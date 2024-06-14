2024 BTS Festa: 8 unmissable moments from Jin's fan meeting 

On Thursday, June 13, in celebration of BTS' 11th debut anniversary, the elder member, Jin, organized a fan meeting event. The event gathered 1000 ARMYs who were randomly selected through a raffle by BigHit Entertainment on Weverse.

For years, all seven BTS members have been gathering to spend time with their fans during BTS Festa events. This year was different due to the members' military enlistment. However, since Jin's enlistment perfectly aligned with the 2024 BTS Festa, he had quite a few things prepared for the ARMYs.

Though many expected the event to just hold the light hug event the idol had announced, the idol had planned several events for ARMYs for the 2024 BTS Festa. He took into account everything ARMYs were missing and itching to see from him, and he gave everything he could during the fan meeting, making the 2024 BTS Festa all the more special.

Trending

8 unforgettable moments from Jin's fan meeting for the 2024 BTS Festa

1) Eat Jin! Mukbang Revival

Eat Jin (Image via X/@BTSTrendSong, @rpwpbts)

Eat Jin! was a show conducted by BTS' Jin through VLive and Weverse from the early times of the group's debut. However, the idol stopped rolling out the show in 2020.

Given that ARMYs had a special place in their hearts for the show, they were eagerly waiting for it to be resumed. After four years, the idol finally answered fans' prayers and rolled out a live episode of his Mukbang show in the middle of the stage.

2) Super Tuna Extended Ver.

While fans have loved all the solo songs the idol rolled out, Super Tuna is quite a favorite for many as it perfectly represents the idol's cheerful and comical personality. However, fans have only seen a small section of the song. Therefore, the idol surprised the ARMYs by rolling out the extended version of the song along with its choreography.

Expand Tweet

3) Cat on Frozen Han River TikTok Challenge

One of the most addictive and viral TikTok trends is the Cat on Frozen Han River, an audio from a Korean news reporter talking about a cat waking on the frozen Han River.

The audio was actively used by many people and also garnered a choreography. Given that many K-pop idols participated in the trend, he also rolled out the challenge, which fans loved to watch.

4) Cover of Seven by Jungkook

Another TikTok trend the idol participated in was the dance challenge for Seven. The debut song released by his fellow BTS member, Jungkook, took over the internet, and the chorus choreography became a dance challenge. Jin participated in the same and flawlessly rolled out the choreography.

Expand Tweet

5) Catering service and flowers for ARMYs

There's no doubt that Kim Seok-jin is known to be quite a giving person, and his love for ARMYs is unmatched. Therefore, the idol had a lot of gifts prepared for the 1000 ARMYs. Instead of ordering a simple food truck, the idol organized a full-scale catering service of 4000 people for the ARMYs and gave a bouquet of flowers to all who attended the event.

Bouquet for ARMYs (Image via X/@seokjinfile)

6) Moon & The Astronaut Live Performance

During the fan meet, the idol also performed his solo songs — Moon, his solo track from the BTS album Map of the Soul: 7, and his solo debut single, The Astronaut. Fans were touched and moved by hearing him sing after almost two years.

7) The return of his iconic 'Hand Kiss'

Another iconic part of the idol's fan meeting was the revival of his iconic hand kiss. As he was walking towards the backstage, he took a dramatic pause and then suddenly turned.

He then continued to blow a kiss to the audience, and the venue was immediately filled with screams and cheers. The idol is known for this hand kiss, and fans were elated to see it return.

Expand Tweet

8) "Hey! You can have me!" - Jin feeding ARMYs' delusion

Finally, the idol also rolled out small skits to flutter ARMYs' hearts, and one of them had him looking directly into the camera and saying the following:

"Hey! You have it!... Hey! You can have me!"

With the idol's fan meeting coming to an end, fans are excited to see what the idol has in store for them. It was reported that he would be releasing his second album in the second half of 2024.