Joseph Quinn plays the dependable Leading Petty Officer Sam, based on real-life LPO Joe Hilderband in Warfare (2025). The war docudrama follows platoon Alpha One and its mission, which derails and leads to heartbreaking consequences. Quinn portrays the agony and horror of being on the front lines with grit and intention.

Directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, the movie's gripping premise is based on Mendoza's time as a Navy SEAL in the 2006 Iraq War. Quinn's casting as Sam proved memorable in a movie that explores brotherhood, courage, and sacrifice, especially because the "Real-time" cinematography captured the acute tension of the platoon, creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Fans of Joseph Quinn in Warfare can check out more performances below.

Stranger Things, Gladiator II, and other Joseph Quinn performances for fans of Warfare

1) Stranger Things season 4 (2022)

Quinn as Munson (Image via YouTube/Stranger Things)

Season 4 of Stranger Things picks up with a new villain named Vecna from the underworld terrorizing the inhabitants of Hawkins, Indiana. Dustin, Lucas, and Max investigate. Meanwhile, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) struggles after losing her powers and confronts her past trauma of being experimented on.

Joseph Quinn is introduced as a new character named Eddie Munson, the leader of Hawkins' D&D society called the Hellfire Club. Initially an abrasive bully, Munson goes through a significant character arc while confronting traumas of his own. Fans of Warfare can relate to his final act of defiance and bravery that cemented him as a favorite.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Gladiator II (2024)

Quinn as King Geta (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Fifteen years after the events of the first film, this historical epic follows Lucius, the son of Maximus. After watching his uncle murder his father, Lucius grew up with revenge and honor festering in his heart. He must enter the colosseum to avenge his father's death and save Rome from the clutches of the two new corrupt kings, Geta and Caracalla.

Joseph Quinn embodies the role of one of the corrupt brothers, Geta, in this Ridley Scott directorial. He toes the line between confidence and incompetence, often allowing himself to be manipulated by others. Fans of Quinn's understated performance in Warfare will enjoy this drastically different, caricaturish role.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV

3) Dickensian (2015)

Quinn in the period drama (Image via Prime Video)

Multiple characters across Charles Dickens' most famous stories come to life and cross paths in 19th-century London, where Inspector Bucket (From the Dickens novel Bleak House) investigates the murder of Jacob Marley (From A Christmas Carol, played by Peter Firth).

Joseph Quinn plays Arthur Havisham, the cheating and swindling half-brother of Miss Havisham from Great Expectations. Quinn portrays the complexities of a man riddled with parental trauma, and the push and pull of guilt, making him one of the most memorable characters on the show. Fans of Warfare will get to see a completely new side of the actor in this period drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) A Quiet Place: Day One (2024)

Quinn and Nyong'o in the movie (Image via Prime Video)

When an alien invasion hits the earth, Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), a terminally ill woman, must find a way to survive despite the odds stacked against her. Eric (Joseph Quinn), a law student from Britain, crosses paths with Sam and decides to stick with her to navigate their apocalyptic reality where aliens can hunt people using sound.

Both Warfare and A Quiet Place: Day One deal with tense situations where survival is key. Fans of Quinn's gritty portrayal of Leading Petty Officer Sam will enjoy his role as Eric in this Michael Sarnoski directorial.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Hoard (2023)

Maria and Michael in Hoard (Image via Prime Video)

18-year-old Maria (Saura Lightfoot-Leon) lives with her foster mother, Michelle, and her older, mysterious son, Michael. But when her biological mother's ashes come in the mail one day, she must face her childhood trauma as the offspring of a hoarder with manic tendencies. As Maria begins to spiral into hoarding and hallucinations, things escalate with Michael.

Joseph Quinn plays the manipulative Michael, whose intense personality matches Maria's mania. Unlike his character in Warfare, he plays a morally ambiguous man who takes advantage of a much younger woman while being engaged to another. Quinn brings emotional depth and dimension to the role, making fans understand the complexities of a man like Michael.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Joseph Quinn is set to star as Johnny Storm in the upcoming Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025).

