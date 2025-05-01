Where was On Swift Horses filmed? All shooting locations explored

The romantic drama film On Swift Horses was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the US. Based on Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel of the same name, the film is directed by Daniel Minahan.

As per Deadline, On Swift Horses was filmed in Los Angeles during February 2023. The story follows the lives of five individuals as it interweaves with one another and complicates their pre-existing relations. The film also explores the concept of same-gender relationships in the 1950s and how people perceived them.

In the film, after Lee's return from the Korean War, he makes a pact with his wife and brother to start a new life together in San Diego. But things get complicated as his brother secretly moves to Las Vegas, and his wife finds an addictive hobby along with an unexpected love interest in the new town.

Filming locations of On Swift Horses explored

Flags celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures, photographed on the Sony Pictures Studio lot, in Culver City, California, October 2, 2024. (Image via Getty)

The romantic drama film On Swift Horses was filmed mainly across various locations in Los Angeles. The film also includes other settings apart from the city, such as Seattle, Kansas, and Las Vegas. But those scenes were either filmed within Los Angeles or re-created in the studio. The credited cinematographer for the film is Luc Montpellier.

Luc appeared in an interview with Screen Rant during the 2024 TIFF in September 2024. He discussed the challenges he faced with re-creating different cities from the 1950s setting for the film On Swift Horses. Luc also added that re-creating Las Vegas and its casino setting from the past was the most challenging of them all.

"Vegas was the most challenging because it had a very specific look and feel in that period... we had to be very clever through the wonderful help of our production designer to literally design the frames. That's where we put all our resources. But again, that juxtaposition is about living in this way at that time and dealing with the artifice of it all," he said.

He added that although most of the background was fake, watching actors do their work in the environment was seemingly pleasing for him.

"It's an extension of the American dream of Vegas, which was very artificial. Everything is fake, and having these characters within that was excellent to be able to collide those things. But to me, Vegas in the fifties was the most challenging," Luc continued.

Cast and crew of On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses (Image via Getty)

Based on Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel of the same name, On Swift Horses was directed by Daniel Minahan and adapted by Bryce Kass. Luc Montpellier worked as the cinematographer for the film. It was produced by Ley Line Entertainment in partnership with FirstGen Content, Cor Cordium, and Wavelength. Mark Orton scored the music for the film.

The movie features an ensemble cast led by Will Poulter as Lee. Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Muriel, Lee's wife, and Jacob Elordi as Lee's brother Julius. Other notable features include Diego Calva as Julius' love interest, Henry, and Sasha Calle as Sandra, Muriel's neighbor and lover. Kat Cunning as Gail and Don Swayze as Terence are also featured in the project.

What is the movie all about?

The romantic drama On Swift Horses was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. The official synopsis for the film, as per the movie's website, reads:

"Muriel and her husband, Lee, are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past."

It continues:

"A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

On Swift Horses has a runtime of 1 hour and 59 minutes. As per IMDb, it has also received a positive approval rating of 6.2/10, based on 874 user reviews so far.

