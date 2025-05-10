5 shocking plot twists from Another Simple Favor

Another Simple Favor brings back the gripping blend of secrets, lies, and elegant chaos that made its predecessor unforgettable. In this sequel, the story follows Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) and Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) as they navigate yet another twisted mystery. Emily is now preparing to marry Dante, her charming but enigmatic fiancé.

Meanwhile, Stephanie is still vlogging, mom-ing, and somehow finding herself caught in another whirlwind of dark revelations. With sleek style and suspenseful storytelling, Another Simple Favor plunges deeper into the secret lives of its characters, and what's uncovered is anything but simple.

The sequel expands on the first film’s themes of deception, identity, and family. It introduces new characters, unexpected returns, and wild revelations. As the drama unfolds, viewers discover a lot, keeping the tension and the stakes even higher.

Here are five shocking plot twists from Another Simple Favor that changed everything.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Exploring the plot twists in Another Simple Favor

1) Emily's sister is alive

Blake Lively stars as Emily Nelson (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most jaw-dropping moments in Another Simple Favor is the reveal that Charity, Emily’s long-lost triplet sister, is actually alive. In the first movie, Emily spoke about her twin sister, but this time, it turns out there were three: Hope (Emily), Faith (deceased), and Charity, who was presumed dead at birth. Unbeknownst to the world, their aunt Linda secretly raised Charity in isolation.

For decades, the existence of Charity remained hidden. Her return throws Emily’s already chaotic world into a deeper spiral. The reveal adds new layers to Emily’s backstory and sheds light on the manipulative forces in her family. Her complicated dynamic with Charity, who has been psychologically shaped by years of secrecy and seclusion, becomes central to the film's unraveling drama.

2) Stephanie is placed under house arrest

Anna Kendrick stars as Stephanie Smothers (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

At the start of the film, Stephanie is doing a livestream telling her followers that she is under house arrest. She has always been the moral compass of the story — or at least the more level-headed one. However, in Another Simple Favor, even she isn’t immune to legal troubles.

After the mysterious death of Dante just one hour after his wedding to Emily, Stephanie becomes the only witness to the crime. The evidence, while circumstantial, is enough to cast doubt. Authorities arrest her, and she’s placed under house arrest while the investigation unfolds.

Not only is the accusation shocking, but it also puts Stephanie in a difficult situation. Her vlogging and detective instincts have always set her apart, but this twist renders her powerless. The house arrest limits her freedom, yet pushes her to find new ways to uncover the truth. In classic Another Simple Favor style, the story twists the narrative, turning the once-trusted observer into a possible suspect.

3) Emily’s mother attends her wedding

Still from the trailer of Another Simple Favor (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

Emily has long claimed that she cut ties with her family. She portrayed herself as an orphan of sorts, damaged by a traumatic past. So when her mother shows up unannounced at her wedding, the moment shocks not just the guests but Emily herself. The revelation that Dante's mother orchestrated the surprise deepens the twist.

Emily's mother's presence triggers a plethora of unresolved issues and buried resentments. Their reunion is icy, filled with tension, and yet impossible to ignore, especially because her mother accuses her of being a spawn of the devil.

Another Simple Favor uses this moment to probe deeper into Emily’s psychological scars. Her mother’s appearance is less a heartwarming family reunion and more a chess move in a much larger game. It reminds viewers that nothing in Emily’s world is accidental, and every player has their motives.

4) Charity is sent to prison

Anna Kendrick stars as Stephanie Smothers (Image via YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

In a twist layered with deception and confusion, Charity is sent to prison, but not as herself. It was revealed that Charity posed as Emily to take advantage of Dante's family's money. This switch isn’t just a random act. Charity believes she is one with Emily, mirroring her sister’s mannerisms, thoughts, and decisions.

Her incarceration is part sacrifice, part delusion. In her mind, going to prison for Emily ensures they remain connected forever. This plot point is particularly unsettling because it blurs identity and highlights how deeply trauma and obsession have affected Charity. Emily allows the lie to continue, further complicating her moral compass, with no choice but to live in hiding once more.

5) Dante has a secret relationship with Matteo

Still from the trailer of Another Simple Favor (Image via Youtube/Amazon Prime Video)

Behind the facade of Dante's lifestyle lies a secret that changes the course of Another Simple Favor. It's revealed that Dante has been in a relationship with Matteo for fifteen years. Matteo comes from a rival business family, making their love both forbidden and dangerous. The two managed to keep their affair hidden thanks to Emily.

Emily reveals to Stephanie that Linda, their manipulative aunt, threatened to expose Dante and Matteo unless she was paid twenty million dollars. To protect Dante and his relationship, Emily stepped in and created a distraction—offering herself as Dante’s fiancée. Her plan worked, drawing attention away from the truth while also tying her closer to Dante’s world.

Another Simple Favor delivers a gripping continuation filled with secrets, sacrifices, and betrayal. The shocking return of Charity, Stephanie’s house arrest, and Emily’s mother’s unexpected appearance all add layers of drama to the film’s core mystery.

Meanwhile, Another Simple Favor premiered on March 7, 2025, at the South by Southwest Festival. It has also been available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video since May 1, 2025.

