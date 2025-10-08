When will Marty Supreme premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Marty Supreme is set for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025, in the United States. The film had a surprise world premiere as a "secret screening" at the 2025 New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. The film is directed by Josh Safdie and co-written with Ronald Bronstein. Producers include Josh Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas and Timothée Chalamet. The production company is Central Group and the film is distributed by A24.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Mauser and is credited as a producer. The principal creative team includes cinematographer Darius Khondji, editor Ronald Bronstein and composer Daniel Lopatin. The film is in English and was produced in the United States. The reported budget is $70 million.

Marty Supreme to explore the rise and fall of a table tennis prodigy

Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, a young man who pursues a career in competitive table tennis. The story charts his movement from small New York games to international tournaments. The official synopsis reads:

"Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness."

The film is set in mid-20th century New York and includes sequences shot in Japan. Josh Safdie has said the project began after he encountered the memoir The Money Player by Marty Reisman; Safdie and his collaborators developed a fictionalized original story that incorporates some biographical details as homage.

Marty Supreme’s first look teases Timothée Chalamet’s transformation

Marty Supreme still: close-up of a character speaking on the phone. (Image via A24)

A24 released a first look and teaser that confirmed the December 25 release date. Promotional material and a livestream appearance showed Chalamet with a buzzcut. During press promotion, Gwyneth Paltrow described aspects of her role and said she asked the intimacy coordinator to "step a little back" during production. Chalamet and Safdie appeared at the New York Film Festival screening to announce the surprise premiere.

Early reports from the festival noted strong audience response and coverage on social platforms. Trade outlets reported the film as a major release for A24 given its reported $70 million budget and Safdie’s first solo directing credit since 2008.

Where to watch Marty Supreme?

Marty Supreme still: an intense close-up during a private scene between two characters. (Image via A24)

Marty Supreme opens in U.S. theaters on December 25, 2025. International distribution is handled through A24 and regional partners; Nordisk Film will distribute the film in Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden. A streaming window after the theatrical release is expected in early 2026, though no platform has been confirmed. No broadcast or physical media dates have been announced.

All cast members in Marty Supreme and their characters

Marty Supreme still: members of the audience react during a tournament moment. (Image via A24)

Confirmed cast and credited roles include:

Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser

Gwyneth Paltrow as Kay Stone

Odessa A’zion as Rachel

Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator) as Wally

Kevin O’Leary as Milton Rockwell

Abel Ferrara

Fran Drescher as Mrs. Mauser

Penn Jillette

Sandra Bernhard

Spenser Granese

Philippe Petit

Luke Manley

John Catsimatidis

Tracy McGrady

Isaac Mizrahi

Naomi Fry

Behind the scenes credits include director Josh Safdie, co-writer and editor Ronald Bronstein, cinematographer Darius Khondji and composer Daniel Lopatin. Production design was led by Jack Fisk.

Principal photography began in New York City on September 23, 2024, and wrapped on December 5, 2024. Additional filming took place in Japan in February 2025. The film was shot on 35mm film. Reports from The Playlist on December 17, 2024, notes that Chalamet trained for months for the ping-pong scenes and worked with coaches Diego Schaaf and former Olympian Wei Wang.

Chalamet performed some of his own stunts. The director used practical methods during production, including prescription glasses with contact lenses underneath to alter Chalamet’s eye appearance for certain scenes.

The film had its surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 6, 2025. Trade coverage and festival reports recorded immediate reactions from attendees and social media. The film’s release on December 25 places it in a crowded awards-season and holiday box office period. Further box office and audience data will follow after the wide release.

