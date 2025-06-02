7 sci-fi horror movies to watch if you liked Splice

Splice, released in 2009, centers on Clive Nicoli (Adrien Brody) and Elsa Kast (Sarah Polley), two devoted scientists who decide to push their gene-splicing experiments into uncharted territory by creating Dren (Abigail Chu and Delphine Chanéac), a hybrid spawned from a mix of animal DNA and human genetic material that grows at an alarming pace and forces them to reconsider every ethical line they’ve ever drawn.

Splice drifts from clinical wonder to unsettling horror, with Dren’s evolution raising questions about the soul of a being that’s equal parts lab rat and mystery. Fans praise its mood, which fuses eerie cinematography with a score that coils around every lab scene like a predator stalking prey. It’s a twisted thrill ride that sparks debate long after it ends.

Viewers wanting the same thrill they got watching Splice can also check out Ex Machina, Deep Blue Sea, and more.

Ex Machina, Prometheus, and 5 other movies to watch for fans of the sci-fi horror Splice

1) Ex Machina (2015)

A still from Ex Machina (Image via A24)

Ex Machina feels like stepping into a mirrored maze. In this 2015 flick, Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a code whiz, gets whisked away to the remote estate of Nathan (Oscar Isaac), the mastermind behind a next-level AI. Caleb is provided with a single task: quiz Ava (Alicia Vikander), whose synthetic skin moves like muscle, so lifelike it throws everything off.

Initially, chats remain clinical, but then suspicion creeps in. Nathan’s lab is sterile and eerily beautiful. Girdered surfaces, pale lights, endless corridors hiding secrets. Fans of Splice may recognize that frisson: creation rebelling against creator, moral lines twisting until they snap

It’s a brainy chill with no gore, but every stare, every question stabs. Feelings twist as trust crumbles under pressure and tension peaks when true motives reveal themselves.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

2) Prometheus (2012)

A still from Prometheus (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Prometheus, directed by Ridley Scott, kicks off in 2089 when archaeologists uncover star maps hinting at human origins. Soon, a crew led by Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and android David (Michael Fassbender) jets off to LV-223, a moon shrouded in alien wonder. What starts as a quest for answers spirals into deadly bio-horror.

Metallic halls pulse with shadows, and discoveries twist into nightmares—ancient engineers, bio-weapons, and existential dread. Charlize Theron’s Vickers watches every move, tension crackling like static in the air. Fans of Splice may recognize that same thrill: creations turning on creators, moral lines dissolving.

It’s less about jump scares and more about creeping dread. Questions mount faster than acid can burn, and by the time credits roll, uncertainty lingers, inviting more questions than answers.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV

3) The Fly (1986)

A still from The Fly (Image via 20th Century Fox)

David Cronenberg’s The Fly doesn’t waste time. It dives headfirst into the story of Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), an eccentric scientist working on teleportation tech that’s just a bit too ahead of its time. After an experiment goes sideways—thanks to a stray housefly in the machine—his body starts to change. And the change is slow and horrific.

Geena Davis plays Veronica, the journalist who witnesses his unraveling, both physical and emotional. The makeup and effects are guaranteed to make viewers’ stomachs turn. But beneath the gore is a tragedy about obsession, identity, and losing control. Like Splice, it’s about science breaking its own rules—and the gut-level horror that follows.

There’s fascination, sure, but also revulsion as the line between man and monster disappears. It’s visceral, personal, and hard to shake.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

4) Under the Skin (2013)

A still from Under the Skin (Image via A24)

Under the Skin creeps in quietly and stays there. Scarlett Johansson plays an unnamed alien who prowls the streets of Scotland in a van, luring lonely men into a black void that swallows them whole. There’s barely any dialogue or exposition dumps, only cold glances, long silences, and strange beauty wrapped in dread. The film moves slowly and hypnotically, like a dream sliding into a nightmare.

Much like Splice, it plays with what it means to be human, but flips the lens: instead of a creature learning humanity, it’s an outsider wearing it like a costume. The horror isn’t loud. It crawls under the surface, skin-deep.

Fans of eerie transformations and body-centric unease may find that same disquiet here. It’s haunting in a way that doesn’t fade.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

5) Annihilation (2018)

A still from Annihilation (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Annihilation begins with a shimmer—literally. A strange, expanding zone called “The Shimmer” swallows up everything in its path, mutating life into something both beautiful and terrifying. Lena (Natalie Portman), a biologist and former soldier, joins an all-woman team to enter it and find out what happened to the last crew, including her husband (Oscar Isaac).

What they find defies logic: shifting landscapes, refracted DNA, and creatures that shouldn’t exist. It’s unnerving and strangely poetic. Fans of Splice are going to feel at home in the blurred line between science and nightmare, between discovery and destruction.

The horror here isn’t loud, but blooms slowly, like rot under glass. Themes of identity, change, and self-destruction simmer beneath every step forward.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Deep Blue Sea (1999)

A still from Deep Blue Sea (image via Warner Bros.)

Released in 1999, Deep Blue Sea drops viewers straight into a high-tech ocean lab where medical ambition collides with nature’s fury. Scientists, hoping to cure Alzheimer’s, tinker with shark DNA, boosting brain function in a few massive mako sharks. The side effect is extreme intelligence. And they’re not staying in the tank. What follows is pure chaos: flooded corridors, shattered glass, and rows of teeth waiting in the dark.

Ad

Dr. Susan McAlester (Saffron Burrows) leads the crew, joined by Thomas Jane, LL Cool J, and Samuel L. Jackson, each adding to the frantic energy and sharp pacing. Like Splice, it explores what happens when science skips the safety checks—except here, it’s all muscle and mayhem and less about ethics and more about survival.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Vivarium (2019)

A still from Vivarium (Image via Saban Films)

At first glance, Vivarium feels like any other suburban house hunt. Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) are just searching for a place to settle down. But things begin to quickly unravel when the neighborhood they’re shown is a repetitive maze of identical houses, and escape becomes impossible.

Trapped in this strange loop, their reality warps further with the arrival of a mysterious child with a chilling demand: raise it to be free. What unfolds is slow, surreal horror, as time bends and the boy grows into something not quite human. Much like Splice, the film digs into unnatural parenting, isolation, and the quiet horror of watching something grow that shouldn’t exist.

The setting—bright, artificial, unsettling—is its own kind of prison. It’s eerie, claustrophobic, and deeply strange.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

For anyone fascinated by the dark side of creation in Splice, other movies like Upgrade, The Invisible Man, and more offer fresh twists on that uneasy dance between curiosity and consequence.

