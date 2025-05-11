Mob Cops: Full list of cast explored

The crime drama Mob Cops was released in limited theaters, digitally, and on-demand on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. The film was directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Kosta Kondilopoulos. Danny also stars in the film as Detective Tim Delgado. Lionsgate acquired distribution rights for the film for the North American region.

The film takes inspiration from real-life officers Stephen Caracappa and Louis Eppolito, who were arrested in 2005 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The cast members included in Mob Cops are Danny A. Abeckaser, David Arquette, Jeremy Luke, and Nathaniel Buzolic.

The list of cast members for Mob Cops

1) Danny A. Abeckaser

Actor, producer, and director Danny A. Abeckaser speaks during a Q&A after the screening of Saban Films' "Mob Town" (Image via Getty)

Danny A. Abeckaser stars as Detective Tim Delgado, who investigates one of the biggest corruption cases in the history of the New York Police Department.

Bridget Hughes reaches out to Tim after watching Detective Leo Benetti on television promoting his upcoming book.

She informs him that he was the last person who came to inquire about her son before he went missing.

It sets Tim on a path that helps him uncover deep-rooted corruption within the force and leads to the arrest of Detective Benetti and Canzano, who assisted the mob.

Danny A. Abeckaser is an Israeli-born American actor, producer, and director who has worked on numerous Hollywood projects. He has worked in films such as The Irishman, Zohan: The Good Cut Agent, and Inside Man.

2) David Arquette as Detective Sammy Canzano

David Arquette visits SiriusXM Studios on July 18, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In the crime thriller Mob Cops, David Arquette portrays the role of Detective Sammy Canzano, a corrupt cop who does the dirty deed for the mob.

His character is inspired by the real-life NYPD officer Stephen Caracappa. After working his way up with his partner, they started reporting directly to Johnny "the wrench" Galiano.

The actor David Arquette is well known for appearing in projects such as Scream, Tron: Uprising, and Mrs. Davis.

3) Jeremy Luke as Detective Leo Benetti

Jeremy Luke attends the Los Angeles screening of "Mob Cops" at Harmony Gold on April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The American actor Jeremy Luke portrays the role of Detective Leo Benetti in Mob Cops. Leo is Sammy's corrupt partner who also works for Galiano.

His character is inspired by the real-life NYPD officer, Louis Eppolito. With the help of his partner, Leo kidnaps Josh Hughes, who is ultimately murdered by Galiano.

Galiano also published a book after retirement, speaking about his life as a cop, which attracted the attention of Bridget and Detective Tim Delgado.

Jeremy has appeared in projects such as How Not to Lose This Woman, Mob City, The Irishman, and The Mother, The Menacer, and Me.

4) Richard "Bo" Dietl as Ben Sherman

Bo Dietl (R) and guest attend the "The Irishman" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In the film, Richard Dietl stars as Ben Sherman, the right-hand man of Johnny Galiano. He did all the heavy lifting for Johnny during their mob days and also acted as the point of contact for the corrupt detectives.

After his arrest, he helps Detective Tim Delgado and Polino by providing testimony against Benetti and Canzano.

Richard is an American retired New York City police detective, a media personality, and an actor. He is well known for Carlito's Way, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Bone Collector.

Other supporting cast and crew members for the film

David Arquette, Danny A. Abeckaser, and Jeremy Luke attend the Los Angeles screening of "Mob Cops" at Harmony Gold on April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The crime thriller Mob Cops was directed by Danny A. Abeckaser and written by Kosta Kondilopoulos. Danny, along with Kyle Stefanski and Gustavo Nascimento, also serves as a producer for the film.

Innovative Artists, Wild7Films, LBI Entertainment, Luber Roklin Entertainment, Zero Gravity Management, and IAG were the production companies involved in the project.

Other notable cast members include Joseph Russo as Johnny Galiano, Lorenzo Antonucci as Josh Hughes, and Deborah Geffner as Bridget Hughes.

What is Mob Cops all about?

Detectives Canzano and Benetti investigate Phil Hughes about his brother in the crime thriller Mob Cops. (Image via youtube.com)

The synopsis for the crime thriller Mob Cops, as per Prime Video's website, reads:

In a riveting crime thriller based on true events, a team of NYPD detectives wages war on two of their own officers who have sold their souls to the city's homicidal crime boss.

As per IMDb, Mob Cops is set to have a runtime of 1 hour and 27 minutes. The film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong violence, pervasive language, and sexual references.

