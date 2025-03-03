8 animated movies to watch if you liked Despicable Me 3

Despicable Me 3 is an animated comedy movie featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and Jenny Slate. It was produced by Universal Studios in 2017 and revolves around the protagonist, Felonious Gru. In the third movie, Gru and Lucy, as a married couple, are part of the Anti-Villian League. During one of their missions, the villain escapes, costing them their jobs.

Ad

For viewers who have watched Despicable Me 3 and are looking for similar animated movies, the following list will help you while you wait for the fifth movie, which does not have a confirmed release date as of now.

Disclaimer: This list is made entirely based on the author's opinion.

Rio, Madagascar, and six more animated movies for fans of Despicable Me 3

1) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) - Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

Ad

Trending

Flint and Sam from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. (Image via Apple TV)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a science fiction comedy movie based partly on a children's book of the same name from 1978 by Judi and Ron Barrett. The movie features the voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris, Andy Samberg, and Neil Patrick Harris. The movie focuses on Flint, his widowed father Tim, and their pet Steve, who live on an island, Swallow Falls.

Ad

The island functions on sardine sales, and Flint takes it upon himself to change the economy in Swallow Falls. However, throughout the process, his invention begins to mutate food, causing trouble for everybody involved. Fans of Despicable Me 3 will love this movie for its sci-fi element and wacky inventions.

2) Rio (2011) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Blu, in a poster for Rio. (Image via Apple TV)

Rio is an animated musical comedy directed by Carlos Saldanha, featuring the voices of Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg in lead roles. The movie was a box office success, according to The Numbers, amassing $560 million in global box office numbers against a $90 million budget.

Ad

The story follows a Spix macaw from Brazil, named Blu, and his journey back to Brazil through his caretaker, Linda. Blu and Jewel are the only two known remaining macaws with contrasting upbringings. Throughout the story, they are captured and go through perilous adventures while being chained together. Fans of Despicable Me 3 will love this movie for its exploratory nature.

3) Madagascar (2005) - Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

The main characters from Madagascar. (Image via Apple TV)

Madagascar is an American comedy directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath. Released in 2005, this iconic animated movie features the voices of Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, David Schwimmer, and Jada Smith as a group of zoo animals. The story begins with Marty, a zebra voiced by Rock, wishing to escape the Central Park Zoo with the dream of roaming free in the wild.

Ad

Throughout the movie, the group, now captured and on the way to Kenya, end up falling overboard the ship they are on and are washed ashore in Madagascar. Viewers who enjoyed Despicable Me 3 will love Madagascar for its unique story and musical score by Hans Zimmer.

4) Kung-Fu Panda (2008) - Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

Po, the panda, voiced by Jack Black, in a still from Kung Fu Panda. (Image via Apple TV)

Kung Fu Panda is another classic animated film starring Jack Black as the titular panda. The 2008 movie is now a multi-part franchise and has succeeded in the box office, making over $2.3 billion over four parts. The story follows Po, an adopted panda who loves kung fu and works at his father's noodle shop.

Ad

The plot twists when he is unexpectedly announced as the Dragon Warrior. Chaos ensues as he is handed the responsibility of thwarting Tai Lung, an evil leopard set on destroying the Dragon Warrior. Similar to the Despicable Me series, this movie is also highly bingeable.

5) Wreck-it Ralph (2012) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Wreck-it Ralph. (Image via Apple TV)

A 2012 animated comedy directed by Rich Moore, Wreck-it Ralph is a heartwarming deep dive into the universe of arcade video games. It stars Sarah Silverman in the lead role as Vanellope, alongside John Reilly as Ralph, a character from the video game Fix-it Felix who wishes to be more than a villain.

Ad

In the pursuit of winning medals, he travels to another video game and spells doom for the video game he is from. Throughout the movie, he helps out his friends and tries to figure out how to restore the games he affected. Fans of Despicable Me 3 will find this movie memorable because of the element of the protagonist changing hearts.

6) Big Hero 6 (2014) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Baymax, a gentle robot from Big Hero 6. (Image via Prime Video)

Disney's Big Hero 6 is a superhero film inspired by Marvel's comic book series of the same name, written by Man of Action. It features the voices of Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, and Maya Rudolph, among others. The movie's success saw the launch of two TV series that continue alongside the main story. It also won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2015.

Ad

The story follows Hiro and Baymax, a robot built by Hiro's late elder brother. Hiro's mission is to avenge his brother's death, and hence, he makes modifications to Baymax, resulting in potentially disastrous consequences. Fans of Despicable Me 3 will appreciate this movie for its depth of characters and villain origin stories.

7) Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) - Amazon Prime, Apple TV

A poster for Minions: The Rise of Gru. (Image via Apple TV)

The fifth entry in the Despicable Me series, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is also a sequel to the original Minions movie. This installment is focused on an 11-year-old Gru, whose ambition is to become a supervillian, through the help of the minions he hires. He applies for a position within the Vicious 6, a team of villains led by Belle Bottom.

Ad

As his proposal is met with a refusal, Gru decides to steal the 'Zodiac Stone' from the Vicious 6. He hands the loot to his minions, one of whom trades it for a pet rock. Throughout the movie, Gru is faced with numerous challenges as his minions risk their lives to get him out of captivity in San Francisco.

8) Zootopia (2016) - Prime Video, Apple TV

A poster for Zootopia, with the main characters. (Image via Apple TV)

A 2016 buddy-cop animated movie, Zootopia stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Shakira, and J.K. Simmons, among others. The movie follows Judy Hopps, the first rabbit police officer in Zootopia City. At the beginning of the story, she is met with two foxes, Nick and Finnick, who try to con her at the cost of her job.

Ad

However, soon, she takes up an impossible assignment, on which Nick helps along. The mission is to find a predator called Emmitt, and throughout the film, both Judy and Nick go through a series of adventures to find him. Fans of Despicable Me 3 will love Zootopia for its alternate universe and storytelling.

Apart from these titles, some more hilarious animated movies similar to Despicable Me 3 are Megamind, Finding Dory, The Croods, and The Secret Life of Pets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE