All of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs list in order

K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s solo songs are a treasure trove of unique and interesting music. From lovely OSTs that surprise one during pivotal K-drama series to inimitable gems written and produced by the members themselves, there is no dearth of solo tracks from the VERY NICE group.

The group, which made its debut in 2015, is known to be a 'self-produced group'. This means that the members are involved in songwriting, production, and choreography, lending them a quality that separates them from the numerous idol groups entering the industry every year.

SEVENTEEN appears to be interested in all genres, as the thirteen-member group has created music with elements of rock, pop-punk, dance-pop, and more, demonstrating their versatility as individual artists.

Spider, Black Eye, and more of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs that make up their solo discography

1) From 2015-2017: Discovering their voice in solo tracks

B Boy (B Boy [Meek Mill] Sampling) by VERNON

Lizzie Velasquez by VERNON

LOTTO (FEAT.DON MILLS) (PROD. BY GONZO) by VERNON

Sickness (병) (feat.PLEDIS GIRLZ) by VERNON

(0) ZERO by DINO

The Real Thing by DINO

WITH ME by WOOZI

HURRICANE by HOSHI

The earliest of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs are characterized by their experimentation. Many fans would already know of the group's humble origins prior to their success. Vernon, in particular, played around with a lot of different sounds by sampling hip-hop tracks and adding his own spin to them. The group's youngest also released two songs that made his vocal color shine. These are all available on SoundCloud for fans to listen to.

Some of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs were concert specials, created specially for the members to showcase their strengths, with Hoshi's Hurricane being alluded to years before it was actually created.

2) 2018-2020: Chinese members releasing songs in Mandarin, more confidence in solo success, and OSTs

Night and Rain (Chinese version) by THE8

페노메노 (PHE · NOM · ENON) by S.COUPS

퍼플로즈 (Purple Rose) by JEONGHAN

Can't Live with Losing You by JOSHUA

메아리 (ECHO) by JUN

TOUCH by HOSHI

거짓말 (Lies) by WONWOO

어떤 미래 (What Kind of Future) by WOOZI

밤과 비 (Night and Rain) (Korean Ver.) by THE8

시작처럼 (Like the Beginning) by MINGYU

Fly by DK

Alright by SEUNGKWAN

Life is a Beach by VERNON

ET: Every Time by DINO

Thanks (Chinese Version) by JUN

Clap (Chinese Version) by THE8

어떤 사랑 (Kind of Love) [Mother OST Part 5] by SEUNGKWAN

Missed Connections (내가 먼저) [Tempted OST Part 3) by DK

Can you sit by my side? by JUN

Miracle [The Tale of Nokdu OST Part 3] by WOOZI

Dreams Come True by THE8

那幕 (Falling Down) by THE8

MAZE [The King : Eternal Monarch Chinese OST] by THE8

DREAM [The King : Eternal Monarch Chinese OST] by JUN

Go [Record of Youth OST] by SEUNGKWAN

If the first among SEVENTEEN’s solo songs were about self-discovery, the ones from 2018 onwards were rooted in tenacity. The group, but especially the main vocalists, DK and Seungwan, sang the OSTs for several well-known K-dramas, making sure their voices would be remembered long after.

The8 dipped his toe into solo music by releasing his mixtape, Night and Rain, apart from participating in Chinese-language OSTs with Jun, the other Chinese member. The former also started a series on YouTube to showcase his original music and choreography.

The number of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs rose exponentially since their first few years, also serving as an indication of their growing popularity, both by fans and listeners of music with a discerning taste. It also meant more diversity in the kind of projects that they were performing in.

3) 2021- 2024: More OSTs, a variety of mixtapes and genres, and fascinating collaborations

The Reason (이유) [Lovestruck in the City OST Part 6] by SEUNGKWAN

寂寞号登机口 (Silent Boarding Gate) by JUN

乌鸦 (Crow) by JUN

호랑이 Power by HOSHI

Spider by HOSHI

Side to Side (Chinese Version) by THE8

Side to Side (Korean Version) by THE8

Fall In Love by JUN

Dream (Korean Version) by JEONGHAN

Dream (Japanese Version) by JEONGHAN

Last Order by DINO

ZERO (HERO) by DINO

BANDS BOY by VERNON

You're My Christmas by DK

藏 (Hide)[Who is the Murderer 谁是凶手) OST] by THE8

Ruby by WOOZI

深渊 (Abyss) by THE8

Go! [Twenty Five Twenty One OST] by DK

Hai Cheng by THE8

High-Five by DINO

Pit a Pat [Link: Eat, Love, Kill OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN

호랑이 (Tiger) (feat. Tiger JK) by HOSHI

LIMBO (Chinese Version) by JUN

LIMBO (Korean Version) by JUN

언제일까 (When Will We Learn) [XCALIBUR Musical OST] by DK

Black Eye by VERNON

Still You [Romantic Doctor 3 OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN

STAY by HOSHI

独家童话 [Exclusive Fairy Tale] OST by JUN

PSYCHO by JUN

ICARUS (이카루스) [Castaway Diva OST Part 3] by DINO

WAIT by DINO

Short Hair [Welcome to Samdal-ri OST Part 1] by DK

The Moment You Arrive [Tell Me That You Love Me OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN

난 (Me) by S.COUPS

민들레 (Dandelion) by SEUNGKWAN

Goddess of Despair [ASTRA: Knights of Veda Game OST] by HOSHI

Lonely Stars [ASTRA: Knights of Veda Game OST] by SEUNGKWAN

In this last segment of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs, we see the group's demand and zeal for producing more songs that reflect their individual strengths. Hoshi's performance-oriented Tiger, for instance, sees a collaboration with Korean hip-hop legend Tiger JK.

Chinese member Jun also released many individual singles, including the sultry LIMBO and stylized PSYCHO, a happy departure from his previously released, heartfelt ballad-style tracks.

The latest among SEVENTEEN’s solo songs have also brought out the leader S.COUPS' emotional side as he wrote a song during his hiatus as he was healing from a bad injury and subsequent surgery. Main vocalist SEUNGKWAN also released a song apart from all his OSTs, talking about moving on in his beautifully sad Dandelion.

While this list does not contain his many covers, DK released a song from his much-talked about musical debut, XCALIBUR, where he played King Arthur. Exploring various avenues in their career, SEVENTEEN’s solo songs reflect their progress across their nine years in the industry.

While the above list of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs contains almost all of the individual releases by the group, it does not contain the vast number of duo and sub-unit songs that they have also released. From S.COUPS- Vernon rap tracks to the much discussed BITTERSWEET by WONWOO X MINGYU and Mandarin-language songs by members THE8 and Jun, there is a lot of SEVENTEEN's discography still to explore.

CARATs have much to cheer about as a JEONGHAN X WONWOO single, THIS MAN is all set to release on June 17, making history as an official release joining the ranks of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs and sub-units.