5 fantasy movies to watch if you loved ‘Seventh Son’

Seventh Son (2014), directed by Sergei Bodrov, is an action-fantasy film starring Ben Barnes, Jeff Bridges, Alicia Vikander, and Kit Harington.

Loosely based on Joseph Delaney’s novel The Spook’s Apprentice, the film follows young Tom Ward, the seventh son of a seventh son, as he becomes the apprentice to a seasoned witch hunter.

Set in a dark and foreboding magical world, Tom faces rigorous training, dangerous supernatural creatures, and moral challenges that test his courage and wits. Along the way, he uncovers hidden powers, confronts powerful witches and mystical forces, and forms a mentor-student bond that shapes his destiny.

With magic and epic adventure at its core, the story takes viewers on a heroic journey filled with thrilling trials and dark secrets.

If viewers loved Seventh Son, these five fantasy movies are sure to capture the imagination with magical worlds and thrilling adventures. From dark tales to epic quests filled with witches and enchanted lands, each movie offers a unique journey that fans of Seventh Son will enjoy.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Krull, Willow, and 3 other fantasy movies to watch if viewers loved Seventh Son

1) Stardust (2007)

Stardust is a romantic fantasy adventure based on Neil Gaiman’s novel (Image via Netflix)

Stardust, directed by Matthew Vaughn, is a romantic fantasy adventure based on Neil Gaiman’s novel.

With an ensemble cast that includes Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Robert De Niro, the film blends magic and adventure against the backdrop of a mysterious kingdom beyond the English village of Wall.

The story follows a young man whose journey beyond the wall leads him into a world of witches, rival heirs, and magical beings. Along the way, he discovers that the fallen star he seeks is far more than he expected, drawing him into a struggle that could change both worlds.

Stardust shares several similarities with Seventh Son through its young hero venturing into a magical world filled with witches, mythical creatures, and daring quests.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

2) Solomon Kane (2009)

Solomon Kane is a film inspired by Robert E. Howard’s classic pulp character (Image via Apple TV+)

Solomon Kane (2009), directed by M. J. Bassett and starring James Purefoy, is a dark mythic fantasy film inspired by Robert E. Howard’s classic pulp character.

The movie features action, gothic atmosphere, and themes of redemption, presenting an original tale that reimagines Kane’s origins as he struggles with his violent past and the fate of his soul.

The film explores Kane’s transformation from ruthless privateer to reluctant avenger, following his path through a bleak and perilous world of sorcery. While filled with battles against supernatural forces, the core of the story lies in Kane’s quest for salvation and his acceptance of a destiny far greater than himself.

Solomon Kane is similar to Seventh Son in its dark, brooding atmosphere and the hero’s journey to confront supernatural forces while facing his own destiny.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Willow (1988)

Willow, directed by Ron Howard, is a high fantasy adventure movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Willow (1988), directed by Ron Howard and produced by George Lucas, is a high fantasy adventure that combines magic and humor.

Starring Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, and Joanne Whalley, it tells the tale of an unlikely hero who sets out on a perilous quest that challenges his courage and determination.

The story unfolds in a richly crafted fantasy realm filled with sorcery, battles, and unexpected alliances. Its sense of adventure has made Willow a timeless favorite, later inspiring a Disney+ sequel series that expanded its magical universe for a new generation.

Willow closely resembles Seventh Son with its story of an unlikely hero on a magical quest, where he faces loyal allies and dangerous enemies and overcomes numerous challenges along the way.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4) Krull (1983)

Krull is a British science-fantasy adventure movie featuring elements outer-space invaders (Image via Apple TV+)

Krull (1983), directed by Peter Yates, is a British science-fantasy adventure featuring classic fantasy elements alongside outer-space invaders.

Starring Ken Marshall, Lysette Anthony, Freddie Jones, Francesca Annis, and Alun Armstrong, with early appearances from Liam Neeson and Robbie Coltrane, the film follows a prince and his companions as they embark on a risky adventure across their world.

At its core, the story centers on love and courage in the face of overwhelming darkness. As the heroes battle through magical lands and powerful enemies, they discover that unity and resilience can become the greatest weapons against tyranny.

Krull aligns with Seventh Son through its epic adventure structure, where a hero and his companions traverse vast landscapes and battle powerful, otherworldly enemies while facing hidden magical secrets.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

5) Season of the Witch (2011)

Nicolas Cage in Season of the Witch, directed by Dominic Sena (Image via Amazon)

Season of the Witch (2011), directed by Dominic Sena, is a supernatural action-adventure starring Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman as knights returning from the Crusades to a homeland devastated by plague.

They are tasked with transporting a young woman accused of witchcraft to a distant monastery, where dark forests and unexpected dangers await.

The story examines themes of faith and the unknown as the knights travel through treacherous landscapes and confront uncanny challenges. Their journey tests not only their strength but also their understanding of the forces at work around them, creating a tense and mystical fantasy tale.

Season of the Witch is similar to Seventh Son as it uses medieval settings and supernatural threats, with brave heroes traveling across dangerous lands to face dark mystical powers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix

Interested viewers can watch the fantasy movie Seventh Son on major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, and HBO Max.

