7 Jared Leto Movies to Watch If You Loved Him in 'TRON: Ares'

Jared Leto steps into the digital world with TRON: Ares, bringing his signature intensity to the neon-filled world of circuits and programs. The movie follows Ares, a program who crosses into the human world on a risky mission. Leto transforms into this digital entity with the same commitment he brings to each role.

Ad

His career spans years, moving between intimate character studies and blockbusters. Jared Leto has built a reputation for disappearing into characters, whether they are antagonists, troubled souls, or rock stars. His filmography reads like a masterclass in transformation.

Every performance reveals a separate shade of his potential. From his early days to his more courageous work, Jared Leto continues to surprise viewers. If TRON: Ares sparked your interest in his range, these seven productions display why he remains one of Hollywood's most seasoned actors.

Ad

Trending

Dallas Buyers Club, Blade Runner 2049, Chapter 27, and four other Jared Leto movies to watch if you liked him in TRON: Ares

1) Requiem for a Dream

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jared Leto delivers a terrifying performance as Harry Goldfarb, a young man whose dreams crumble under the weight of addiction. The movie tracks four people as their lives spiral into darkness. Harry started with small ambitions and a loving relationship. But his choices lead him down a path that strips away everything. Leto's portrayal captures the gradual decay of hope. His physical transformation mirrors his character's downfall.

Ad

The performance feels authentic and unfiltered. Director Darren Aronofsky's visual style amplifies the emotional impact of the film. This movie established Jared Leto as a performer willing to explore the most intense corner of human experience.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Dallas Buyers Club

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Leto received an Academy Award for his portrayal of Rayon, a transgender woman fighting for survival during the AIDS crisis. The role required a complete transformation, both emotionally and physically. Rayon befriends Ron Woodroof, portrayed by Mathew McConaughey, as they navigate a failing healthcare system. Leto brings vulnerability and dignity to every sequence.

Ad

His performance neglects caricature while honoring the character's reality. The movie addresses a critical moment in history. Rayon's journey explores themes of acceptance, resilience, and the importance of friendship. This role displayed Leto's commitment to authentic storytelling and earned him widespread recognition.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Blade Runner 2049

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Leto appears as Niander Wallace, a blind industrialist who manufactures replicants. Although his screen time is limited, his presence looms large over the entire narrative.

Ad

Wallace moves through sequences with calculated precision. His character represents ambition and corporate power without boundaries. Leto's performance is quiet but uncomfortable. The role showcases his ability to create an impact with minimal dialogue.

Denis Villeneuve's sequel expands on the universe of the former movie, and Wallace serves as a thrilling addition to that world. This performance proves Leto can dominate a sequence through sheer pressure alone.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

4) Chapter 27

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jared Leto undergoes a dramatic physical change to portray Mark David Chapman in the days leading up to the killing of John Lennon. The movie explores the troubled mind of a man consumed by obsession. Chapman wanders New York City, wrestling with his motivations and thoughts. Leto gained significant weight for the role, committing entirely to the character's appearance and psychology.

Ad

The performance raises questions about mental instability and celebrity obsessions. His work here divides viewers but demonstrates fearless dedication. Jared Leto approaches complex material without hesitation, making choices that serve the narrative rather than his image.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) Lord of War

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jared Leto portrays Vitaly Orlove, the younger brother of an international arms dealer. Vitaly starts as his brother's partner but struggles with the moral pressure of their business.

Ad

The character descends into addiction as guilt takes over him. Leto balances internal conflict with charm throughout the movie. His sequences with Nicolas Cage reveal a complex family dynamic. The acting adds emotional depth to a narrative about the global weapons trade.

Vitaly represents the conscience that his brother has abandoned. This role displays Jared Leto's skill at portraying internal struggles through subtle choices.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

6) Mr. Nobody

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Jared Leto features as Nemo Nobody, the last mortal human in a future where everyone else has achieved immortality. The movie explores several versions of Nemo's life, each based on a separate set of choices. He reflects on paths abandoned and taken, as well as love lost and gained. Leto navigates between ages and timelines, playing the character from youth to old age.

Ad

The story structure challenges audiences to piece together meaning. His performance anchors the philosophical exploration. The movie poses profound questions about choice, fate, and the consequences of regret. Jared Leto brings emotional grounding to an ambitious, abstract story.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The Little Things

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Leto adapts the role of Albert Sparma, a suspect in a series of murders. Sparma toys with the detectives investigating him, playing psychological games.

Ad

The character remains ambiguous throughout, never fully revealing his guilt or innocence. Leto creates an uncomfortable presence through delivery and mannerisms. He matches intensity with Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in each sequence.

The movie examines obsession nd the cost of finding truth. Sparma represents the unknowable darkness that haunts investigators. This acting showcases Leto's talent for creating complex and memorable characters, particularly as villains.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

Jared Leto brings his entire commitment to each role he accepts. These seven movies display his fearlessness and range. Each performance offers something unique, from Oscar-winning transformation to scene-stealing supporting turns. His work continues to surprise and challenge viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More