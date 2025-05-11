The Haunted Palace Episode 7 & 8 Recap: Who is working with the blind shaman and conspiring against the royal family?

Episodes 7 and 8 of The Haunted Palace aired on SBS TV on May 9 and 10, 2025. The drama series revolves around a royal palace where a government officer becomes possessed by an imugi (Gang-cheol).

However, in a chain of events, a young shaman Yeo-ri arrives at the palace and has to confront her family legacy. She joins forces with the king and Yoon-gap to combat the vengeful spirits that threaten to take over the palace.

In the previous episodes of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri, Gang-cheol, and the king join forces to fight the eight-foot ghost. However, the situation intensifies when the blind shaman, Aguji, places a curse on the queen and her unborn child.

In episodes 7 and 8 of The Haunted Palace, it is revealed that the man behind Agu-ji and the one conspiring against the royal family is none other than the King's maternal grandfather, Minister Kim Bong-in.

The Haunted Palace episode 7 & 8 recap: Did the king know about the existence of the eight-foot ghost in the past?

Episode 7 of The Haunted Palace begins with Yeo-ri and Gang-cheol battling the drowned male spirit. He curses Yeo-ri while Gang-cheol successfully fends him off. Gang-cheol gives Yeo-ri a piggyback ride as she loses one slipper. During the ride, Yeo-ri grows closer to the imugi and instinctively rests her head on his back.

Still from episode 7 of The Haunted Palace (Image Via X@SBSNOW)

Yeo-ri is distraught, and she honestly confesses her feelings. She says that she has loved Yoon-gap since childhood, and even though she knows that it is Gang-cheol possessing his body, she can't help but feel attracted to him because of that.

Back in the palace, the king tortures and questions the maids, particularly those in charge of the Queen's bedding. One of the guards manages to pass a slip to the maid, who was an ally of the blind shaman and who placed the skull in the Queen's pillow.

In the dead of the night, she reads the note, which states that she will be rescued, but she is also instructed to eat the note as soon as she has read it. However, as she does so, she vomits blood and dies, implying that the note was laced with poisonous ink. The king is furious and calls on his maternal grandfather, Minister Kim Bong-in, to investigate further.

Yeo-ri, on the other hand, is still searching for the person who placed a talisman in the Queen's quarters. She encounters a group of girls discussing how their shoes disappear overnight. Upon hearing this, she decides that perhaps a ghost is responsible for this and might help her find that person.

Further in episode 7 of The Haunted Palace, BiBi is on his way to eat the soul of Minister Kim, the king's maternal grandfather, but is stopped by Yeo-ri. He is furious at Yeo-ri, but Gang-cheol comes in between and saves the day. They are unaware that the blind shaman is following them and now knows that there are two imugis and a shaman working together.

The King, on the other hand, disguises himself to meet Lord Won-woo, where he discusses slave reforms. However, the minister respectfully declines to assist the King. On his way back, the king is attacked by the one-legged ghost that is haunting the minister's household.

Further in episode 7 of The Haunted Palace, Gang-cheol reveals that BiBi only devours men who habitually commit evil deeds out of greed. But Yeo-ri counters him by saying that the king's grandfather is a pious and righteous man. To this, Gang-cheol mysteriously states that nobody knows what lies behind the facade.

Yeo-ri trapped a kid ghost who steals shoes in the palace. The ghost confides that the person who placed the talisman is a eunuch with blackened fingertips. Back in the palace, the queen has developed a mysterious illness where strange blisters have started appearing on her neck. King summons Yeo-ri but she has been held by the Queen dowager.

The king hurriedly goes and questions the Queen Dowager about her maid, who was a mole placed in the Queen's quarters. The Queen Dowager accuses him and brings up the topic of the death of his son Young-in. But the king manages to usher Yeo-ri away.

Yeo-ri, having also been cursed by the vengeful ghost, develops the same symptoms. Gang-cheol fanatically rushes to her as she claims that the curse is targeted towards the queen's unborn child. Gang-cheol asks the king to act as bait. He even threatens to kidnap the young prince if he refuses.

Still from Episode 7 from The Haunted Palace (Image Via X@SBSNOW)

They head to the river, where King and Gang-cheol get into a fight, but later realise that they must work together to save both the queen and Yeo-ri. In the palace, Yeo-ri has a vision that Gang-cheol is cursed by the vengeful spirit. She, along with the head eunuch, rushes towards the river. At the end of episode 7, as the king drops his blood, the vengeful spirit rushes in and drags the king underwater.

Episode 8 of The Haunted Palace began with Gang-cheol saving the king and battling the water spirit; however, as he starts to lose, the king shoots an arrow that had been given to him by Gang-cheol for times of need. He successfully strikes the ghost, and in return, Gang-cheol traps him in a whirlpool.

Yeo-ri arrives and successfully traps the spirit in a voodoo doll. Back in the palace, she confronts the spirit. The spirit reveals that it will only tell her about the person who placed the curse when they deliver his mortal remains to his daughter.

After the king's permission and some light banter, where Gang-cheol's jealousy is evident due to the King being overly friendly with Yeo-ri, she leaves with the spirit's mortal remains. She arrives at the spirit's daughter's home and hands over the remains.

The spirit requests that Yeo-ri allow him to possess her, as he has something important to convey to his daughter. After an emotional exchange, the spirit reveals to Yeo-ri that he was directed by a blind shaman named Agu-ji.

Further in episode 8 of The Haunted Palace, the king directs all the blind shamans to be arrested. Poong-san or Agu-ji is amongst all those shamans who are arrested, but he remains calm. Soon after the pressure from the palace officials and his maternal grandfather, the king had to release all the blind shamans.

King talks with Yeo-ri about her grandmother and is surprised to learn that she passed away in the same year as the late king. He then asks the reason for her demise, to which Yeo-ri dismisses it as an accident. However, she is reminded that Gang-cheol was the cause of her grandmother's passing, and she is filled with remorse due to the attraction she has begun to feel towards Gang-cheol.

On the other hand, Lord Won-woo is searching for a mysterious book when he is saved by Monk Ga-sub from an attack by a one-legged ghost. Monk Ga-sub warns him that somebody holds a grudge against him and advises him to feel remorse.

Further in episode 8 of The Haunted Palace, Yeo-ri learns from the child ghost who steals slippers that her grandmother visited the palace in the Year of the Rabbit. After this revelation, Yeo-ri rushes to demand a meeting with the king in the middle of the night.

Yeo-ri confronts the king and asks whether the eight-foot ghost was in the palace in the Year of the Rabbit when his father passed away. After much hesitation, the king reveals that the existence of the eight-foot ghost is old and that it had possessed the late king as well. It was Yeo-ri's grandmother who tried to fight the eight-foot ghost then.

This revelation stuns Yeo-ri, who then comes to realise that Gang-cheol had no hand in the death of her grandmother. On the other hand, Agu-ji is beaten by someone he works for and calls "his lord. " He is the same man who has worked from the shadows to help the eight-foot ghost possess the young prince and conspire against the royal family.

At the end of the Haunted Palace, episode 8, the man is none other than Minister Kim Bong-in, the King's maternal grandfather. He tortures Agu-ji, who reveals the identity of Yeo-ri as the granddaughter of shaman Neop-deok. Hearing that name, the cursed fire sparks further, signalling the eight-foot ghost spirit's anger.

The Haunted Palace airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS TV at 9:50 PM KST.

