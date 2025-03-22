Locked ending explained; does Eddie manage to escape William's captivity?

Locked is a thriller film directed by David Yarovesky, and written by Michael Arlen Ross. It is based on the 2019 Argentinian crime thriller film 4x4.

The film is primarily set inside a modified luxurious car in which a small-time carjacker, Eddie, is locked while attempting to steal. As Eddie tries to escape the car, his captor William communicates with him, revealing his elaborate plan to vent his anger upon the world. While Eddie, eventually, manages to escape, he learns the lesson of his lifetime about taking responsibility.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"From producer Sam Raimi comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) breaks into a luxury SUV, he steps into a deadly trap set by William (Anthony Hopkins), a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear."

The film, produced by ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions was released in limited theatres across the United States on March 21, 2025. The primary cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins, Michael Eklund, and Ashley Cartwright.

Eddie is locked inside a car by the ruthless William

Locked begins with a petty thief Eddie Barrish, played by Bill Skarsgård, getting trapped inside a luxurious XUV. Eddie's life was all over the place. He owed people money, had nothing of himself, and was a negligent father to his daughter, Sarah. So he decides to carjack to arrange $500 to get his van from the mechanic shop.

However, his plan backfired drastically, as he got trapped in a car he was trying to steal from. The car belonged to a psycho vigilante, William, played by Anthony Hopkins. The story mostly unfolded inside the car, which had been rigged to trap whoever tried to steal it, while William slowly broke their spirits. William was a rich doctor whose daughter was killed during a mugging, and tormenting criminals was his twisted way of vengeance from the world.

Eddie desperately tried to get out of captivity, but the car was completely soundproof. Further, William could remotely control the car. He could drive it, turn on the AC to freeze Eddie, and to his horror even run people over.

Eddie managed to escape William's captivity in Locked

Eddie initially tried to break the car's window, but it was too strong and he accidentally shot his leg. Then a woman trying to fix her makeup in the car's reflection gave him hope, but nothing came out of it. William's masterfully choreographed torture continues and intensifies after every few minutes.

He had already revealed that this was the seventh break-in his car had experienced, which meant that he had no personal vendetta against Eddie. But he wanted to impart a twisted form of justice to people like him, making him unpredictably dangerous. Eddie soon realized that William did not intend to put him in jail, but intended to kill him.

Despite the car's incredible security measures, Eddie found out that the power function is its weakness. He distracted William and activated the switch, leading the car to a deadly crash. The window damaged by the gunshot broke and Eddie got out in time before the vehicle went up in flames.

Eddie reunited with Sarah in Locked

Locked ended in an emotional moment where Eddie reunited with his daughter Sarah, played by Ashley Cartwright. Till now he had been an irresponsible and unreliable parent, leading his marriage to fall apart. However, his brutal experience in William's captivity might give him motivation to change things around for himself and his family.

On the other hand, William's arc is that of a tragic villain, whose will for vengeance turned into something sinister. It was clear by the end of Locked that he had killed at least eight people, six carjackers, and two criminals that he ran over while Eddie was inside. In any other film, William could have been a heroic character like Paul Kersey in the 1974 film Death Wish. But in this film, he is a reminder that unchecked anger leads only to destruction, not justice.

