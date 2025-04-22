"This is literally bangtan core" — Fans hilariously react to Jin's playful quip about BTS members' reaction to his jokes

In the eighth episode of Netflix's variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, BTS member Jin showcased his signature humor with a dad joke that, unexpectedly, received no reaction from his co-hosts, Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun. Unfazed, the singer-songwriter quipped that his fellow BTS members would have laughed, sparking a wave of amusement among fans.

During a light-hearted moment in the episode, Jin delivered a pun intended to amuse his co-hosts. However, both Kian84 and Ji Ye-eun remained silent, leading to an awkward pause. Breaking the silence, Jin asked his co-stars to "spare him a laugh."

Kian asked him:

"Do bts members laugh at your jokes? It's good that your bandmates are honest. Even your bandmates ignore you when you make your jokes."

In response, Jin revealed that his bandmates ignore him whenever he cracks one of his signature jokes (the dad jokes). He added that he would whisper his jokes into his members' ears so that they wouldn't be able to ignore him.

"Come on, spare me a laugh! You’re so heartless. They act like they don’t hear me. Man, what a cruel, cruel world. I'm being polite here. With my members, I whisper my jokes in their ears." (as translated by Netflix).

Known for his penchant for dad jokes, Jin has often used puns and wordplay to entertain both his bandmates and fans. His willingness to embrace humor, regardless of the reaction, has endeared him to many. This recent episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B further showcased his comedic timing.

The funny moment from the show quickly became a talking point among the BTS fans, who took to social media to share their hilarious reactions. Many found the BTS singer's response endearing, appreciating his ability to handle the situation with grace and humor. One fan commented:

"Lmao this is literally bangtan core"

Fans took to social media and discussed among themselves how BTS members like Jimin and j-hope would always end up laughing at Jin's dad jokes.

"Wow, I miss his dad jokes. If BTS members are here, maybe Jimin and J Hope are really laughing so hard because Jin was pretty funny at jokes. Thank you, Kim Seokjin sir," a fan wrote.

"Namjoon would have laughed. Jimin would have actually like it. Yoongi would have pretended to not like for 10 secs before giving in and smile. Jungkook would have had his Jin smile/laugh on his face the entire time," another fan said.

"In the first episode everyone was shy and now Jin makes dad jokes. I really enjoyed the show," another fan added.

Others shared how much they enjoyed watching Jin, Kian, and Ye-eun hilariously bicker throughout Kian's Bizarre B&B.

"Seriously I just enjoyed this show soo much I'M GONNA MISS THIS SOO MUCH," a fan commented.

"Hobi does somewhat react. With heartfelt laughter or complete disdain," another fan joked.

"Jin hyung should bring hobi and Jimin with him.. they will be laughing non stop for him," another fan added.

BTS' Jin, Kian, and Ye-eun bid adieu to Kian's Bizarre B&B after a week of adventures, laughter, and memories

In a heartwarming conclusion to Netflix's variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B, host Kian84 surprised guests and co-hosts with a spectacular fireworks display on the final night, leaving everyone in awe and marking a memorable end to the series. The unexpected display illuminated the night sky, symbolizing the joy and memories created throughout their time together.

The fireworks elicited emotional responses from both Jin and Ji Ye-eun. Jin, known for his expressive nature, was visibly moved, while Ji Ye-eun expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable experience. Some of the guests even teared up after watching the fireworks.

Notably, Kian made Tofu Rice for one of his guests, Chung-il, who is a North Korean defector and has led a harrowing life so far. To cheer him up and to honor his lifelong experience, Kian and Jin made him the North Korean-style Tofu Rice. Chung-il got emotional seeing this gesture and expressed his gratitude to Kian and Jin for making his stay memorable.

The guests checked out the next morning in Kian's Bizarre B&B episode 9 with a suitcase filled with memories and laughter, and a promise to stay in touch with each other.

Kian's Bizarre B&B has nine episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

