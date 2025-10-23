7 horror comedies that need to be on your Halloween watchlist

Finding the right balance of laughter and scares makes Halloween movie nights unforgettable. Horror comedies master this art through eerie visuals, unsettling moments, and clever humor that turn terror into entertainment.

The genre thrives on the unexpected, transforming fear into fun without losing its dark charm or suspenseful energy.

This Halloween watchlist features seven standout horror comedies that deliver both chills and laughs in creative ways. From the twisted satire of The Substance to the chaotic mischief of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, each title captures the strange joy of turning horror into humor.

Here is a list of seven horror comedies that need to be on your Halloween watchlist.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Bodies Bodies Bodies, and 6 other horror comedies that need to be on your Halloween watchlist

1) The Substance (2024)

The Substance follows Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle (Image via Apple TV+)

Few movies manage to juggle sharp social commentary and grotesque body horror as seamlessly as The Substance, earning it a place among the standout horror films of the 2020s and making it a must-watch this Halloween.

The story follows Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle, a once-celebrated Hollywood icon now pushed aside by an industry obsessed with youth.

Desperate to reclaim her fame, she turns to a mysterious underground drug called “The Substance,” which regenerates her cells to create a younger version of herself, Sue (played by Margaret Qualley).

However, Elizabeth soon discovers that sharing her life and identity with this new self is far more complicated and dangerous than she imagined.

2) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Set decades later, the story reunites the Deetz family at their old home in Winter River (Image via Apple TV+)

In an era where reboots and long-awaited sequels often struggle to recapture the essence of the originals, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stands out as a rare triumph and a perfect pick for Halloween viewing.

The film channels the same offbeat humor and ghoulish charm that made the 1988 classic so beloved.

Set decades after the events of the first movie, the story reunites audiences with the Deetz family as they return to the old home in Winter River, only to once again cross paths with the mischievous and unforgettable Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton).

3) Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a chaotic and darkly funny take on the modern era (Image via Netflix)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a chaotic and darkly funny take on the modern era, skewering the vanity and volatility of the digital generation, making it a standout choice for Halloween.

The story centers on a group of wealthy friends sheltering in a mansion during a hurricane. When one of them turns up dead, paranoia spreads quickly, and the night devolves into a frenzy of accusations, secrets, and betrayals as the carefully crafted facades begin to crumble.

Serving as one of the freshest spins on the whodunit genre in recent years, Bodies Bodies Bodies thrives on social commentary, and a cast that captures the absurdity of online-age youth.

4) The Menu (2022)

The Menu follows a group of wealthy guests invited to a remote island for an exclusive dinner (Image via Apple TV+)

Darkly funny and razor-sharp in its critique of wealth and privilege, The Menu stands out as one of the most biting social satires of the decade, making it a perfect choice for Halloween.

The story follows a select group of affluent guests invited to a remote island for an exclusive dining experience at the restaurant of world-renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

However, what begins as a lavish culinary event quickly spirals into a horrifying spectacle as the guests realize that the evening’s menu includes more than just fine dining, it is a meticulously planned night of terror and reckoning.

5) The Monkey (2025)

The film follows twin brothers and a cursed wind-up monkey that sparks deadly chaos (Image via Apple TV+)

Osgood Perkins continues to prove himself as one of horror’s most inventive modern filmmakers, and with The Monkey, he leans into a darker and more chaotic sense of humor than ever before, making it an ideal choice for Halloween.

Adapted from Stephen King’s story, the film follows twin brothers who once discovered a cursed wind-up monkey that triggers a bizarre and deadly chain reaction every time it is activated.

Decades later, the sinister toy resurfaces, forcing the brothers to face the horrors of their past and the curse that has followed them.

While The Monkey carries many of the stylistic traits and eerie atmosphere found in Perkins’ earlier films, it stands apart for its gleeful embrace of grotesque comedy.

6) Barbarian (2022)

A woman finds horror in her Airbnb basement, sparking deadly twists (Image via Apple TV+)

Few modern horror films have shocked and delighted audiences as instantly as Barbarian, making it an essential pick for Halloween. Directed by Zach Cregger, the movie pairs his wit with a tense and unpredictable story to craft a thrilling experience.

The film’s tension unfolds around a woman who discovers something horrifying in the basement of her Airbnb rental, setting off a chain of twists that keep viewers constantly guessing.

What makes Barbarian stand out is how seamlessly it fuses genuine terror with dark, unexpected humor.

7) Beau is Afraid (2023)

Beau is Afraid stars Joaquin Phoenix as Beau, a neurotic and anxious man (Image via Apple TV+)

Ari Aster, best known for crafting unsettling psychological horror in Hereditary and Midsommar, takes a wildly different path with Beau Is Afraid, making it a perfect pick for Halloween by embracing absurdist comedy and surreal storytelling.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Beau, a neurotic and anxious man whose attempts at a quiet existence are constantly derailed by the chaos around him.

When news arrives that his mother has died unexpectedly, Beau is thrust into a bizarre and nightmarish journey to return home, one that grows stranger and more unpredictable with every step.

Beau Is Afraid stands as one of the most unconventional combinations of horror and comedy in recent memory. Nearly three hours long, it hurtles through surreal imagery, haunting symbolism, and moments of pitch-black humor that merge fear and farce.

These seven horror comedies prove that Halloween can be just as hilarious as it is terrifying, presenting the perfect lineup for a night of thrills and laughs.

