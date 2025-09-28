The Korean fantasy series Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is making waves for its unique blend of food and royal romance. It follows Ji-young, a modern-day chef who finds herself in a Joseon palace kitchen. Each of her dishes carries meaning, used to express hidden feelings and influence decisions within the court.

In the series, a single meal can soften anger or convey emotion better than words. That approach struck a chord with audiences. So, here's a roundup of every dish that has been featured in the drama.

Episode 1 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

The first Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode featured two dishes.

1. Venison chateaubriand

Venison chateaubriand (Image via Netflix)

During the French competition, Ji-young prepared a venison chateaubriand. The tenderloin was reverse-seared, then smoked over straw. The sauce combined bokbunja and Korean red ginseng, layered with soybean purée and a tuile crafted from misutgaru. To finish, it was paired with caviar made from trifoliate orange jam. The dish was king’s most cherished one.

2. Gochujang butter bibimbap

Gochujang butter bibimbap (Image via Netflix)

At Gil-geum’s home, Ji-young prepared Gochujang Butter Bibimbap, swapping out sesame oil for butter. It was the first dish she cooked after arriving in Joseon, topped with fresh greens. The flavor reminded Yi Heon of the taste by his mother.

Episode 2 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

The second Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode featured one dish.

1. French-style steak

French-style steak (Image via Netflix)

Ji-young made French-style steak for Im Song-jae and his father, Im Seo-hong. Since the meat was too tough, she turned to the sous vide method to soften it. Before cooking, it was marinated with kelp. Before cooking, it was marinated with kelp. By combining amino acids in precise ratios, the umami taste was intensified. It is an effect now known as MSG, the modern synthetic seasoning.

Episode 3 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Episode 3 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty featured one dish presented in three courses.

1. Haute cuisine (hors d’oeuvres, potage, and viande)

Haute cuisine (Image via Netflix)

In the haute cuisine sequence for Yi Heon, she began with hors d’oeuvres - a beef tartare mixed with assorted vegetables and egg yolk, paired with crisp kelp chips. The next course was potage, a thick milk-based porridge cooked with peas. For the main dish, considered the highlight of haute cuisine, she presented viande. It is made of deer tongue grilled directly over hot coals.

Episode 4 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 4 featured four dishes.

1. Doenjang soup

Doenjang soup (Image via Netflix)

During the cooking competition between with Chef Eom, and Chef Maeng, Ji-young made Doenjang soup. It featuring roasted doenjang including lightly fried tofu. She added jaecheop to give the broth a refreshing taste. Jeokgeunchae was also mixed in, rounding out the dish. This creation ultimately secured her victory in the contest.

2. Eomandu

Eomandu (Image via Netflix)

Chef Maeng made Eomandu made of steamed dumplings. He made the dumplings from mullet meat which was finely filleted into translucent slices. For the doenjang, he mixed it together with vinegar and honey for the sauce.

3. Yeonpotang

Yeonpotang (Image via Netflix)

Chef Eom prepared Yeonpotang, a clear soup featuring tofu simmered in a delicate broth. To keep it light, he stuffed the tofu pancakes with chicken instead of beef. After placing the pancakes in a pan, he tied them with water celery for aroma, then deepened the flavor by soaking them in chicken broth. The dish was further enriched with Pyogo mushrooms from Jinan and cordyceps.

4. Doenjang pasta

Doenjang pasta (Image via Netflix)

At night, Ji-young prepared doenjang pasta for Yi Heon. The dish featured buckwheat noodles tossed with savory stir-fried doenjang and clams, creating a sauce rich with extra umami.

Episode 5 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

The episode 5 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty featured 4 dishes.

1. Pollack consommé

Pollack consommé (Image via Netflix)

Ji-young prepared a dried pollack consommé to help the king recover after a night of heavy drinking.

2. Chicken broth soup

Chicken broth soup (Image via Netflix)

Later, Ji-young served a chicken broth soup loaded with meat and vegetables. For an easily digestible side, she paired it with dongchimi.

3. Beef schnitzel

Beef schnitzel (Image via Netflix)

The next day at lunch, Ji-young prepared Beef Schnitzel, essentially a beef version of a pork cutlet. She began by pounding the meat thin, then seasoned it with salt and pepper. The beef was coated in flour, dipped in an egg wash, and covered with a crispy layer of fried crumbs. It was served alongside a sweet-and-sour raspberry fruit jam and creamy tartar sauce.

4. Baekmajatang

Baekmajatang (Image via Netflix)

Consort Kang also asked Chef Maeng to prepare a dish for king from her behalf. Chef Maeng prepared Baekmajatang using young gen meat, simmering it with ground majang for a long time to create a rich broth. It was later served cold with shredded chicken. He also made Hwangjagye Hondontang, a broth crafted by slowly cooking the bones of a yellow-feathered hen. The dish featured seasoned chicken filling wrapped in dumplings.

Episode 6 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 6 featured only one dish.

1. Macarons

Macarons (Image via Netflix)

For Yi Heon and Yu Kun’s breaksfast, Ji-young prepared macarons. The shells were flavored with black sesame, mugwort, gardenia, jujube, and rice, while the filling combined butter, sugar, and black sesame.

Episode 7 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Episode 7 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty featured one dish as well.

1. Pajeon

Pajeon (Image via Netflix)

To win Chun-saeng over, Ji-young prepared pajeon. She began by arranging scallions and frying them thoroughly in oil. Then she poured a flour batter on top, followed by an egg yolk mixture, and carefully fanned it to cook perfectly.

Episode 8 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

This Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode featured four dishes in total, including those prepared by both Ji-young and Ming.

1. Beef bourguignon

Beef bourguignon (Image via Netflix)

To make this dish, Ji-young soaked the ribs in rice wine to build depth of flavor, then slowly simmered. Most of the alcohol cooked off, and the dish was finished with a flambé.

2. Gyejeong

Gyejeong (Image via Netflix)

The Mings prepared gyejeong, featuring chicken and nuts as the main ingredients. It was paired with Qufu fine liquor. The chicken was stir-fried carefully to cook through while keeping it moist, and peanuts were added. Everything was then mixed with a secret sauce made from layu.

3. Lotus temple dish

Lotus temple dish (Image via Netflix)

In the next round, the Mings prepared the Lotus Temple dish, a traditional temple meal made from a variety of Joseon-era crops. Tang Bailong incorporated schisandra berries, gardenia, mulberry leaves, soy sauce, and lotus root naturally colored with vinegar to create the five vibrant hues of the lotus root.

4. Peking duck

Peking duck (Image via Netflix)

Ji-young prepared Peking duck, with crispy skin that could be enjoyed sprinkled with sugar or dipped in majiang sauce.

Episode 9 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode featured three dishes.

1. Samgyetang with Ogolgye

Samgyetang with Ogolgye (Image via Netflix)

In the third round, Ji-young made Ohttokaji. She began by cracking the rice with a spoon, then combined it with ogolgye meat, dumplings, and the broth. The dish was served with wild ginseng. The chicken was cooked with wild mountain ginseng in a herbal broth using a pressure cooker. Ji-young added a distinctive flavor with scorched rice and morel mushrooms stuffed with minced ogolgye.

2. Buddha Jumps Over the Wall

Buddha Jumps Over the Wall (Image via Netflix)

The Mings incorporated a wide range of delicacies from both land and sea, including tender deer meat, houtoujun, white ginseng, sea cucumber, and pine mushrooms to make the dish.

3. Ogolgye

Ogolgye (Image via Netflix)

Next, for Jinmyeong, she prepared Ogolgye. The chicken was stuffed with glutinous rice, jujubes, chestnuts, milk vetch, and other ingredients, then roasted in the same jar used for cooking the Peking duck. The outside was brushed with butter and coated with suyu, while ginseng was tucked inside. She paired the dish with mustard sauce and served it alongside macarons.

Episode 10 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 10 featured only one dish.

1. Restaurant

Restaurant (Image via Netflix)

When Jin=myeong was unwell, Ji-younng made a restorative dish called Restaurant. It featured joraengi-Tyrol rice cakes and sujebi dough made from flour, with added medicinal ingredients like licorice, angelica, cnidium, and pre-calcified antler.

Episode 11 of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

This Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode also featured one dish.

1. Gujeolpan and eggplant pie

Gujeolpan and eggplant pie (Image via Netflix)

For Queen In-ju’s birthday banquet, Ji-young prepared a special dish using soybeans. She crafted it with plant-based meat and paired it with a delicate eggplant pie.

All 12 episodes of the fantasy drama are available to stream on Netflix!

