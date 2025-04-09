7 movies to watch if you liked TRON: Legacy

TRON: Legacy is a 2010 sci-fi action film directed by Joseph Kosinski, serving as the follow-up to the 1982 cult classic Tron. The movie picks up the story of Kevin Flynn, a master programmer, and advances it several decades from the first one, adding new characters and a computerized reality made visually more grand.

Sam Flynn gets a cryptic signal from his long-missing father, Kevin, and is drawn into the Grid—a virtual world built by Kevin himself. There, he meets the warrior Quorra and reunites with his father. Together, they fight to stop Clu, a powerful program bent on invading the real world.

If viewers liked TRON: Legacy for its digital identity themes, interactive virtual environments, and blurring of human and technology, then here are seven other similar sci-fi movies.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Blade Runner 2049 and other movies to watch if you liked TRON: Legacy

1) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Ryan Gosling as K in Blade Runner 2049 (Image via Amazon)

Blade Runner 2049 is a 2017 American neo-noir science fiction film by Denis Villeneuve. It is the sequel to Blade Runner (1982), set in a gritty future where artificial humans known as replicants coexist with real humans.

Ryan Gosling stars as K, a blade runner, tasked with pursuing rogue replicants. While on his mission, K stumbles upon an ancient secret that could disrupt the fragile balance between humans and replicants, leading to a reshaping of society.

As K's storyline unfolds, he grapples with the multidimensional topics of identity, recollection, and what constitutes the human being.

Blade Runner 2049 delves into digital identity and artificial existence in visually enhanced dystopia, as does TRON: Legacy's plunge into virtual reality and consciousness.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

2) Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Scarlett Johansson in Ghost in the Shell (Image via Prime Video)

Ghost in the Shell (2017) is a cyberpunk action movie directed by Rupert Sanders and produced by Jamie Moss, William Wheeler, and Ehren Kruger. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as the lead, along with Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han, and Juliette Binoche.

In a dystopian future when humans and machines are fused together, the plot revolves around Major Mira Killian, a soldier who has been augmented. While commanding an elite group of soldiers to fight cyber-crime, she starts questioning her past and learning about her true self.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) is similar to TRON: Legacy in its focus on a cybernetic heroine deciphering corporate codes in an existence where lines between human and machine dissolve.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Ready Player One (2018)

Ready Player One (2018) is a science fiction action movie (Image via Netflix)

Ready Player One (2018) is a science fiction action film directed and screenplay by Steven Spielberg and produced on Ernest Cline's novel, co-screenplay with Zak Penn. It stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, amongst others.

By 2045, human beings abandon their atrocious life in the OASIS, a huge virtual reality world. When his creator dies, he leaves behind an Easter egg that grants control of the OASIS. Wade Watts, a young man, joins others to solve the puzzles and outrun a ruthless corporation willing to steal the victory and control of both virtual and real life.

Ready Player One and TRON: Legacy take their teen protagonists to huge virtual worlds where their top-level tasks decide the fate of the virtual and real worlds.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

4) Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Alita: Battle Angel is adapted from a manga titled Battle Angel Alita (Image via Apple TV+)

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) is a cyberpunk action movie adapted from the manga Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro.

In 2563, a cyborg teenager with no recollection of who she is or how she got there is revived by a scientist. Riding the lethal Iron City streets and rekindling a connection with a teen, Alita acquires new combat skills and a hidden past that ties her to an ancient conflict beyond her realm.

Alita: Battle Angel shares TRON: Legacy’s theme of rediscovery as a powerful yet lost protagonist uncovers her past while challenging the corrupt systems around her.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

5) TRON (1982)

TRON follows a programmer transported into a virtual world (Image via JioHotstar)

TRON (1982), directed by Steven Lisberger, stars Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a programmer transported into a virtual world where he battles programs to return to reality.

He hacks the company to prove his games were stolen. While inside, he is digitized into a virtual world ruled by a powerful AI called the MCP. Teaming up with a security program named Tron, Flynn uses his coding skills to fight back.

TRON laid the groundwork for TRON: Legacy, introducing the digital frontier and the original battle between users and programs within a virtual system.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+

6) Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade is a 2018 cyberpunk horror-action movie directed and written by Leigh Whannell. Logan Marshall-Green, Harrison Gilbertson, and Betty Gabriel star in the movie.

In 2046, Grey Trace, a mechanic, is paralyzed in an accident that also kills his wife. Offered a chance to walk again through a powerful AI chip called STEM, he secretly regains mobility.

With STEM’s help, Grey hunts down those responsible and uncovers secret experiments and military tech—only to realize he may not be in control after all.

Upgrade parallels TRON: Legacy through its depiction of man merging with machine, as a paralyzed man is enhanced by AI, leading to escalating control and rebellion.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

7) Interstella 5555 (2003)

Interstella 5555 is an anime musical science fiction movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem is a 2003 anime musical science fiction film that is brought to life visually on the screen as Daft Punk's album Discovery. It is a tale of abduction and rescue of an extraterrestrial pop group, presented through music and images alone and without words.

A renowned alien band is abducted, mind-controlled, and transformed into human pop stars by a sinister force from Earth. And a space pilot named Shep races to save them, uncovering a plot to control the universe through music.

Interstella 5555 reflects TRON: Legacy’s fusion of music and visual storytelling, using an animated space opera to explore freedom, identity, and digital manipulation.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Interested viewers can watch the movie TRON: Legacy on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Disney+.

