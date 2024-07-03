How many kids does Christopher Reeve have? Late actor's son to make a cameo in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film

Late great Superman star Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve is all set to make an appearance in James Gunn's upcoming Superman film. The upcoming movie is currently being filmed in Cleveland, Ohio. The project will see David Corenswet of Pearl fame suit up as the iconic man of steel.

Reeve starred as Superman in the first four Superman movies from 1978 to 1987. However, the actor passed away in October 2004 and is survived by 3 children. He had Matthew Reeve, 44, and Alexandra Reeve, 40 with his former partner Gae Exton, and William "Will" Reeve, 32 with his former wife Dana Reeve.

Christopher Reeve left behind a stellar legacy of 4 iconic Superman films. He was the first ever actor to suit up as the man of steel for the big screen. Later on, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill donned the suit in multiple films.

Now, it's David Corenswet who will carry Reeve's legacy forward with James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie. The new project is all set to celebrate Christopher Reeve's legacy by having Reeve's son William Reeve make a cameo in the movie.

Variety reported that Will will portray a TV reporter in the film written and directed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn. The movie is all set to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

32-year-old Will Reeve is Christopher Reeve's youngest son. Will was born on June 7, 1992, to the Superman actor and his wife Dana Reeve. Will was only 3 years old when Reeve became paralyzed from the neck down due to a horseriding injury and was only 12 when he passed away.

At the moment, Will, who attended Middlebury College is a journalist and ABC News correspondent. His father passed away right after he had gone to see him play in a baseball game. He opened up about his relationship with his father to People magazine in 2015. Will said:

"We shared a very deep bond in general, but sports was definitely a major component of our family bond. If it involved a ball or a stick or a racket or a bat or a puck, we were either watching it or playing it or talking about it together."

Will has run two New York City marathons to raise funds for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. During his second run in 2021, he told People magazine that his late parents would've been proud of him. He stated that he felt their pride and love every day. He said:

"I felt that when they were alive and I've felt that since they've passed away. And to me, my parents have been gone for each nearly two decades now, but I feel them all the time,"

Apart from Will, Christopher Reeve has two other kids from a previous relationship with Gae Exton. His eldest son Matthew Reeve was born in London on December 20, 1979, when the actor was working on Somewhere in Time. Matthew took an interest in following his father's footsteps.

As per IMDb, the Brown University graduate is a producer, director, and screenwriter. The 44-year-old directed and produced the 2002 documentary about his father Christopher Reeve: Hope in Motion, which he also narrated. The film was nominated for an Emmy Award.

He also wrote and directed the 2009 documentary on 5x PKRA Freestyle Kiteboarding World Champion Aaron Hadlow, Over the Water, and the 2013 short film Better Days Ahead. The director and writer further wrote 9 episodes of the ZDF show Agent Hamilton.

Matthew's younger sister Alexandra Reeve Givens was born to Christopher Reeve and Gae Exton on November 25, 1983. Unlike her other two siblings, Alexandra has largely kept out of the entertainment industry to pursue a career in politics and law.

As per her LinkedIn, the 40-year-old is a Yale University graduate who received her Law degree from Columbia Law School. After working in Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and her alma mater Columbia Law School, Alexandra spent 5 years in the United States Senate.

From 2011 to 2016, Alexandra first worked as the Senate Judiciary Committee Senior Counsel before becoming the Senate Judiciary Committee Chief Counsel covering technology and consumer protection.

She currently works as the President and CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology. Alexandra is married to Garren Givens and has a son, Christopher Russel Reeve Givens.

All 3 siblings serve on the board of directors for the Christoper & Dana Reeve Foundation. The foundation was started by Christopher and Dana Reeve with the aim of finding a cure for spinal cord injuries.

The siblings were also present at the premiere of the Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui documentary about their father Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story on January 19, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival. Will Reeve told Variety at the premiere:

"The majority of my memories of my dad involve him after the accident because I was not yet three years old when he was injured."

He added:

"So to see his entire life leading up until that time laid out so poetically and cinematically and authentically by our wonderful directors has been a real gift for me."

Alexandra Reeve Givens also spoke about how the documentary portrayed both the Hollywood and activist sides of Christopher Reeve. She said:

"He was dedicated to his craft, of course, before the accident, but also after being able to return to acting and directing and showing that a disability wouldn’t hold him back,"

The documentary was acquired by Warner Bros. Discovery for around $15 million and is set to hit select theaters on September 21, 2024.

