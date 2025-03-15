7 movies to watch if you liked Mickey 17

Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho, is a thought-provoking sci-fi film starring Robert Pattinson as a disposable worker on a colonization mission. Each time Mickey dies, a clone replaces him, retaining his memories, raising ethical and existential questions. The film features a strong cast, including Naomi Ackie and Steven Yeun, and delivers stunning visuals with a mix of action and deep themes.

Mark Ruffalo also delivers another great performance to add to his already illustrious acting career as Kenneth Marshall. The film is a lighthearted adventure to Niflheim but is also a masterclass in dealing with much deeper topics related to the real-world problems with the clever use of satire.

For those who enjoy sci-fi that combines intellect and excitement, Mickey 17 strikes all the perfect chords. If this seems like your style, stay tuned. Here’s a list of seven films that will satisfy that same craving—since one mind-bending space journey is never sufficient.

Parasite, Edge of Tomorrow, and 5 other movies for fans to watch who enjoyed Mickey 17

1) Parasite (2019)

a still from Parasite (2019) (image via Neon)

Parasite movie deftly combines social critique with dark humor, producing an engaging storyline. Bong Joon Ho, the filmmaker of Mickey 17, brings this award-winning movie to existence. The narrative centers on the Kims, an impoverished family that sneaks into the lives of the affluent Parks by pretending to be unrelated, highly skilled people.

The actors give remarkable performances, with Song Kang-ho and Cho Yeo-jeong at the forefront. Viewers admire Parasite for its striking visuals and intelligent plot developments. If fans of Mickey 17 liked its mix of satire and drama, they'll also value the similar themes found in Parasite. Both movies examine class disparities through a distinct combination of comedy and seriousness.

2) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Picture experiencing the same day over and over, fighting alien enemies in a frantic struggle for existence. This is the captivating concept of Edge of Tomorrow, directed by Doug Liman. The movie follows Major William Cage, played by Tom Cruise, as he experiences a time loop, compelled to face the same lethal battle situation repeatedly. Reminiscent of Groundhog Day yet featuring a high-stakes sci-fi element, the story is equally gripping and intellectually stimulating.

Emily Blunt gives an exceptional performance as Rita Vrataski, a talented fighter who guides Cage during his repeating struggle. Fans enjoyed the film's complex storylines, Cruise's committed performance, and the striking visual effects that vividly portray the alien menace. The intense combat scenes and original time-loop idea make Edge of Tomorrow an engaging experience.

Fans of Mickey 17 are likely to find the futuristic backdrop and character growth just as engaging. Fans of Mickey 17 should brace themselves for an exciting movie experience.

3) Snowpiercer (2013)

a still from Snowpiercer (image via TWC)

In the dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, helmed by Bong Joon-ho, the last remnants of humanity live on a continuously moving train following a climate disaster. Chris Evans plays Curtis, spearheading a revolt from the rear of the train against the privileged in the front. Tilda Swinton shines as Mason, upholding the train's harsh regime.

The film's striking visuals and cramped environment amplify the story, which examines class conflict and endurance. Viewers value its daring narrative and impactful acting. Those who appreciated Mickey 17 will discover comparable satisfaction in the thought-provoking premise and exploration of human nature in extreme circumstances. Fans of Mickey 17 will be drawn in by the film's powerful ambiance and engaging character interactions.

4) They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

In the sci-fi thriller category, They Cloned Tyrone offers a blend of mystery and social commentary. Juel Taylor directs the film, which follows three friends who unearth a sinister government plot to clone. John Boyega delivers a riveting performance as Fontaine, a man who learns to accept the fact that he is a clone.

The film examines the themes of identity, race, and the ethics of cloning technology. With its suspenseful turns of plot and intellectually engaging premise, They Cloned Tyrone holds audiences at the edge of their seats. The film's intelligent plot and excellent performances by its cast are favorites among fans.

Mickey 17 fans will adore the same sense of curiosity in the film's exploration of identity and its implications from the newest technology. Mickey 17 fans will adore the film's suspenseful tension and its thought-provoking commentary on society.

5) Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

a still from Blade Runenr 2049 (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Blade Runner 2049 is a sci-fi classic that explores identity and humanity in deep ways. Ryan Gosling plays K, a replicant blade runner, and Harrison Ford plays Rick Deckard. The movie is about K discovering a replicant child that would lead to war between humans and replicants. Fans adore it for its depth of emotion and compelling narrative.

Like Mickey 17, it is about complex issues of identity and technology. Both movies have a similar theme of asking what it is to be alive. Mickey 17 fans will adore Blade Runner 2049's depth of philosophy and beautiful visuals. It is a must-see for fans of complex sci-fi. The themes and visuals of the movie are just engrossing.

6) Finch (2021)

Finch delivers a moving story about survival and friendship in a ravaged world. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer sharing his bunker with his dog Goodyear and robot Dewey. Facing declining health, Finch creates Jeff, a humanoid robot designed to look after Goodyear. The journey? Both heartwarming and devastating.

Those who enjoyed Mickey 17 will connect with similar themes exploring humanity's essence. Like Mickey 17, this film examines artificial intelligence and emotional bonds between different forms of life. Hanks brings remarkable depth to his performance, making it resonate with anyone who appreciates the thoughtful storytelling.

The emotional connection between Finch, Jeff, and Goodyear feels authentic and powerful. Not just another sci-fi tale - it's a profound meditation on what makes life meaningful when everything else is gone.

7) Cloud Atlas (2012)

a still from Cloud Atlas (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cloud Atlas represents a daring cinematic triumph, expertly weaving together six narratives spanning various eras. The movie explores significant themes—love's endurance, the search for freedom, and the way minor actions can influence history. With actors such as Tom Hanks and Halle Berry portraying various roles, the versatility in acting is truly remarkable.

Mickey 17 explores identity and technology, similar to Cloud Atlas, which examines reincarnation and spiritual connections. Both films challenge viewers with deep themes and intricate storytelling. Beyond entertainment, Mickey 17 is a visually stunning and emotionally rich experience.

For fans of Mickey 17, these seven movies offer a diverse range of sci-fi themes, from identity and cloning to dystopian futures, ensuring a captivating cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human existence.

