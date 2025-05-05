7 action thrillers to watch if you liked Exterritorial

Exterritorial (2025) follows former Special Forces soldier Sara Wulf (Jeanne Gousard) and the events following her son Josh's disappearance within the U.S. Consulate in Frankfurt. As she frantically tries to find him, she stumbles upon a more sinister conspiracy corrupting the system.

Directed by Christian Zübert, this German action thriller explores sensitive topics like the mental health of former soldiers and the consequences of separation between mother and child, through an entertaining, action-packed premise. The movie topped Netflix's charts upon release, beating Tom Hardy's Havoc.

Fans of the action-packed, highly entertaining Exterritorial can check out more such movies here.

Taken, Kidnap, and other movies for fans of Exterritorial

1) Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson in Taken (Image via Prime Video)

Former CIA Agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace). When he realizes that she and her friend have been kidnapped for sexual slavery while on a trip to Paris, he must do what it takes to track her down and save her.

Both Taken and Exterritorial feature former special ops members whose skills come in handy when their children are taken away from them. These movies weave an action thriller premise into a heartbreaking story of a parent's love for a child. Fans will enjoy this Neeson entertainer, with well-choreographed action sequences.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV/Disney+

2) Extraction (2020)

Chris Hemsworth in Extraction (Image via Netflix)

Australian Army SASR operator Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is tasked with retrieving an Indian drug lord's son who has been kidnapped and taken hostage in Dhaka, Bangladesh. But things turn murky when Tyler's partner double-crosses him for the money.

At their core, Extraction and Exterritorial both deal with powerful and skilled protagonists struggling with separation from their children. Tyler's motives for continuing his special assignment stem from his remorse over abandoning his sick child in the past. The characters share similar personalities, and both movies promise slick action sequences for fans to enjoy.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Kidnap (2017)

Berry in Kidnap (Image via Amazon)

Halle Berry stars in this heartbreaking action thriller about a mother trying to catch her son's kidnappers and save him from harm. The movie, directed by Luis Prieto, explores the complexities of a working single mother's life and the lengths she would go to protect her six-year-old son.

Fans of Sara's emotional depth and vulnerability in Exterritorial will appreciate Berry's performance as Karla Dyson in Kidnap. She received critical acclaim for her memorable portrayal, with a NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) John Wick (2014)

Reeves in and as John Wick (Image via Prime Video)

When Russian mobsters try to steal from an unassuming man named John Wick and kill his puppy in the process, they inadvertently cause the comeback of one of the most lethal hitmen in the world. Dusting off his skills, John Wick seeks revenge, re-entering the dark underworld of crime.

Exterritorial fans who loved the slick action sequences and driven-by-love revenge story will enjoy this action classic with Keanu Reeves' most memorable role. The movie and its sequels are highly entertaining, adrenaline-packed, and the perfect weekend watch.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Salt (2010)

Jolie in and as Salt (Image via Netflix)

False intel and internal politics paint CIA Agent Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) as a Russian Spy. She must prove her innocence and stop the assassination of the POTUS to clear her name. This action thriller, directed by Phillip Noyce, also stars Liev Schreiber, Daniel Olbrychski, August Diehl, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Fans of a female-led action thriller like Exterritorial will enjoy Jolie's portrayal of the stone-faced special agent in Salt. Both movies have a high-stakes premise and offer a fresh and unique perspective through the eyes of outwardly tough, yet inwardly vulnerable women.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Stillwater (2021)

Matt Damon in Stillwater (Image via Prime Video)

When Bill Baker (Matt Damon) realizes that his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) is innocent of the crimes she's imprisoned for, he sets out with a single mother named Virginie (Camille Cottin) to clear her name. Directed by Tom McCarthy, this action drama is set in the sprawling French landscape.

Fans of Gousard's portrayal of a distraught parent in Exterritorial will appreciate Matt Damon's performance in Stillwater. A rough-around-the-edges man from Oklahoma, United States, he perfectly captures the emotions of a parent who will go to any lengths to save their child from danger.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Peacock

7) American Sniper (2014)

Cooper in and as American Sniper (Image via Netflix)

To his country, Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper) is one of the best marksmen in United States military history. But to him and his family, he is a broken shell of the man he once was, trying to recover from the extremism of the Iraq War and mend his relationship with his estranged family.

Both Exterritorial and American Sniper discuss the aftereffects of war, post-traumatic stress disorder, and its impact on interpersonal relationships, family dynamics, and the recovery of the self.

While Exterritorial uses it as a narrative plot point to confuse the viewer about Josh's disappearance, director Clint Eastwood shows the more brutally heartbreaking consequences of mental illness among war veterans in American Sniper.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Exterritorial can also watch Taken's sequels, The Equalizer, and more action thrillers!

