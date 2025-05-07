Where the Crawdads Sing: Full list of cast explored

The mystery thriller Where the Crawdads Sing was released in theaters on July 15, 2022, in the United States of America. The movie was directed by Olivia Newman, and the screenplay was provided by Luci Alibar. The film was produced by Columbia Pictures, and the distribution rights for the North American region were acquired by Sony Pictures Releasing.

The film is based on Delia Owens' 2018 novel, which has sold over 19 million copies and stayed on the New York Times Bestseller List for four and a half years. The movie was also a hit, earning $144 million worldwide.

The list of cast for Where the Crawdads Sing includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and Michael Hyatt.

The list of cast for Where the Crawdads Sing explored

1) Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones attends the Sony Pictures Classics "On Swift Horses" New York Screening at Regal Essex Crossing on April 17, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The American actress Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as the protagonist Catherine "Kya" Clark in Where the Crawdads Sing. By the age of seven, she was abandoned by her drunk father and her mother, who left with her older siblings. Kya learns to survive independently and even gets her nature-based drawings and writing published, which she uses to keep her house.

As the movie shows both her past and present simultaneously, she is seen to be on trial in 1969 for murdering her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Chase.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is known for working on projects like Twisters, On Swift Horses, War of the Worlds, and Normal People.

2) Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews

Harris Dickinson arrives at Picturehouse Central for the Picturehouse Create Industry Event on April 04, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

In the mystery thriller film Where the Crawdads Sing, Harris Dickinson stars as Chase Andrews, Catherine's ex-boyfriend, who was murdered. Chase starts a brief relationship with Catherine and lies about marrying her. Catherine breaks off their relationship after finding out that he is engaged to another girl. He starts harassing her to reconcile again, vandalizing her home and threatening her with violence.

Chase is ultimately murdered in 1969, and Catherine becomes a prime suspect in the case for which she stands trial.

Harris Dickinson has starred in films like The Iron Claw, Blitz, and Babygirl.

.3) Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker

Taylor John Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24's "Warfare" at DGA Theater Complex on March 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Taylor John Smith played Tate Walker in Where the Crawdads Sing. Tate was Catherine’s childhood friend who left for college and later tried to make amends. After her trial, they reunited, started a family, and lived together until Catherine died of old age. While going through her belongings, Tate found clues that connected her to the murder.

The American actor Taylor John Smith has appeared in numerous films and series. Some of his prominent projects include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey's Anatomy, Warfare, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Blacklight.

4) Logan Macrae as Jeremy "Jodie" Clark

In the film, Logan Macrae portrays the older version of Catherine's brother, Jeremy "Jodi" Clarke. They were separated at a young age when their mother took him away with her, leaving Catherine behind with their abusive, drunk father. Jodie returns as a US military soldier when he grows older and informs her that their mother had passed away. He also promises to visit whenever he can.

Logan Macrae has appeared in projects such as Black Bird, A Mouthful of Air, Devotion, and Carry-On.

5) David Strathairn as Tom Milton

David Strathairn attends the "Nightmare Alley" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 01, 2021, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

In Where the Crawdads Sing, David Strathairn appears during the present timeline scenes set in 1969 as Catherine's lawyer, Tom Milton, during the trial. He successfully manages to defend her as she is proven to be not guilty due to an unfounded theory, a missing necklace, and a lack of eyewitnesses.

David Strathairn is a prominent American actor who has featured in numerous projects and won several awards. He has appeared in projects such as The Sopranos, McMafia, Billions, L.A. Confidential, Resident Evil, and The Luckiest Man in America.

Other supporting cast and crew members for the mystery thriller film

Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr. attend "Where The Crawdads Sing" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on July 11, 2022, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Where the Crawdads Sing was directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens. Polly Morgan was the credited cinematographer for the project, and Mychael Danna provided the music score.

It was produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Other cast members included in the film are Michael Hyatt as Mabel Madison, Sterling Macer Jr. as James Madison, and Garret Dillahunt as Jackson Clark. Ahna O'Reilly and Jayson Warner Smith also appear in the movie.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing all about?

The synopsis for Where the Crawdads Sing, as per Sony Pictures' website, reads:

"From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."

As per IMDb, Where the Crawdads Sing has received a positive approval of 7.2/10 based on over 146,000 user reviews so far. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes and has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for sexual content and some violence, including a sexual assault.

Viewers can purchase the film's DVD or Blu-ray copy. It is also available on Apple TV, XFINITY, Fandango at Home, AMC, Prime Video, YouTube, and REDBOX.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

