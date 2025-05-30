"Everyone is whipped" — Fans react as BIGBANG's Daesung gushes over BTS' Taehyung's buff military transformation

In the latest episode of the variety show Try? Choo-ry!, BIGBANG’s Daesung couldn’t stop praising BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, for his impressive military transformation. Episode 15 of the variety show dropped on Netflix on May 28, 2025.

In the latest episode of Try? Choo-ry!, BIGBANG's Daesung, TVXQ’s Kim Jaejoong, and MMA star Choo Sung-hoon engaged in a lively conversation with three college students. During the conversation, when asked about which idol they liked, one student immediately named BTS, specifically highlighting V.

Hearing this, Daesung didn’t hold back his admiration for Taehyung’s recent physical transformation. He remarked on how Taehyung’s physique had grown significantly, describing him as “massive” and “a total man.”

"His body has gotten bigger lately. His body is huge. He's a total man. His is massive," said the BIGBANG member.

The student added that Taehyung’s personality felt “military,” which sparked playful comments among the hosts. Daesung further playfully encouraged Choo Sung-hoon to work out with him, saying,

"Hyung you should work out with him."

A caption on the screen then read “WE WILL WAIT, V ♡,” capturing the excitement around Taehyung’s return from military service.

Fan reactions quickly flooded social media following Daesung’s heartfelt praise of V’s military transformation. They quickly responded online, agreeing with Daesung’s praise and celebrating BTS' V’s striking growth during his military service. One fan commented,

"Everyone is whipped asf am crying."

Many expressed amazement at the visible change in BTS' V’s physique and how his growth has captured the attention of both fans and industry insiders alike.

"Yes, how can it not be discussed, because the change in Taehyung's body size is really visible," said one netizen.

"Literally everyone in the industry updated about his glow ups in the military & really tune on for his return!" wrote an X user.

"It's ALWAYS Taehyung! So loved, so admired and everyone keeps talking about his MASSIVE military transformation," posted another netizen.

"It comes so naturally because Tae was always known to be handsome, but now that he is buffed up, he is hot as h#ll. If you have eyes, you would notice!" read a comment on X.

Some fans also expressed how relatable the conversation between the BTS fan and BIGBANG’s Daesung was talking about how. Others voiced hopes that his healthy physique would remain even after the end of his military service.

"The girl got excited after being provoked a little, Taehyung is really hot," mentioned a person online.

"lol It looks like me lol When talking about Taehyung to me and I feel like we have something to talk about, I come out without even knowing it Happiness and tension up!!" wrote an individual on X.

"Taehyung's body has become so big I hope he is not told to lose weight by hybe & fans when he finishes the military," said a netizen.

"Lmao, I love Daesung. He is just like me here in a conversation whenever someone mentions Tae to me these days. He is so hyper and the girl got so hyper hearing him. I wish we get to see an interaction between Daesung and Tae and other BTS members too. That will be so fun," added this fan.

BTS' Taehyung earns top honors and recognition during military service with elite SDT unit

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. He enlisted alongside fellow members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Following his basic training, he officially joined the Military Police Corps under the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024.

Soon after his enlistment, V was selected to serve in the Special Duty Team (SDT), a specialized unit focused on counter-terrorism and tactical operations. Demonstrating notable leadership abilities, he was named a platoon leader (trainee) just 18 days into his service. In January 2024, he was recognized as an elite trainee.

During his time in the military, BTS' V reportedly sustained a cracked rib while on duty but continued to perform well. On March 3, 2025, he was awarded the title of Special Warrior. Ten days later, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class. His performance in physical training, endurance exercises, and marksmanship earned him the Military Police Excellence Award on April 19, 2025.

BTS' V also received recognition for his response during a real-life emergency involving a stabbing incident. For his efforts, he was given the SDT Exemplary Award and the designation of Full-Arm Marksman Special Shooter. Outside of formal responsibilities, his fellow soldiers have spoken positively about his behavior, mentioning that he donated fitness equipment to the unit and regularly treated them to meals.

BTS member V is set to conclude his military service on June 10, 2025, with fellow member RM expected to be discharged on the same day. Jimin and Jungkook are anticipated to complete their service the following day, on June 11. Meanwhile, SUGA, who has been fulfilling his obligations as a social service worker, is projected to wrap up his duties by late June 2025.

