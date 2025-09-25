When will Tyler Perry's Ruth & Boaz premiere? Release date, cast details, and more

Ruth &amp; Boaz is a new Netflix movie by Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, releasing on September 26, 2025. The movie is a contemporary adaptation of the biblical romance between Ruth and Boaz, written and directed by Alanna Brown (Trees of Peace), Michael Elliot (Brown Sugar), and Cory Tynan (Play'd).The film is a part of Franklin and Perry's multi-year first-look agreement with Netflix to develop faith-based films. The executive producers are Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, and Bart Lipton, with the original creators Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey as executive producers.The official synopsis of the movie reads,&quot;Modern-day retelling of one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. A young woman escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.&quot;When and where is Ruth &amp; Boaz releasing?Ruth &amp; Boaz (Image via Netflix)Ruth &amp; Boaz will be released worldwide on Netflix on September 26, 2025. The film is included in Perry and Franklin's multi-year, multi-picture first-look arrangement with the streaming giant, through which they will be making more faith-oriented films.Directed by Alanna Brown, who earlier directed Trees of Peace, the screenplay is by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan.The movie is executive produced by Tony L. Strickland, Angi Bones, and Bart Lipton. Both Perry and Franklin pointed out in their statements that this film is not only entertainment, but it's an extension of their common goal to make positive stories for the people while speaking to Netflix.Perry explained that he would like to share his warmth and hope as the world seems to be divided at the moment, and Franklin mentioned that the story has been very close to his heart for a long time, and he cannot wait for people to see it on the screen.Perry said to Netflix,&quot;I think in this polarizing world, and at a time when the world seems to be growing colder every day, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.”While Franklin added,&quot;Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance. Ruth &amp; Boaz has been a true labor of love, and I'm grateful to finally share this first look with the world. This classic story has held such deep meaning for me and so many others for generations.&quot;Read More: Who is the Tin Man in the upcoming Wicked: For Good movie? Details exploredWhat is Ruth &amp; Boaz about and who stars in it?Ruth &amp; Boaz is a contemporary retelling of the biblical romance between Ruth and Boaz. Instead of being set in biblical times in Israel, the film is in Tennessee. The movie is about a young woman who leaves the Atlanta music scene to take care of an elderly, widowed lady.Along the way, she finds not only the love of her life but also the maternal figure she had never known. The story weaves together faith, family, and romance to create a tale that resonates across generations and cultures.The crew of Ruth &amp; Boaz features a combination of veterans and up-and-coming actors. Serayah, best known for playing roles in Empire and Kingdom Business, stars as the lead, and Harlem and P-Valley star Tyler Lepley plays opposite her.Phylicia Rashad, whose voice narrates the trailer, is also a star in the film, along with Grammy winner Kenneth Babyface Edmonds. The group also consists of Gregalan Williams (Chicago Med), Nijah Brenea (Forever), Walnette Santiago (Doom Patrol), James Lee Thomas (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), Christopher Broughton, Jermaine Dupri (Brown Sugar), and Chaundre Hall-Broomfield (Law &amp; Order).Read More: 7 cancelled Dwayne Johnson movies you probably didn’t know ofRuth &amp; Boaz premieres September 26, 2025, only on Netflix.