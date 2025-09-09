7 Denzel Washington movies to watch if you loved him in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Denzel Washington is an American actor, director, and producer known for his stage and screen performances. He first rose to fame with the series St. Elsewhere.

A two-time Academy Award winner for Glory (1989) and Training Day (2001), Washington has also been nominated for standout roles in films like Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Flight, Fences, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

In 2025, he reunited with Spike Lee for Highest 2 Lowest, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low. Washington plays David King, a New York music mogul whose life unravels after a kidnapping, marking his fifth collaboration with Lee and his first since Inside Man.

Here is a list of seven Denzel Washington movies to watch if viewers loved him in Highest 2 Lowest.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Training Day, Flight, and 5 other Denzel Washington movies to watch if viewers loved him in Highest 2 Lowest

1) Malcolm X (1992)

Malcolm X is a biographical drama directed by Spike Lee (Image via Apple TV+)

Malcolm X is an epic biographical drama directed and co-written by Spike Lee, starring Denzel Washington alongside Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr., and Delroy Lindo. The film also features cameo appearances from figures like Bobby Seale, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Nelson Mandela.

The story follows Malcolm X’s journey from his troubled youth to becoming a powerful voice for Black empowerment. The film focuses on themes of faith and transformation, with Washington delivering a career-defining performance as the influential civil rights leader.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

2) Training Day (2001)

Training Day is a crime thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (Image via Apple TV+)

Training Day is a crime thriller from director Antoine Fuqua and writer David Ayer. The film stars Denzel Washington as detective Alonzo Harris and Ethan Hawke as rookie officer Jake Hoyt, with supporting roles from Scott Glenn, Eva Mendes, Cliff Curtis, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Macy Gray.

Set in Los Angeles, the story unfolds over one intense 24-hour period in gang-ridden neighborhoods. The film follows Hoyt’s evaluation under Harris, a day that tests his morals and survival instincts. Denzel Washington’s performance as the corrupt yet charismatic detective earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max

3) Flight (2012)

Denzel Washington as airline pilot William “Whip” Whitaker in Flight (Image via Netflix)

Flight is a drama directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by John Gatins, starring Denzel Washington as airline pilot William “Whip” Whitaker.

After miraculously crash-landing a malfunctioning plane and saving nearly everyone on board, Whip is celebrated as a hero while an investigation begins to reveal troubling details about his personal life.

The movie follows Whip as he faces the scrutiny that threatens to unravel his reputation and forces him to confront his inner demons. Denzel Washington portrays a man caught between public admiration and private battles with addiction.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max

4) Fences (2016)

Fences is a period drama based on August Wilson’s play (Image via Prime Video)

Fences is a period drama directed and co-produced by Denzel Washington, based on August Wilson’s 1985 play. The cast includes Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, and Jovan Adepo, among others.

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, it follows a working-class African-American father dealing with the weight of his past and the demands of family life.

The story centers on Troy Maxson, a former baseball player whose unfulfilled dreams and personal struggles shape his relationships at home. Denzel Washington and Viola Davis bring Wilson’s acclaimed play to the screen.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Inside Man (2006)

Inside Man is a Spike Lee crime thriller about a Wall Street bank heist (Image via Apple TV+)

Inside Man, directed by Spike Lee and written by Russell Gewirtz, is a crime thriller about a bank heist on Wall Street that escalates into a hostage situation.

The film stars Denzel Washington as Detective Keith Frazier, Clive Owen as criminal mastermind Dalton Russell, and Jodie Foster as fixer Madeleine White, with Christopher Plummer as the bank’s founder.

Washington plays Frazier, a New York detective under scrutiny who sees the case as a chance to prove himself. In his fourth collaboration with Spike Lee, Washington used his stage experience to shape Frazier as a negotiator confronting a clever adversary.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max

6) The Hurricane (1999)

The Hurricane is a biographical sports drama directed by Norman Jewison (Image via Apple TV+)

The Hurricane is a biographical sports crime drama directed and produced by Norman Jewison.

The film stars Denzel Washington as Rubin "The Hurricane" Carter, a middleweight boxer who was wrongly convicted of a triple murder in Paterson, New Jersey. The script is adapted from Carter’s autobiography and the non-fiction book Lazarus and the Hurricane.

The story follows Carter’s arrest, time in prison, and eventual fight for freedom, aided by the dedication of a teenager from Brooklyn and his Canadian foster family.

Denzel Washington received a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of the determined boxer.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+

7) Crimson Tide (1995)

Crimson Tide is a submarine thriller directed by Tony Scott (Image via Apple TV+)

Crimson Tide is a submarine action thriller directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Set during a period of political tension in Russia, ultranationalists threaten to launch nuclear missiles at the United States and Japan, putting the world on the brink of disaster.

The film centers on a clash between the submarine’s seasoned commanding officer, played by Gene Hackman, and his new executive officer, Denzel Washington, over the interpretation of a critical launch order.

Washington portrays Lieutenant Commander Ronald "Ron" Hunter, caught in the intense conflict aboard the U.S. nuclear missile submarine.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Disney+

Viewers can watch Highest 2 Lowest on Apple TV+.

