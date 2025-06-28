Where was Sorry, Baby filmed? All shooting locations explored

Sorry, Baby is a 2025 American black comedy-drama written and directed by Eva Victor, who also stars as the lead character. The film, produced by Barry Jenkins, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2025, to critical acclaim. It was released by A24 on June 27, 2025. Filming for the movie began in March 2024, mainly during the cool spring season in Massachusetts.

The movie, set in a quiet New England town, is about Agnes, a teacher who tries to recover from her past trauma with her friend. Through a non-linear timeline, the movie looks at how people heal after a traumatic event.

Many of the film's most emotional and quiet moments were filmed in small towns that reflect Agnes’ journey. Using these places, like Ipswich and Lowell, gave Agnes' story more depth and made it seem more real.

Filming locations of Sorry, Baby

Ipswich, Massachusetts

Ipswich, Massachusetts, was the main place where Sorry, Baby was filmed. Many intimate scenes took place in this quiet, historic town on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Ipswich is known for its beautiful natural scenery, quiet neighborhoods, and charming colonial architecture. Several important scenes took place in the town's winding streets, lush green spaces, and historic homes. These included scenes in Agnes' home, where a lot of her healing takes place.

With its gentle waves and rolling dunes, Crane Beach is a beautiful place that helped film the momentous, healing scenes. The film felt timeless because of the town's long history, which goes back to its founding in 1634.

The small-town charm of Ipswich created a setting that felt both warm and lonely, which was a perfect reflection of Agnes' feelings. In March 2024, in the spring, production started filming here. The weather was cool, and the natural setting gave the story a calm feel.

Lowell, Massachusetts

Another location for Sorry, Baby, Lowell, Massachusetts, contrasts with the peaceful beauty of Ipswich. Lowell is a city about 30 miles northwest of Boston with a history rooted in the Industrial Revolution. It used to host the largest textile mills in the United States.

Red-brick buildings, large factories, and old streets helped create an urban, gritty background for scenes requiring one. Another important thing about Lowell is its cultural diversity.

People from many groups, including a large Cambodian community, live there and contribute to the city's social life. The historical and modern parts of Lowell worked together to make a good setting for parts of the movie that needed a more urban setting to show how hard things were for the characters.

Gloucester, Massachusetts

Expand Tweet

Gloucester, Massachusetts, a coastal town with a long history of shipping, was used as a beautiful and emotional setting for many scenes in Sorry, Baby.

Gloucester is one of the oldest fishing ports in the country and is known for its strong ties to the fishing industry. Its harbor, which is full of fishing boats and historic buildings, captured the essence of coastal life in New England. With its rocky shores and famous lighthouses, the town's rough beauty became a visual metaphor for the darkness of the movie's themes.

The choice of Gloucester made it easier to get to know the characters better, especially in scenes where the characters needed to get away or think. With its lively art scene, Gloucester has a long history of attracting painters and artists. Agnes' life was often busy, but Gloucester's quiet streets and beautiful views made her feel calm.

The town's connection to the sea added to the movie's rich themes and made it perfect for some of its most important emotional scenes.

Lawrence, Massachusetts

The filmmakers found a rough, urban setting in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that helped them explore class and industry in the movie. It is famous for being an important part of textile history, and Lawrence was a major player in the Industrial Revolution.

The city's factories, mills, and streets lined with factories made for great backgrounds for some scenes in Sorry, Baby. They were very different from the quiet settings in Ipswich and Gloucester.

Some of the film's themes of work, struggle, and strength can be seen in Lawrence's history as a mill town. It had a history of labor strikes, like the Bread and Roses Strike in 1912, where workers fought for better pay and working conditions.

Filming in Lawrence helped to keep the movie grounded in reality by showing how different social classes are and how different characters deal with their problems.

Rockport, Maine

Rockport, Maine, wasn't one of the main filming locations for Sorry, Baby, but it was a key scene. Maine's coast is beautiful, and Rockport is a town known for its harbor, artistic community, and views of the coast. This is where a certain scene in a sandwich shop was filmed, which added to the movie's feeling of closeness and quiet reflection.

Agnes and Pete, the restaurant owner, have a touching moment because of how peaceful Rockport is. Pete does something nice for Agnes. Agnes is having an emotional moment in this scene, and Rockport, with its calm harbor and charming shops, was a perfect place for this conversation to take place.

This short trip to Maine, even though it didn't get much screen time, was very important to the movie's main themes of support and connection between people. Rockport was chosen because it helped the movie stay true to real places that people have lived and that supported its story.

Plot of Sorry, Baby

A still from Sorry, Baby (Image via A24)

Sorry, Baby is the story of Agnes, a college teacher who lives in a cute Massachusetts town and is dealing with the emotional effects of being s*xually assaulted by her former professor, Professor Decker.

The movie cuts between the present and the past to show Agnes's journey of healing. At the beginning, Agnes is in a safe and stable place, and she seems to be getting better.

Agnes’ best friend, Lydie, who is pregnant, plays a central role in the film. Their close friendship gives Agnes a sense of normalcy and comfort while she is going through hard times. Lydie's presence brings out the different ways Agnes and her friend deal with life's problems.

Agnes faces her trauma as the movie goes on, but instead of focusing on revenge, Sorry, Baby shows how hard it is to deal with the emotional effects of what happened. The assault is never shown directly; instead, shots of the house where it happened from the outside imply that it happened. This leaves room for ambiguity and keeps the focus on Agnes' inner struggle.

As Agnes works to get better, she also looks into new romantic possibilities, especially with her neighbor Gavin. Her journey isn't about getting revenge or letting off steam, though. It's about moving forward slowly, learning to live with the pain, and finding small moments of comfort and connection. Sorry, Baby is a powerful and introspective look at how hard it is to get over an emotional loss.

Sorry, Baby is available to watch in theaters.

