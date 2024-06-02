Is The First Omen a sequel or a prequel to the franchise? Explained

On April 5, 2024, The First Omen, the sixth film in the Omen franchise was released in theatres across the United States and in selective regions worldwide. The movie, which garnered positive responses from critics and audiences, collected approximately $53.7 million worldwide over its $30 million budget, thereby establishing it as a box office hit.

For the uninitiated, The First Omen is a prequel to the 1976 release, The Omen, starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Billie Whitelaw, Harvey Spencer Stephens, Martin Benson, Patrick Troughton, and Leo McKern. The official logline for the The First Omen reads:

"When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

Since the release of the original film, there have been five others that have been released as part of the movie franchise. These include: Damien - Omen II(1978), The Final Conflict(1981), Omen IV: The Awakening(1991), The Omen(2006), and The First Omen(2024).

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for The Omen. Please read at your discretion.

The First Omen is a prequel to The Omen(1976)

As highlighted earlier, The First Omen is a prequel to The Omen, the first film released in the Omen franchise in 1976. The Omen follows Robert Thorn and Katherine Thorn, whose lives are turned upside down by the death of their child.

A child was born on the same day the Thorns lost their child to a mother who had lost her life during childbirth. On the advice of the hospital priest, Father Spiletto, Robert Thorn decided to adopt the child and tell his wife that it was theirs. They decided to name him Damien.

Things went well for a couple of years until they no longer were. Approximately five years after the loss of their child and Damien's adoption, the Thorns began to experience peculiar events around them. Over time, the frequency of these incidents multiplied, and all of them had one thing in common: Damien's presence.

However, irrespective of some clear signs, the Thorns did not pay any heed to the occurrences. It was only when Damien aggressively refused to enter a church one time that Robert got a true taste of his son's powers.

Father Brennan, the church priest, warned Robert that Damien should not be trusted. He further said that he was the child of Satan and that Robert should take Communion. Additionally, he also informed that his wife was pregnant and that Damien would kill the child.

Throughout several incidents, it was established that Damien was the Antichrist and that he had a hand in everything that was happening around the Thorns. Robert, along with his photographer friend Keith Jennings and Antichrist exorcism expert Carl Bugenhagen, tried to stop Damien, but to no avail. He eventually ended up killing everyone by the end of the one-hour, 51-minute movie.

In The First Omen, the incidents that led to Damien's arrival in the lives of the Thorns in The Omen is explored in detail. It takes the audience on a journey to his unusual birth, the events that led to it, and more.

Who stars in The First Omen?

The First Omen comprises an ensemble cast led by Nell Tiger, of Servant fame, as Margaret, an American woman who has been sent to Rome to work at the Vizzardeli orphanage.

It also features Tawkeef Barhom of Mary Magdalene fame as Father Gabriel and Ralph Ineson of The Northman fame as Father Brennan. Additionally, it features Sonia Braga of Kiss of the Spider Woman fame as Sister Silva and Bill Nighy of Love Actually fame as Cardinal Lawrence.

Others featured in the cast of The First Omen comprise:

Maria Caballero as Luz

Nicole Sorace as Carlita

Charles Dance of Game of Thrones fame as Father Harris

Andrea Arcangeli of Romulus fame as Paolo

Ishtar Currie-Wilson as Sister Anjelica

Eva Stevic Ras as an antagonized nun

Rachel Hurd-Wood of The Picture of Dorian Gray fame, as Katherine Thorn

Anton Alexander of Exodus: Gods and Kings fame, as Father Spiletto

Is The First Omen available for streaming?

The First Omen is available for streaming on the following platforms:

Hulu

Disney Plus

Google Play Movies

Fandango at Home

YouTube

Apple TV

Amazon Prime Video

All the above-mentioned platforms require a nominal monthly fee, which allows you to stream the movie from the comfort of your home. If you reside in an area that does not have access to these streaming platforms, you can use a reliable Virtual Private Network(VPN).

The screenplay for The First Omen is written by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas based on a story by Ben Jacoby and characters by David Seltzer. It is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine. Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan serve as executive producers on the film.