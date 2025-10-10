"SAM SMITH?"- Fans connect Jisoo and Zayn's Eyes Closed to Earthquake MV, decode clues hinting at 3 major possible collaborations

On October 10, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik released their collaboration Eyes Closed on their respective YouTube channels. This single marks the first time the two global icons have joined forces. The emotional R&amp;B-pop ballad was released through Blissoo and Warner Records, and it quickly went viral. Fans soon started analyzing every frame of its visually creative music video.The video shows the K-pop idol and the British pop star floating through a cosmic spaceship, surrounded by metallic walls and soft lighting, before meeting mid-orbit. Jisoo appears in a black dress while Zayn wears an all-black leather outfit. The song explores the theme of falling in love while choosing to forget past pain. Fans believe it’s a lyrical continuation of the journey she began in her Amortage EP released earlier this year.Shortly after the video dropped, fans started drawing parallels between Eyes Closed and Jisoo’s earlier solo track Earthquake. The presence of the planet Saturn, the 10:10 timestamp, and a recurring evidence-board motif all seemed too familiar to ignore.In one particular scene, an ID card flips over to reveal Jisoo and Zayn together, while three more cards remain face down. This quickly sparked fan theories about three more collaborations in the pipeline.What fueled the conversation further was a scene toward the end of the video. Netizens saw three shadowy figures appear behind the duo as they looked out into space. Viewers started to speculate that one of them, a bald silhouette, could be Sam Smith. Meanwhile, others suggested Charli XCX or even Bad Bunny as possible future collaborators. An X user, @SooyasTurtle, wrote,&quot;Is Jisoo collabing with SAM SMITH ?!&quot;Dr. Jisoosexual 👩🏻‍⚕️ @SooyasTurtleLINKIs Jisoo collabing with SAM SMITH ?! #EYESCLOSEDbyJISOOandZaynWhile these remain unconfirmed, the theory has taken over social media. Many called the BLACKPINK singer a “storyteller&quot; and a &quot;genius” for embedding clues across her solo universe. Others praised her creativity and called her a master of Easter eggs, noting how her visuals often hint at new stories.jisoo pics @picsforjisooLINKJISOO solo comeback hints: 🪐 9 February 2026?! related to Saturn?!! and zayn is the one who makes her heart race from earthquake mv it keeps connecting!!!! EYES CLOSED OUT NOW #EYESCLOSEDbyJISOOandZayn #JISOO #지수MYLOVE_ JENSOO @Pinkys_fataleLINKI LOVE JISOO'S MIND SHE GIVING US HINTS 9 FEB MIGHT BE RELEASE DATE SATURN &amp;amp;amp; RINGS MIGHT BE LINK HINT 🙆🏻‍♀️ &amp;amp;amp; 3 OTHER ARTIST FEATURE?ִֶָ. ..𓂃 ࣪ ִֶָ🪽་༘࿐ @avoiruinsLINKthe throwbacks in eyes closed for flower and earthquake, saturn and the time stamp as hints for jisoo’s full album, she is a storyteller through and throughminimrv #Blackpink #JNK1 @minimrvrdmLINK@officialBLISSOO So this amazing mv is like the continuation of earthquake.. I SWEAR KIM JISOO IS A GENIUS.. Blinks are proud of you ma’am 🙇🏻🙇🏻🙇🏻 EYES CLOSED OUT NOW #EYESCLOSEDbyJISOOandZaynFans on X also revisited older posts, noting that Jisoo’s Instagram bio has long featured a Saturn emoji. They now believe it symbolizes the ongoing “Amortage saga.”Gloria Wong @gwlovemyselfLINK@jisoogaIIery She is entering her entire planet Saturn is her favourite 😍😍😍😍 Omg, Jisoo, how many hints did you give us The DHS is related to Earthquake,and eyesclosed, any more? 😍Асел Калиева @AselK25906LINK@JmoonnJ I think it was just a coincidence. Jisoo is releasing a full-length album and it shows hints of a collaboration. One of the collabs looks like Sam Smithgom 🪐 @pawangdalgomLINKJISOO AND ZAYN 🤍 this nametag was on earthquake mv! Ohohoho Eyes Closed literally amortage saga 🥹 So cute the theme of mv like passengers movie 🥹 and like wow SATURN at the end 🪐 jisoo hint us with saturn on her instagram 🫶🏻 EYES CLOSED OUT NOW #EYESCLOSEDbyJISOOandZaynMore about Eyes Closed, story links, and Jisoo’s hidden hints for future releasesThe music video for Eyes Closed has quickly become one of the Flower singer's most analyzed works. Fans have broken down its imagery, colors, and recurring motifs to connect it to her expanding solo story.Below are some of the most discussed interpretations circulating online:1. Saturn and time symbolism:The Saturn planet featured prominently throughout the MV is believed to symbolize cycles of emotion, time, and rebirth. Fans think it reflects Jisoo’s journey from heartbreak (Earthquake) to emotional closure (Eyes Closed). The fact that she added a Saturn emoji to her Instagram profile before the release is now seen as a intentional teaser.The BLACKPINK singer's Instagram bio with Saturn emoji (Image via Instagram/@sooyaaa__)2. The ID cards and “Three Collaborations” theory:In Earthquake, fans noticed four ID cards pinned. In Eyes Closed, one card flips to reveal Zayn, while the remaining three stay hidden. Viewers interpret this as a clue that she will have three more collaborative singles linked to her next project. Netizens speculate about possible featured artists like Sam Smith, Charli XCX, and Bad Bunny.3. The 10:10 and February 9 hints:The time “10:10” appeared on screen in Earthquake, which fans now believe hints at Eyes Closed releasing on October 10. In Eyes Closed, a new date, February 9, 2026, flashes briefly. Many think it could mark her next solo comeback or album release.4. The shadowy silhouettes scene:In one of the final moments, three blurry figures are seen sitting behind Jisoo and Zayn. The details are unclear, but viewers have turned it into another detective game, claiming one shadow looks like Sam Smith’s silhouette. Some think this is a preview of what’s coming in her full-length album.Netizens looking at other possible hints in the MV (Images via YouTube/@Zayn)5. The ongoing “Amortage Universe”:Fans have coined the term “Amortage Universe” to describe the connection between Flower, Earthquake, and Eyes Closed. Each of her works tells a part of an evolving story. It begins with self-reflection, moves into chaos, and ultimately leads to healing.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour continues across Asia until early next year. As for Zayn, he is preparing for his 2026 Las Vegas residency.