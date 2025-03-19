"I literally paid out of my pocket": Teyana Taylor makes stance clear on 'gold digger' claim after divorce settlement with Iman Shumpert

Earlier this month, news broke that former NBA guard/forward Iman Shumpert and his wife Teyana Taylor had divorced. As part of the divorce settlement, Shumpert, who played 10 seasons in the NBA, reportedly paid Taylor seven figures and gave her four houses and several luxury vehicles.

On top of that, Shumpert has to pay child support and private school tuition for his kids while Taylor retains full ownership of her companies. Given that, several have called Taylor a "gold digger."

In an Instagram live video on Tuesday night, Taylor fired back, pointing out that at the time of the divorce proceedings, Shumpert and his lawyer said that Taylor was making more than he was.

She also cleared the air, revealing that any cars she walked away with were hers, and the seven-figure payment was a one-time payment of a million dollars.

"How are we sitting here making it seem like I'm being a gold digger or taking from him, we're not going to do that," Taylor said. "Every single car that I walked away with I literally paid for out of my pocket. Out of my pocket.

Now, at this point, I made myself clear y'all are gonna think what y'all are gonna think regardless, y'all are still gonna run with y'alls narratives because that's what people do."

Teyana Taylor accuses Iman Shumpert of using their divorce drama to promote his new rap song, demands jail time: Report

In addition to taking aim at Iman Shumpert via social media, Teyana Taylor is also going on offense in court.

This week, a report from TMZ emerged suggesting that Taylor is taking Shumpert to court and demanding that the courts send him to jail for leaking details of their divorce.

According to Taylor's Instagram live, however, she never tried to send the former NBA player behind bars, and she still isn't trying to get him sent to jail. Despite that, she believes Shumpert is using the divorce to promote his new rap song.

The TMZ report cites Taylor as saying that the timing of the alleged situation seems suspicious given that the former NBA guard launched a song of his own; however, he has yet to respond.

As she revealed on Instagram, she filed a motion in court to get Shumpert to leave her alone. Considering that, there's no telling whether Shumpert could respond given the legal circumstances.

