"Am I who you guys think I, Jackson Wang, is?"- GOT7 member self reflects in upcoming solo album MAGICMAN 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Chinese icon Jackson Wang, also known to be a part of popular K-pop group GOT7, sat for an insightful conversation with Sportskeeda. He recently concluded his India tour, scheduled from June 10 to June 16, 2025, diving deep into the country's culture and cuisine while also promoting his music.

Jackson Wang has built a bridge of genuineness and honesty between him and his fans through his solo music. With his upcoming album MAGICMAN 2, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high, as Jackson Wang takes another step towards facing his true self and unfolding each emotion through this music piece.

In this conversation, he opened up about what led him to create the upcoming album and how it describes his life and who he is as a person. He described the forthcoming album as one of the most honest music pieces, discussing how it mirrors his life in a true sense.

“I started writing diaries and just really thought about what I want to say as a person, right? Am I who you guys think I, Jackson Wang, am? Or am I me? Or am I who I think I am?” Jackson Wang said in the context of MAGICMAN 2.

Jackson Wang on his passion for music since childhood, 10 years of experience in the entertainment industry, and more

Jackson Wang debuted as a member of K-pop group GOT7 in 2014 and has been actively promoting his solo career in the past few years. In conversation with Inaas Fatima Khan and Rujula Bhanarkar of Sportskeeda, he spoke about his decade-long experience of making music and navigating his life in the industry.

Jackson Wang won hearts through his magical performance at Lollapalooza 2023. With his recent visit to Mumbai, he also shares his plans to perform live in India once again; however, this time with a full-fledged concert. Besides his deep musicality, he got into a fun chat discussing sports, Indian food, and more.

Q.) So, you've been asked a lot of questions, all different kinds of questions. What is that one question that you do not want journalists to ask you anymore?

No, I'm okay with anything. It's just that I don't know what to say anymore. It's not that I don't like it. It doesn't matter if I like it or not. A question is a question. But I think I don't know what to answer anymore. It's a question, "How has your trip been?" No, no. "How has your trip been so far? How is the stay in India so far?" Because I really basically didn't do anything. The first day was all experience.

Q.) So MAGICMAN 2 is a very personal album. How different is it going to be from MAGICMAN?

Jackson Wang for MAGIC MAN 1 (Images Via Instagram/@jacksonwang852g7)

I think so far, it's the most honest music. I don't know if it's going to be the best music or good music. It's very subjective, right? But for me, it's the most authentic honesty for me. It's not even close to honesty. It's exactly honest because there's no inspiration. One thing is, when I was young, I always wanted to make music. I want to be cool, because I want to show people I can dance, I can sing, I can do this. And oh, what's a catchy melody? Oh, can I do this?

But then it was never about what do I want to say as a person? Because it got to a point that I, with more than 10 years just in the entertainment field as an artist, just running running running. I never stopped and I didn't even have space to think about who I am and what I am and then I just felt like I needed to stop because my emotions were getting out of control .You know, I'm mental, you know, and it was a breakdown for me.

So I took a year off and pretty much didn't do anything, just creating. I started writing diaries and just really thought about what I want to say as a person, right? Am I who you guys think I, Jackson Wang, is? Or am I me? Or am I who I think I am?

Q.) People have high expectations from you. So how do you as a person, Jackson Wang, want people, and your fans especially, to remember you through your music?

Yeah, I think that's why I feel, because I thought of that, am I who everyone thinks I am, or am I me, the one that I think I am? And then it got to a point that I started to think, I didn't even know the answer, because I've been so used to that. And then I just took a year off, started writing diaries to reflect on a lot of stuff about life.

And I wrote down how I see everything, from the chapters, from first time witnessing, experiencing something, to reacting, being very emotional about it, super angry or super in pain or depressed, right? And then to realize, calming down and realize a lot of new thoughts that I didn't even know until the end, like accepting everything and just moving on because good and the bad is what made me today, right?

So just accepting everything and moving on, and that entire thing is MAGIC MAN 2 in songs: about life, about life that we all go through, and I think I want to share it to my fans, my followers, my audience. I want to share it to them.

Jackson Wang unveiled parts of his upcoming album MAGICMAN 2 through pre-release songs like High Alone, GBAD, Hate to Love, and BUCK featuring Indian actor and singer Diljit Singh. Notably, this is his sophomore album, which is a follow-up to his previous record titled MAGIC MAN, where he introduced fans and listeners to a persona of the same name.

MAGICMAN 2 is set to be released on July 18, 2025.

