7 Teyana Taylor Movies to Watch if You Loved Her in 'One Battle After Another'

Teyana Taylor brings an explosion to One Battle After Another. She embodies the role of Perfidia Beverly Hills, a former revolutionary with a dark past. The narrative begins when an old enemy makes a comeback after a 16-year silence. The antagonist threatens everything the group once fought for. A daughter gets entangled in the crossfire, compelling ex-revolutionaries to reunite for one last mission.

Teyana Taylor plays a woman who traded machine guns for a simple life. But some battles never truly end. Her character displays vulnerability, raw determination, and strength. The movie explores themes of sacrifice and redemption. It asks difficult questions about the aftermath of the revolution.

Teyana Taylor proves once again that she's more than just a musical icon. She commands the screen with natural charisma. Her performance reminds viewers why she's become such a seasoned talent in Hollywood.

1) A Thousand and One

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents Teyana Taylor in a completely different light. She embodies Inez, a woman who makes a difficult choice. After leaving prison, she kidnaps her son from the foster care institution. Inez raises Terry as her own child through the years. The movie spans three separate time periods.

Every era brings new heartbreak and challenges. Teyana Taylor delivers a performance that feels relatable and raw. She captures the desperation of a mother fighting against a failing system. The streets of Harlem turn into another character in this narrative.

Gentrification looms like a storm cloud. Inez struggles to keep her family close while concealing a huge secret. The weight of her lie grows difficult to carry with every passing year. The role earned Teyana Taylor critical acclaim and proved her dramatic range.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Coming 2 America

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Teyana Taylor joins Eddie Murphy in this popular sequel. She embodies the role of royal groomer in the fictional African nation of Zamunda. The movie brings back popular characters from the former.

Prince Akeem finds he has a son living in America. This revelation transforms everything for the royal household. Teyana Taylor brings a touch of grace and humor to her supporting role. The movie celebrates African culture with massive sets and vibrant costumes.

Her character exists in a world of tradition and luxury. She shares scenes with comedy legends. The movie blends nostalgia with new energy. Teyana Taylor holds her own among the star-studded cast. Her presence adds another layer to the already rich tapestry of Zamunda.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) The Trap

A still of actress from an interview (Image via youtube/@ Wendy Williams Show)

The movie puts Teyana Taylpre in survival mode. She stars alongside Mike Epps in this gritty thriller. The story follows a man who comes home after serving time.

He wishes to reconnect with his son and start fresh. But the streets have other plans. Teyana Taylor embodies a woman caught between survival and loyalty.

The neighbourhood they inhabit feels dangerous and claustrophobic. Every corner holds a potential danger. The movie explores themes of redemption and the cycle of violence. Teyana Taylor brings emotional depth to her role. She portrays strength without losing her character's humanity. The tension builds gradually, then explodes.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Madea's Farewell Play

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Tyler Perry's final Madea production features Taylor in an unforgettable role. She appears in this stage-to-screen reimagining. The story revolves around reconciliation and the revelation of family secrets. Madea hosts a gathering that spirals out of control. Taylor navigates the comedy with perfect timing. Her character deals with family dysfunction and relationship drama.

The play format gives the performances a theatrical vibe. She shares the stage with Perry's iconic character. The humor ranges from slapstick to surprisingly nuanced moments. Teyana Taylor proves she can handle comedy as well as drama. Her sequences provide some of the movie's most entertaining moments.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) The After Party

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie follows an aspiring rapper into the night of his life. Taylor appears as herself in this comedy-drama. The main lead tries to make it to an iconic after-party, but everything that can go wrong ends up going wrong.

The movie captures the chaos of the music industry. Taylor's cameo adds authenticity to the world. She represents the success that the main leads desperately want. The film moves at a rapid pace through New York City. It blends comedy with the harsh realities of chasing fame. Her presence elevates the movie's credibility within hip-hop culture.

The movie is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

6) White Men Can't Jump

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a remake of the classic basketball movie, featuring Taylor in a major role. She embodies the role of Imani, the partner of one of the leading hustlers. The courts of Los Angeles become a battleground of money and pride.

A game turns into a high-stakes battle. Teyana Taylor brings authenticity and sass to the world of basketball. Her character understands the hustle and the game. She is not just a supporting character. The movie updates the original themes for a new generation. Taylor's athletic background is evident in her performance. She moves through the world of streetball with style and confidence.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Honey: Rise Up and Dance

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Taylor takes the central role in this instalment of the Honey franchise. She embodies the role of Skyler, a talented street dancer with many dreams. After her mother's demise, she moves to Atlanta. There she discovers an underground dance battle.

Skyler must gather a crew and prove her worth. The movie displays incredible choreography and authentic talent. Taylor's dance skills take the main stage throughout. She brings the same intensity to acting as she does to performing. The story follows familiar underdog beats but feels refreshing. Her passion has been evident for years, bleeding through every sequence. The role blends everything Teyana Taylor does best.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven Teyana Taylor movies to watch if you liked her performance in One Battle After Another

