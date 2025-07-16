“Hey, I thought no more childish behavior taehyung”- Fans hilariously react to BTS’ V’s playful antics during recent Weverse lives

Fans are playfully teasing BTS’ Taehyung for his recent “childish” antics, which contradicted what he said right after his military discharge. During a Weverse live shortly after returning, Taehyung seriously mentioned that he could no longer tolerate people with childish behavior. RM, who was with him at the time, burst into laughter at the comment, but V kept a straight face, insisting he was serious, though RM just couldn’t stop laughing.

However, his recent actions suggest otherwise, especially during his latest livestreams. On the Instagram live from July 15, V joined RM and Jungkook in a chaotic and fun session.

At first, he appeared from a separate phone, playfully experimenting with the screen-flipping feature alongside Jungkook. Later, they switched to Weverse, and he moved to the same room as RM and Jungkook, where they also invited Jimin to join from another device.

Then came the moment that had fans cracking up. While talking, V suddenly asked Jimin to focus on him. But the second Jimin did, V mischievously kicked him out of the live, making everyone, including RM and Jungkook, burst into laughter.

One fan playfully commented upon this:

"Hey, I thought no more childish taehyung."

Moments like these completely contradicted his earlier statement about disliking childishness or immaturity, and fans couldn’t help but leave funny comments, calling him out for being exactly what he claimed he wouldn’t be.

"Kim "i cannot tolerate childish behavior anymore" taehyung," a fan coined.

"I hadn’t even noticed KDJAKDJS he switched up so fast lmao," a fan noticed.

"All men do is lie," a fan said.

"This is what happens when you let a brat baby be without his hyungs," a fan playfully remarked.

Some other fans reminisced about his Tata Mic face:

"It took just one live with his members and he is back to being tata mic pookie." a fan commented upon his iconic tata mic face.

"Tata mic bone is still alive and kicking," another fan said.

"This dude said “i won’t tolerate any childish behavior from now on” and then LEFT jimin in the room to go giggle with namjoon and jungkook in another one..be so serious rn taehyung," a fan mentioned.

Taehyung entertains fans with his antics

Taehyung and Namjoon were officially discharged from the military on June 10, 2025, and immediately went live on Weverse to greet fans after 18 months of service. Jungkook and Jimin followed suit with their own live the very next day after their release.

During the live, V and Namjoon opened up about their time in the military, sharing little stories and experiences. Taehyung even revealed that his MBTI personality type had changed to "ENTP," meaning he’d become more extroverted, logical, and assertive. He also admitted in a more serious tone that he can’t stand immature behavior, especially in professional environments.

For some more instances, on July 6, during a Weverse live right after his appearance at the CELINE fashion show, he was casually talking to fans in his hotel room, saying how much he missed them. Then out of nowhere, he stood up and asked if fans wanted a quick shoutout to j-hope.

Without any warning, he turned on the back camera and randomly danced the Killin’ It Girl step from j-hope’s recent song, leaving fans laughing at his spontaneity.

Similarly, during another live on July 14, he was seen playing around with his goggles. He had them on top of his head, then suddenly bumped his head forward to slide them down onto his eyes and made funny faces. Though he quickly tried to regain composure and act normal, it was already too late, as fans had seen it all and were cracking up.

Due to all these little antics, a hashtag “THANK YOU TAEHYUNG” began trending on X. Fans thanked him for always trying to bring his group members together, create fun moments, and keep ARMY entertained even in the simplest ways. They’re eagerly waiting to see what more funny moments he’ll bring next.

