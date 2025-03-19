Where to watch The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie- Full list of theaters in the USA

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was released in theaters across the United States on March 14, 2025. According to the official logline provided by Ketchup Entertainment, the film explores the adventures of Porky Pig and Daffy Duck on Earth. They are the only ones who can save the planet from an alien invasion.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie was recently part of a huge online conversation, as many netizens highlighted its absence in major theaters across the US after four days of its release.

One of the film's writers, Michael Ruocco, finally confirmed its availability in theaters this week. Naturally, people who are excited to watch the movie are curious to know where to catch a screening.

Some of the theaters that will run The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie include Cinemark Hazlet 12, AMC 34th Street 14, Regal Times Square, and AMC Empire 25.

List of all the major theaters showing The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Here is a list of all the theaters in major US states showing The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes:

Cinemark Hazlet 12 - 2821 NJ-35, Hazlet, NJ 07730, United States

- 2821 NJ-35, Hazlet, NJ 07730, United States AMC 34th Street 14 - 312 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001

- 312 W. 34th St., New York, NY 10001 Regal Times Square - 247 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036

- 247 W. 42nd St. New York, NY 10036 AMC Empire 25 - 234 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036

- 234 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 Regal Union Square Screen X & 4DX - 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

- 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 AMC Kips Bay 15 - 570 Second Ave., New York, NY 10016

- 570 Second Ave., New York, NY 10016 Regal Essex Crossing & RPX - 129 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002

- 129 Delancey St., New York, NY 10002 Regal Battery Park - 102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282

- 102 North End Ave., New York, NY 10282 AMC 84th Street 6 - 2310 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

- 2310 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 AMC Newport Centre 11 - 30-300 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ 07310

- 30-300 Mall Drive West, Jersey City, NJ 07310 AMC Orpheum 7 - 1538 Third Ave., New York, NY 10028

- 1538 Third Ave., New York, NY 10028 AMC Lakeshore 8 - 901 US Highway 27 North #120, Sebring, FL 33870

- 901 US Highway 27 North #120, Sebring, FL 33870 Regal Eagle Ridge Mall - 955 Eagle Ridge Dr & Hwy 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859

- 955 Eagle Ridge Dr & Hwy 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859 CMX Grand 10 - 920 Spring Lake Square, Winter Haven, FL 33881

- 920 Spring Lake Square, Winter Haven, FL 33881 CMX Lakeside Village 18 & IMAX - 1650 Town Center Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803

- 1650 Town Center Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803 Cinépolis Polk County IMAX - 5500 Grandview Parkway, Davenport, FL 33837

- 5500 Grandview Parkway, Davenport, FL 33837 Plant City Premiere LUX Cine 8 & Pizza Pub - 220 W. Alexander St. Suite 31, Plant City, FL 33566

- 220 W. Alexander St. Suite 31, Plant City, FL 33566 Regal The Loop & RPX - 3232 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741

- 3232 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741 AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs™ 24 - 1500 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

- 1500 East Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 - 1300 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

- 1300 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612 Regal UA Clovis Movies - 2301 Villa Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612

- 2301 Villa Avenue, Clovis, CA 93612 Maya Fresno 16 & MPX - 3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr., Fresno, CA 93710

- 3090 E. Campus Pointe Dr., Fresno, CA 93710 Regal Manchester - Fresno- 2055 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, CA 93726

- Fresno- 2055 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, CA 93726 Regal Edwards Fresno ScreenX, 4DX & IMAX- 250 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, CA 93720

Was the original Looney Tunes series removed from Max's streaming platform?

The classic Looney Tunes series has been taken off Max. The show had been on the streaming service for a very long time. Its removal from the platform is a letdown to many who would have looked forward to watching its episodes before heading out to the theaters for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

Having said that, people can still watch episodes of the series separately or as a season on streaming services such as Apple TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. However, on these platforms, episodes cannot be streamed for free. Those interested would either need to make episode-wise or season-wise purchases to watch the show.

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is currently running in theaters across the United States.

