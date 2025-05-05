7 heartwarming movies to watch if you liked How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

There are some films that touch viewers' hearts while serving thoughtful life lessons, and How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is one such movie. It centers around a young man motivated by the potential inheritance from his sick grandmother.

He initially seems driven by selfishness, but as he looks after his grandmother, he forms a genuine closeness and bond, shifting his perspective from wealth to family and love.

He transitions from a primarily selfish caretaker to a loving grandson, highlighting the impact of his grandmother's sickness and his time spent caring for her.

As they experience adventures together, Alex's priorities shift completely, and he realizes the inherited wealth means nothing compared to the relationship they've built.

If viewers resonate with this blend of heart, humour, and life lessons, here are seven equally heartwarming movies like Gran Torino, The Descendants, and The Bucket List that capture similar themes of family bonds, personal development, and the true meaning of life.

1) The Descendants

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@ SearchlightPictures)

Heartwarming movies often explore complex family dynamics during difficult times, and The Descendants is one such film. The premise of the story follows Matt King (portrayed by George Clooney), a native of Hawaii, who finds himself in a difficult situation after his wife falls into a coma after a tragic accident.

While Matt struggles with the condition in his wife's will that she is allowed to die with honour, he also faces pressure from extended family members to sell their family's huge land.

Filled with feelings of both anger and fear, Matt tries to be a decent father to his young daughters as they try to cope with their forthcoming mother's demise.

What makes this one of the most significant heartwarming movies of recent years is how it balances humor and emotional turbulence. As Matt deals with his daughters while navigating the problems that arise together, they process their complicated feelings while building a lost bond.

The film thoughtfully explores how emotional and material inheritance shapes people's lives and relationships. By the end, Matt profoundly understands fatherhood and family, which includes handling financial considerations.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Gran Torino

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Among heartwarming movies featuring unexpected intergenerational and intercultural bonds, Gran Torino stands out for its portrayal of redemption and evolution.

Walt Kowalski (portrayed by Clint Eastwood), aka Gran Torino, is a cranky Korean War veteran whose prized possession of a car, a 1972 Gran Torino, comes under threat when a young boy named Thao tries to steal it as a part of a gang's peer pressure. Walt, while stopping him, unknowingly becomes his mentor.

Like many heartwarming movies about ageing characters, Gran Torino shows how two cents on life can be passed between generations. As Walt teaches Thao about responsibilities and taking a stand for himself, he finds purpose in his final days and faces his prejudices and reservations.

The powerful ending demonstrates Walt's ultimate learning about sacrifice and protecting loved ones. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

3) The Bucket List

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Heartwarming movies about mismatched buddies and living life to the fullest in the shortest time have special influences, and The Bucket List aced this popular theme.

Edward (portrayed by Jack Nicholson and Carter (portrayed by Morgan Freeman) are two terminally ill men from different lives who decide to complete a wish list of things to do before they die.

The genius of this film, among various heartwarming movies, is how it balances humor with deep reflections on the concept of mortality.

As the wealthy Edward and middle-class Carter travel the world together, their initial differences create a way for a strong friendship.

Through adventures like skydiving, race car driving, and visiting the wonders of the world, they both find closure in their personal lives and relationships - Edward with his estranged child and Carter with his spouse.

The movie is available for viewers on Amazon Prime.

4) Little Miss Sunshine

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Youtube/@Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

Few heartwarming movies capture dysfunctional family dynamics with as much demeanour and humor as Little Miss Sunshine. This gem follows the Hoover family as they embark on a long journey in their yellow VW bus to get young Olive to the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant.

The family includes an unsuccessful motivational speaker father, a tired mother, a teenager who's taken a vow of silence, a suicidal uncle, and a drug-addict grandfather who's been removed from his retirement home.

What makes this one of the most beloved heartwarming movies is how it celebrates resilience and perfection. As their journey unfolds with mechanical breakdowns, interpersonal revelations, and a series of problems, the family members gradually reconnect with each other.

The film's wholesome ending, where the entire family joins the little girl on stage for her unconventional dance performance, perfectly covers how heartwarming movies can celebrate choosing family bonds over social conformity.

The film is available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime.

5) The Intern

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Heartwarming movies about unexpected friendships between generations find a perfect example in The Intern. Robert De Niro portrays the role of Ben Whittaker, a widower in his late 60s.

He becomes a senior intern at an online fashion startup run by workaholic founder Jules Ostin (portrayed by Anne Hathaway). Initially doubtful, Jules gradually comes to rely on Ben's support and wisdom.

This film stands out among heartwarming movies for its refreshing take on mentorship in the face of ageing. Rather than portraying Ben as technologically unequipped or stuck in the past, the film shows how his experience, emotional intelligence, and old-school principles balance a hectic modern work environment.

As their professional relationship transitions into a wholesome and reliable friendship, Ben helps Jules navigate business pressures and marriage dysfunctionality, while Jules helps Ben embrace new experiences at his age.

The film illustrates how heartwarming movies can turn age stereotypes into engaging art while celebrating the value of cross-generational bonds.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Hundred-Foot Journey

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Among heartwarming movies that encompass family businesses and cultural bridges, The Hundred-Foot Journey is a delectable story of connection.

After their restaurant in Mumbai is burned down by a mishap, the Kadam family, led by Papa (portrayed by Om Puri), shifts to a small French village. They start an Indian restaurant directly across from Madame Mallory's (portrayed by Helen Mirren) Michelin-starred French restaurant.

What begins as a cultural and business rivalry evolves into something more meaningful.

What makes this one of the most liked heartwarming movies by fans is its exotic visual sensory experience. As talented young chef Hassan breaks cultural boundaries through his art, the film explores how food can preserve family traditions while creating new bonds.

As the story progresses, Madame Mallory's surprising mentorship of Hassan demonstrates how heartwarming movies can show characters evolving beyond initial judgments.

This film is available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

7) Secondhand Lions

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

Closing the list of heartwarming movies is Secondhand Lions, a film that perfectly captures the magic of unexpected family bonds and hidden inheritances.

When shy teenager Walter (portrayed by Haley Joel Osment) is sent to live with his enigmatic and rugged great-uncles Hub and Garth (portrayed by Robert Duvall and Michael Caine), he is immersed in their wild tales of adventure in Africa.

What distinguishes this from other heartwarming movies is its intriguing blend of storytelling, adventure, and wisdom. As Walter spends the summer with his uncles, who pass the time by shooting at travelling sales associates and ordering strange items, he gains confidence and learns that life is worth living.

The film's framing angle about the uncle's rumoured hidden fortune adds a layer of mystery that pays off in a wholesome way.

Among heartwarming movies about inheritance, Secondhand Lions shows that the most significant legacy is not money but experiences, stories, and examples of how to live with courage and honour.

This film can be watched on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

These were the seven heartwarming movies, like How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, that add laughter and warmth to movie nights. In the comment section, let us know which one you liked the most.

