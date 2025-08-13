7 Easter Eggs and References You Probably Missed in 'The Naked Gun'

The Naked Gun brings back the popular comedy franchise with new faces and familiar comedy. The 2025 movie stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., son of a real detective. This new film serves as both a reboot and a sequel. It keeps the spirit of Leslie Nielsen's classic character alive.

The Naked Gun features plenty of hidden jokes and references to the former trilogy. The fans of the franchise will spot several callbacks throughout the movie. The movie includes spectacular visuals, scene recreations, and character moments. These Ester eggs connect the new story to its recreations.

The directors packed the movie with tributes to honor the former series. Every reference adds depth for longtime viewers. The comedy maintains its signature eccentric format. The Naked Gun successfully bridges new and old elements together.

7 Easter eggs and references the fans probably missed while watching The Naked Gun

1) Original cast photos at police headquarters

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Naked Gun pays tribute to the former actors in a touching manner. Frank Drebin Jr. visits the police station at the beginning of the film. He stops at a wall filled with framed photographs. These images display the original cast members from the trilogy.

Nielsen's Frank appears in his traditional pose. The picture hangs prominently on the wall of the headquarters. The scene creates a sentimental connection between the son and the father.

Ed Hocken Jr. also talks about his father's frame. The scene displays Paul Walter having a word with the frame. This moment mirrors what Drebin Jr. does with his father's image. The gag continues with Nordberg's son looking at another picture. Each character seeks guidance from their predecessor. The wall turns into a shrine to the former Police Squad team.

The sequence concludes with a humorous fourth wall breaking, and Nordberg's character turns towards the camera and shakes his head at the viewers.

This moment references the controversial persona of the original actor. The Naked Gun handles this situation with typical franchise comedy. The scene manages to be both comedically effective and respectful.

2) Weird Al Yankovic returns again

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Naked Gun brings back the popular celebrity cameo. Weird Al Yankovic's appearance in all three former movies adds more nuance to the story. He played different roles each time throughout the show.

The musician returns for the 2025 version as well. His appearance stays true to the franchise ritual. The parody artist keeps the connection to the show.

Weird Al shows up during the anti-hero's hidden bunker sequence. He plans to perform an entertaining act while chaos is occurring outside. The scene maintains his running gag from the earlier films. His presence connects the new film to the original trilogy. The post-credits scenes also briefly feature the parody musician. His role fits perfectly with the dramatic and humorous tone of the franchise.

3) Terrible driving skills continue

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Frank Drebin's inexperienced driving was a signature joke in the originals. The Naked Gun keeps this family trait intact with his son. Drebin Jr. crashes into everything while driving around the town. He goes on to hit police barriers, pedestrians, and parked cars.

The character displays no improvement in driving ability. His skills look even worse than his dad's. Each driving sequence features some type of mishap or accident. This callback maintains one of the franchise's best running gags. Neeson's character inherited more than just his father's detective techniques.

The impaired driving provides consistent laughs throughout the film. The Naked Gun utilizes this familiar element to tremendous effect. The crashes become more expensive and funnier each time.

4) The famous stuffed beaver appears

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The original movie featured a unique beaver joke. Jane Spencer gives a taxidermied beaver from an attic. Frank Drebin makes an innocent comment about her 'beaver'. This became one of the most memorable quotes from The Naked Gun. The scene remains popular among franchise fans even till date.

The 2025 film includes this prop as a background element. The stuffed beaver is settled quietly during the bar scene with mounted animals. Eagle-eyed fans can spot it among other texidermied creatures. The placement serves as a graphic callback to this traditional joke. The Naked Gun utilizes this reference without bringing up the original joke. The prop appears organically within the scene's context.

5) Cigar offer miscommunication

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Naked Gun reimagines a dialogue pattern from the previous movie. The villain Richard Cane offers Frank Drebin Jr. a cigar. Drebin responds by confirming that Cane does hold a cigar. This misunderstanding mirrors the former film's 'Cuban' scene. The humor comes from the literal interpretation. Vincent Ludwig offered Frank Drebin a Cuban cigar in the movie created in 1988.

Drebin misinterprets and describes his ethnic background instead, and the new film utilizes the same communication flaw format. This creates a villain cigar running joke across movies. The Naked Gun brings this as a franchise tradition. The pattern shows how family traits extend beyond just physical traits.

6) Sudden athletic abilities

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Frank Drebin Jr. displays surprising physical skills during one sequence. He perfromance various backflips while escaping from the cop. The character then dives through a window into his car. This moment comes off as entirely out of character for the bumbling detective. The quick transformation catches the viewers off guard.

The Naked Gun featured similar unpredictable athleticism from Nielsen's character. Nielsen's Drebin performed acrobatic stunts during the action sequences. And the apparent Texas switches turn into a trademark of the character. The new film recreates this humorous physical element. The Naked Gun keeps the contrast between sudden skill and clumsiness. The joke works because it opposes viewers' expectations entirely.

7) Sparkling water delivery gag

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie includes a sequence where there is a miscommunication about the order of the beverage. Frank Drebin Jr. asks for sparkling water at the dining place. The waiter brings normal water with an actual sparkler stick in it. This literal interpretation creates the predictable confusion. The gag follows the franchise's pattern of confusion.

The second original film featured a similar alcohol ordering humor. Frank Drebin asked for the most effective drink available. The waiter brought him something else. The Naked Gun extends this pattern of service miscommunication throughout the show. The franchise utilizes this simple wordplay for comic relief.

The Naked Gun effectively honors its predecessors through witty Easter eggs and references. The film effectively balances refreshing comedy with familiar elements. These secret jokes reward long-time franchise viewers while entertaining newcomers to the show.

