All of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs list in order

K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s solo songs are a treasure trove of unique and interesting music. From lovely OSTs that surprise one during pivotal K-drama series to inimitable gems written and produced by the members themselves, there is no dearth of solo tracks from the VERY NICE group.
The group, which made its debut in 2015, is known to be a 'self-produced group'. This means that the members are involved in songwriting, production, and choreography, lending them a quality that separates them from the numerous idol groups entering the industry every year.
SEVENTEEN appears to be interested in all genres, as the thirteen-member group has created music with elements of rock, pop-punk, dance-pop, and more, demonstrating their versatility as individual artists.
Spider, Black Eye, and more of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs that make up their solo discography
1) From 2015-2017: Discovering their voice in solo tracks
- B Boy (B Boy [Meek Mill] Sampling) by VERNON
- Lizzie Velasquez by VERNON
- LOTTO (FEAT.DON MILLS) (PROD. BY GONZO) by VERNON
- Sickness (병) (feat.PLEDIS GIRLZ) by VERNON
- (0) ZERO by DINO
- The Real Thing by DINO
- WITH ME by WOOZI
- HURRICANE by HOSHI
The earliest of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs are characterized by their experimentation. Many fans would already know of the group's humble origins prior to their success. Vernon, in particular, played around with a lot of different sounds by sampling hip-hop tracks and adding his own spin to them. The group's youngest also released two songs that made his vocal color shine. These are all available on SoundCloud for fans to listen to.
Some of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs were concert specials, created specially for the members to showcase their strengths, with Hoshi's Hurricane being alluded to years before it was actually created.
2) 2018-2020: Chinese members releasing songs in Mandarin, more confidence in solo success, and OSTs
- Night and Rain (Chinese version) by THE8
- 페노메노 (PHE · NOM · ENON) by S.COUPS
- 퍼플로즈 (Purple Rose) by JEONGHAN
- Can't Live with Losing You by JOSHUA
- 메아리 (ECHO) by JUN
- TOUCH by HOSHI
- 거짓말 (Lies) by WONWOO
- 어떤 미래 (What Kind of Future) by WOOZI
- 밤과 비 (Night and Rain) (Korean Ver.) by THE8
- 시작처럼 (Like the Beginning) by MINGYU
- Fly by DK
- Alright by SEUNGKWAN
- Life is a Beach by VERNON
- ET: Every Time by DINO
- Thanks (Chinese Version) by JUN
- Clap (Chinese Version) by THE8
- 어떤 사랑 (Kind of Love) [Mother OST Part 5] by SEUNGKWAN
- Missed Connections (내가 먼저) [Tempted OST Part 3) by DK
- Can you sit by my side? by JUN
- Miracle [The Tale of Nokdu OST Part 3] by WOOZI
- Dreams Come True by THE8
- 那幕 (Falling Down) by THE8
- MAZE [The King : Eternal Monarch Chinese OST] by THE8
- DREAM [The King : Eternal Monarch Chinese OST] by JUN
- Go [Record of Youth OST] by SEUNGKWAN
If the first among SEVENTEEN’s solo songs were about self-discovery, the ones from 2018 onwards were rooted in tenacity. The group, but especially the main vocalists, DK and Seungwan, sang the OSTs for several well-known K-dramas, making sure their voices would be remembered long after.
The8 dipped his toe into solo music by releasing his mixtape, Night and Rain, apart from participating in Chinese-language OSTs with Jun, the other Chinese member. The former also started a series on YouTube to showcase his original music and choreography.
The number of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs rose exponentially since their first few years, also serving as an indication of their growing popularity, both by fans and listeners of music with a discerning taste. It also meant more diversity in the kind of projects that they were performing in.
3) 2021- 2024: More OSTs, a variety of mixtapes and genres, and fascinating collaborations
- The Reason (이유) [Lovestruck in the City OST Part 6] by SEUNGKWAN
- 寂寞号登机口 (Silent Boarding Gate) by JUN
- 乌鸦 (Crow) by JUN
- 호랑이 Power by HOSHI
- Spider by HOSHI
- Side to Side (Chinese Version) by THE8
- Side to Side (Korean Version) by THE8
- Fall In Love by JUN
- Dream (Korean Version) by JEONGHAN
- Dream (Japanese Version) by JEONGHAN
- Last Order by DINO
- ZERO (HERO) by DINO
- BANDS BOY by VERNON
- You're My Christmas by DK
- 藏 (Hide)[Who is the Murderer 谁是凶手) OST] by THE8
- Ruby by WOOZI
- 深渊 (Abyss) by THE8
- Go! [Twenty Five Twenty One OST] by DK
- Hai Cheng by THE8
- High-Five by DINO
- Pit a Pat [Link: Eat, Love, Kill OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN
- 호랑이 (Tiger) (feat. Tiger JK) by HOSHI
- LIMBO (Chinese Version) by JUN
- LIMBO (Korean Version) by JUN
- 언제일까 (When Will We Learn) [XCALIBUR Musical OST] by DK
- Black Eye by VERNON
- Still You [Romantic Doctor 3 OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN
- STAY by HOSHI
- 独家童话 [Exclusive Fairy Tale] OST by JUN
- PSYCHO by JUN
- ICARUS (이카루스) [Castaway Diva OST Part 3] by DINO
- WAIT by DINO
- Short Hair [Welcome to Samdal-ri OST Part 1] by DK
- The Moment You Arrive [Tell Me That You Love Me OST Part 4] by SEUNGKWAN
- 난 (Me) by S.COUPS
- 민들레 (Dandelion) by SEUNGKWAN
- Goddess of Despair [ASTRA: Knights of Veda Game OST] by HOSHI
- Lonely Stars [ASTRA: Knights of Veda Game OST] by SEUNGKWAN
In this last segment of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs, we see the group's demand and zeal for producing more songs that reflect their individual strengths. Hoshi's performance-oriented Tiger, for instance, sees a collaboration with Korean hip-hop legend Tiger JK.
Chinese member Jun also released many individual singles, including the sultry LIMBO and stylized PSYCHO, a happy departure from his previously released, heartfelt ballad-style tracks.
The latest among SEVENTEEN’s solo songs have also brought out the leader S.COUPS' emotional side as he wrote a song during his hiatus as he was healing from a bad injury and subsequent surgery. Main vocalist SEUNGKWAN also released a song apart from all his OSTs, talking about moving on in his beautifully sad Dandelion.
While this list does not contain his many covers, DK released a song from his much-talked about musical debut, XCALIBUR, where he played King Arthur. Exploring various avenues in their career, SEVENTEEN’s solo songs reflect their progress across their nine years in the industry.
While the above list of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs contains almost all of the individual releases by the group, it does not contain the vast number of duo and sub-unit songs that they have also released. From S.COUPS- Vernon rap tracks to the much discussed BITTERSWEET by WONWOO X MINGYU and Mandarin-language songs by members THE8 and Jun, there is a lot of SEVENTEEN's discography still to explore.
CARATs have much to cheer about as a JEONGHAN X WONWOO single, THIS MAN is all set to release on June 17, making history as an official release joining the ranks of SEVENTEEN’s solo songs and sub-units.