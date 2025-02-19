“They're trying to make up for the bad editing” — Internet reacts as Netflix drops unseen conversation clips of Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo

Netflix's reality dating show, Single's Inferno 4, ignited discussions among fans with the release of new unseen footage featuring contestants Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo on February 18, 2025.

Netflix K-Content released an unreleased clip from episode 10 on its official YouTube channel. This clip provided fans with additional insights into the dynamics between Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo during their second Paradise date.

In the footage, the couple engages in lighthearted banter, with Si-an playfully teasing Jun-seo about his hairstyle right before they call it a night. Si-an playfully stated that Jun-seo looked scary in the sudden trim. Furthermore, the duo talked about their high school days, as Si-an revealed that she was a swimmer till sixth grade.

In response, Jun-seo stated that he wished every Korean girl to show interest in wrestling too. This hilarious conversation delighted fans, however, it also led to disappointment regarding Netflix's decision to exclude these scenes from the show. The release of the unseen footage sparked varied responses from the show's fanbase. One fan wrote on X,

"They're trying to make up for the bad editing they did to the two of them, just so the show would have more "hot" scenes and so the others wouldn't be left off screen. If they had shown their genuine relationship instead of showing inconsistencies, the story would be different"

Fans discussed on social media that Netflix realized that they messed up with the imbalanced editing of Single's Inferno 4 hence they tried to pacify the audience with the new unreleased footage clip on YouTube.

"Netflix is actually very petty. They saw people crying about the season being too focused on sian and decided to post an unreleased clip of her and junseo," a fan wrote.

"Not at all ..The production team messed up and they realize it; they went too far with devil editing that's why they're putting out article after article claiming YukSian is the most authentic relationship on the show, attempting to make up for their errors," another fan stated.

"That is true, I have so many unreleased tapes and in those tapes they really have a cute discussion that makes the guy ahead of the other guys to the girl," another fan added.

More such reactions from fans flooded X:

"Ever since they saw that hatred regarding the screentime, they edited the last episodes to be centered more on Sian's love arc and released a lot of Yuksian unreleased clip on YT. They are sooo unserious," a fan remarked.

"They're the only ones with interesting conversations," another fan said.

Single's Inferno 4: Key highlights from the finale as Jun-seo and Si-an becomes one of the endgame couples

The fourth season of Netflix's popular Korean reality dating show, Single's Inferno, concluded with a dramatic finale.

Over the course of ten days, a group of attractive singles navigated the challenges of "Inferno," a deserted island, with opportunities to escape to the luxurious "Paradise" through competitions or mutual selection. The season introduced new twists, including the mid-season arrival of "game changers," which added complexity to the existing dynamics.

One of the most talked-about storylines centered around model Lee Si-an, who found herself at the center of a love triangle involving artist Yuk Jun-seo and another contestant, Kim Jeong-su.

In the penultimate episode 12, Si-an chose Jeong-su for her final date in Paradise, leading to speculation about her ultimate decision. However, during the final selection, Si-an surprised many by choosing Jun-seo as her partner to leave the island. Reflecting on her choice, Si-an shared with Marie Claire after the show:

"I tried hard not to overthink it... I wanted to go on this emotional rollercoaster with a guy, so I tried to decide who made me feel that way and who made me swoon the most."

Expand Tweet

Another couple that captured viewers' attention was Bae Ji-yeon, a 25-year-old spatial designer, and Kim Tae-hwan, a 31-year-old DJ. Despite initial reservations about their differing views on marriage, the two had an open conversation where Tae-hwan emphasized the importance of understanding and compromise in a relationship.

Moved by his honesty, Ji-yeon decided to leave Inferno with him, marking the beginning of their journey together.

An Jong-hoon and Kim Hye-jin also formed a connection, choosing each other during the final selection. Their relationship developed steadily throughout the season, culminating in a mutual decision to continue exploring their bond beyond the island.

Kim A-rin and Kook Dong-ho's relationship faced challenges, particularly with the interest of other contestants. Despite these obstacles, Dong-ho remained steadfast in his feelings for A-rin. Their final date in Paradise revealed shared interests and lifestyles, strengthening their connection and leading them to leave the island hand in hand.

However, not all participants found their ideal match. Kim Min-seol, who had expressed interest in Jun-seo, was left alone after he chose Si-an. Similarly, contestants Jung You-jin, Park Hae-lin, Kim Jeong-su, and Jang Theo did not form lasting connections and departed the island without partners.

Single's Inferno 4 is available on Netflix along with its previous three seasons.

