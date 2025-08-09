"Ballet on the snow"- Ella Balinska shares how most of the scenes in The Occupant (2025) movie were one take

The Occupant has been making waves not only for its gritty survival story, but also for how it was shot. Against the breathtaking but harsh vistas of Georgia's Caucasus Mountains, the movie puts its cast and crew through conditions that were as demanding as those faced by the characters.For lead actress Ella Balinska, the experience was as much a physical ordeal as it was an artistic challenge. Ella Balinska's portrayal of Abby Brennan, a geologist fighting harsh elements while on a personal mission, was influenced by these challenging shoot conditions.In an interview with UPI on August 8, 2025, she shared how the project required careful planning and flawless execution to capture the expansive, pristine snowfields that characterize the movie's visuals.&quot;If it was really specific, we'd get a rock and try and throw it as best as we could to the little area so it only made a tiny mark in the snow that you wouldn't see on a wide shot,&quot; she said.&quot;It was like a ballet on the snow and on the side of the mountain,&quot; she added.To the production team of The Occupant, perfection regularly equated to getting it right on the very first take.What did Ella Balinska say about The Occupant?Ella Balinska at the Special Screening Of Marked Men: Rule + Shaw (Image via Getty)During a recent interview with UPI, Balinska recalled shooting on immaculate snow where any footprint could ruin the visual integrity of the shot.&quot;When we're doing these huge shots, we had to get it right the first time,&quot; she said, adding that any retake threatened to lose the stunning illusion of untouched nature.Director Hugo Keijzer, cameraman Robbie van Brussell, and drone operator Bram van Woudenberg collaborated closely with her at times, occasionally marking spots with quietly flung stones so as not to leave clear marks in the snow.Balinska compared the process to a ballet on the snow, in which precision was key and each motion was calculated. She took the challenge in stride, referring to herself as a technical actor who likes to work quickly to avoid having to repeat takes, particularly with scenes that include diving into ice or traveling across steep mountain roads.Read More: When were David Justice and Halle Berry married? Relationship explored as ex-husband opens up on short-lived romanceThe actual filming was also a test of endurance, according to her. Short days, freezing temperatures, and ongoing vigilance regarding sun protection on the shiny snow turned every day into a fight against the clock as well as the weather.&quot;Honestly, it just gets to a point where you kind of want to work a little bit smarter,&quot; she said. &quot;If you don't need to repeat a shot, I would prefer not to, especially when it involves falling into the ice,&quot; she revealed.For the unversed, Ella Balinska was initially approached for The Occupant in 2019, after Charlie's Angels and Run Sweetheart Run. Delays in production, due to the pandemic among other things, drove filming back to 2022.Read More: When did Tom Holland launch BERO? Video of actor taking a cold plunge in water for the non-alcoholic brand goes viralWhat is The Occupant about?The Occupant, directed by Hugo Keijzer, is a survival thriller with a deeply human heart. The movie follows Abby Brennan, a geologist who accepts a perilous job on the Russian border of Georgia to pay for experimental cancer treatment for her sister.When a helicopter accident strands her in the isolated, snowy wilderness, Abby must hike through risky terrain, hazardous weather, and her own fading reserves to find another crash survivor, an American pilot named John (voiced by Rob Delaney).The Occupant's story combines physical peril with emotional substance. Abby's walk through the snowy landscape is as much about coming to terms with the finality of her sister's death as it is about survival. Keijzer employs the vast white wasteland not only as a location but also as a metaphor for Abby's loneliness, loss, and desperate optimism.Balinska described the shoot as unlike anything she had ever done, in part due to the isolated shooting location. The cast and crew shared a cabin, frequently lugging gear up mountains to access shooting locations. This bare-bones, communal ethos contributed to the film's authenticity.&quot;We were all just getting the shot done,&quot; Balinska explained, recalling the camaraderie that developed under such seclusion.Read More: Who are the Proud Boys? Far-right extremist group put up banner saying they love Sydney Sweeney on L.A. freeway amid American Eagle controversyFor the unversed, The Occupant, starring Ella Balinska, was released on August 8, 2025.