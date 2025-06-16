IN Photos: 5 best looks of Catherine Bell

Catherine Bell is a British-American model and actress who is most famous for her leading roles as Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie on JAG (1997–2005), Denise Sherwood on Army Wives (2007-2013), and Cassandra "Cassie" Nightingale on Hallmark's The Good Witch film series and television show (2008-2021).

Ad

Bell started out in minor roles, such as a brief cameo on TV's Sugar and Spice and body doubling in the movie Death Becomes Her. She gained popularity in 1994's action movie Men of War before being cast in the leading role on JAG.

She continued to appear on Last Man Standing, Love Finds Its Way, a second return as MacKenzie on NCIS: Los Angeles, and the 2022 Lifetime movie Jailbreak Lovers.

Ad

Trending

Catherine Bell's red carpet fashion is just as elegant and chic as her legendary screen characters. From classic halter gowns to bold floral designs, her look combines timeless elegance with contemporary flair. Here are five of Catherine Bell's best looks.

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

A white halter gown, a floral kimono gown, and other best looks of Catherine Bell

1) White halter gown with retro waves

Ad

At the premiere of Netflix's The Do-Over (Image via Getty)

Catherine Bell attended Netflix’s The Do-Over premiere in a timeless look inspired by vintage Hollywood elegance. She pulled a white, halter, floor-length dress with nipped-in waist and high neckline.

Ad

Her black hair cascaded to the shoulder and was styled in crisp, vintage-inspired waves that framed her face. As a means of keeping jewelry simple, Bell sported diamond stud earrings and a metallic, embossed clutch purse. Her makeup was understated and sophisticated, with soft pink lips.

Overall, Catherine Bell's red carpet ensemble was a mix of traditional style and contemporary fashion.

2) Olive ruched midi dress with scarlet nails

At the Christmas on Cherry Lane New York screening (Image via Getty)

Catherine Bell walked the New York red carpet premiere of Christmas on Cherry Lane in an olive green ruched mini-dress. The high collar and three-quarter sleeve provided a touch of elegance to the overall look, dressing her up for the holiday party just right.

Ad

Bell's dark, shoulder-length hair had been styled in neat waves with a side fringe, giving a formal appearance. Black point-toe heels made a splash of formality to the outfit, and her red nail paint duplicated the celebratory element of Christmas evening.

3) Floral kimono gown with thigh-high slit

At the premiere of Disney's The BFG (Image via Getty)

Catherine Bell stunned at the Disney The BFG red carpet premiere wearing a flowered ensemble that screamed summer chic. She wore a floor-length kimono-style dress capped with a floral print statement pattern featuring purple, coral, yellow, and green.

Ad

The thigh-high slit, wide flowing sleeves, and dramatic silhouette of the dress made it a standout look. The black V-neck and matching waistband provided contrast, rendering the flowing silhouette fashionable.

Bell topped off the look with black strappy stilettos and a plain clutch, making sure that the dress was the center of attention. Her undone waves and side-swept bangs created a laid-back feel for the overall look, while a delicate pendant necklace lent a touch of glamor.

Ad

4) Olive shirt dress with knee-high boots

At the Christmas Con New Jersey 2022 (Image via Getty)

Catherine Bell epitomized holiday style during Christmas Con New Jersey 2022 with a relaxed yet chic holiday look. She wore an olive green button-front shirt dress.

Ad

Completing her look, Catherine added cream knee-high boots with a block heel. Her accessories were elegant yet striking, with cascading gold necklaces and tiny hoop earrings providing a sophisticated and polished finishing touch.

Bell's natural look emphasized her features with soft rose hues, and her classic dark bob with wispy bangs delicately framed her face.

5) Black jumpsuit with pointed heels

At the Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries Winter 2016 (Image via Getty)

At Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2016 TCA Press Tour, Bell pulled off a masterclass in understated chicness in fashion-forward black-on-black ensemble. She wore a chic sleeveless black jumpsuit with point lapel neckline and belted waist.

Ad

She complemented the look with an accompanying black clutch and classic pointed-toe heels that boasted an element of understated shine. Her smoky eyes and pale nude lips completed her makeup, while her side-swept bangs and shoulder-length bob framed her face and added to her confident look.

Elegant and classic, this standout look reaffirmed Catherine Bell’s effortless command of the red carpet.

Viewers are welcome to explore the list and discover Catherine Bell's diverse style moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More