"King" – Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook’s 17 billion streams record, becoming fastest Asian artist ever to reach this number across all platforms

On May 8, 2025, a fan-based account, @btschartsdailyc, reported that BTS' Jungkook became the only K-pop solo act to hit over 17 billion global audio streams. He’s also the fastest Asian artist to get there, adding another major record to his name.

Jungkook has been serving in the South Korean military since December 2023 and hasn’t dropped new music since then. Still, his older tracks are pulling huge streaming numbers, keeping his stats strong. Fans have been reacting online as the BTS' maknae continues to break records, even while off-duty.

"King 👑," an X user commented.

A fan comment on Jungkook’s 17 billion streams achievement (Image via X/@JKWisdom_de1)

In Feb 2025, the 27-year-old hit 16 billion streams. He was the first K-pop soloist ever and the quickest Asian artist to get there. His solo run kicked off with Seven in 2023.

It was a global hit and the fastest track by an Asian solo artist to pass one billion Spotify streams. The song was later part of his debut album Golden, which dropped in November 2023.

Golden became the most-played album by an Asian male act on Spotify. Tracks like Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You helped it stay on top.

"I love how the words FIRST, ONLY, AND FASTEST are synonyms with Jungkook," a fan remarked.

"I love that his music is enjoyed across all platforms 💗," a user mentioned.

"FIRST, FASTEST, ASIAN ACT, THIS IS JUNGKOOK'S LEGACY😭♥️," a person shared.

Many noted the scale of the K-pop idol's achievement, highlighting that it was accomplished with only one solo album to date.

"Wow, 17Billion on-demand audio streams ww for Jungkook! Huge congratulations!🥳," a netizen said.

"I hope everyone can see how impressive and extraordinary it is the fact Jungkook just surpassed 17 BILLION ON DEMAND AUDIO STREAMS GLOBALLY with just one album released so far. One single solo album! He is so powerful!" a viewer said.

"Jungkook with 1 album 👑👑👑👑," a viewer noted.

BTS' Jungkook earns multiple global recognitions amid military service

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook scored a rare accomplishment in 2025 after being recognized by four major associations. Those are Apple Music’s Met Gala pick, Guinness World Records, Madame Tussauds, and the National Folk Museum of Korea.

On May 8, Apple Music highlighted his first solo record, Golden, in its curated Met Gala-Worthy Albums feature. He was the only male artist of Asian descent included in the selection, appearing with global music figures such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, and Dolly Parton.

Earlier this year, Jungkook was honored by Guinness for being the first Korean solo artist to top the MENA charts three times. He was also featured in Madame Tussauds' 2025 “Hot 100” and recognized by Korea's National Folk Museum for his viral noodle dish, Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu.

In other news, on May 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook hit a major milestone. He became the first Korean solo artist to pull over 800 million Spotify streams four years straight.

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More