSS) — Swagger

24) SUGA (GLOSS)— Diss

25) SUGA (D-TOWN) — 518-062

26) BTS (RM, SUGA, j-hope) — 팔도강산 (Satoori Rap/Paldogangsan) (Original ver.)

27) Lee Seung Gi ft. Hareem & BTS (RM, j-hope) 널 웃게 할 노래 (A Song to Make You Smile)

28) Lee Hyun ft. GLAM & BTS (RM) — Bad Girl

29) Kan Miyoun ft. BTS (IRON, Supreme Boi, RM) — 바보같은 여자라 (Because I'm a Foolish Woman)

30) RM — Rap Monster

31) RM — Glory

32) RM (Daenamhyup) — Rollin'

33) BTS (RM, SUGA, Jin, Jimin, V, Jung Kook) — 흔한 연습생의 크리스마스 (A Typical Trainee's Christmas)

34) BTS (RM) — Let's Introduce BANGTAN ROOM

35) BTS (RM, Jin) — Trouble

36) RM — 닥투 (Vote)

37) RM & Jung Kook — Waterfalls (Cover)

38) RM — Naa

39) RM — Illest B*tch

40) RM — Thinkin' Bout U ft. David Oh

41) RM — Regular Girl

42) RM — Su*cide

43) RM (Daenamhyup) — U Can't Do That

44) RM & Supreme Boi — Tipsy

45) SUGA — All I Do Is Win

46) BTS (RM, SUGA, Jin) — 어른아이 (Adult Child)

47) BTS (RM, SUGA, Jin) — 학교의눈물 (School of Tears)

48) BTS (j-hope, Jimin, Jung Kook) — 졸업 (Graduation Song)

49) RM & Jung Kook — Like A Star

50) RM — Where U At

51) RM — Favorite Girl

52) RM — Something

53) RM — Too Much

54) RM — Freestyle

55) RM — Freestyle 2

56) RM — Unknown Title (on Nicki Minaj Itty Bitty Piggy)

57) RM — Freestyle 3

58) RM — Freestyle 4

59) SUGA — Dream Money

