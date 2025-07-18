Tron: Ares soundtrack - A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The Tron: Ares (2025) soundtrack includes a set of tracks created by Nine Inch Nails, marking their return to film scoring after several years. The film's music gained attention following the release of the lead single, As Alive As You Need Me To Be, which debuted on July 17, 2025. Composed and performed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the full soundtrack album will be released by Interscope Records on September 19, 2025, ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere on October 10, 2025.This marks the first full album released under the Nine Inch Nails moniker since 2020. Though Reznor and Ross have scored multiple films under their own names, this is their first complete film soundtrack released officially as Nine Inch Nails. The album will include 24 original tracks composed specifically for Tron: Ares. The film is the third installment in the Tron franchise and is directed by Joachim Rønning. The music is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.From As Alive As You Need Me To Be to Shadow Over Me, here are the songs played in Tron: Ares (2025) Below is the full list of tracks featured in the official soundtrack:InitForked RealityAs Alive As You Need Me to BeEchoesThis Changes EverythingIn the Image OfI Know You Can Feel ItPermanenceInfiltrator100% ExpendableStill RemainsWho Wants to Live Forever?Building Better WorldsTarget IdentifiedDaemonizeEmpathetic ResponseWhat Have You Done?A Question of TrustGhost in the MachineNo Going BackNemesisNew DirectiveOut in the WorldShadow Over MeWho composed the score for Tron: Ares (2025)? Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the Best Original Score - Motion Picture award for “Challengers,” pose in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)The score for Tron: Ares (2025) has been composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who make up Nine Inch Nails. The soundtrack marks the band’s first official film score under the Nine Inch Nails name. While the pair have composed over 20 film scores together, including The Social Network, Soul, Watchmen, and Challengers, this is the first instance where the full soundtrack is released as a Nine Inch Nails project.Director Joachim Rønning also discussed the tone of the music in relation to the film’s narrative direction. In an interview with Empire, published on November 18, 2024, he said,“With Nine Inch Nails making the music, this instalment will be a little grittier, a little bit more industrial. It’s been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world. In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world that we are creating.”Who’s behind the theme song of Tron: Ares (2025)?Ares navigates the skies in a digital dogfight during a high-stakes sequence from Tron: Ares (2025). (Image via Disney) The lead single from the Tron: Ares (2025) soundtrack is As Alive As You Need Me to Be. It was released on July 17, 2025, and is the first original Nine Inch Nails song since 2021. The track was co-produced by Boys Noize and also appears in the official trailer for the film. It sets the tone for the story and features electronic elements that reflect the film's digital landscape.The release of the single was teased through band merchandise sold during the Peel It Back Tour in early July, with fans spotting lyrics from the track on shirts. The song is also used in the trailer that premiered online ahead of the film’s promotional presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer gives a glimpse into the story’s central theme, which involves artificial intelligence entering and disrupting the human world.About Tron: Ares (2025)Tron: Ares (2025) is the third installment in the Tron series, following Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010). Directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jesse Wigutow from a story by David Digilio and Wigutow, the film is based on characters created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird. It stars Jared Leto as Ares, a program from the digital realm sent into the human world on a critical mission.The ensemble cast includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges, who reprises his role as Kevin Flynn.The film explores humanity's first contact with AI beings in the real world, as Ares emerges from the Grid into modern society. In the trailer, Evan Peters’ character, Julian Dillinger, raises questions about the future of virtual worlds and their convergence with reality. The story uses its science fiction framework to reflect on current global discussions around artificial intelligence and technological ethics.Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film was shot in Vancouver between January and May 2024 following delays caused by the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The score is composed by Nine Inch Nails and will be released by Interscope Records and The Null Corporation on September 19, 2025.Tron: Ares is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 10, 2025, with the soundtrack available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.