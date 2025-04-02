William Tell: Full list of cast explored

Set against the backdrop of 14th-century Switzerland, William Tell is a historical action drama that reimagines the legendary folk tale of the expert crossbowman who defied Habsburg tyranny. Directed by Nick Hamm, the film stars Claes Bang as William Tell, a former crusader turned peaceful farmer who is pushed into rebellion after a brutal display of power by Austrian rulers.

The film introduces new narrative elements such as Tell’s Muslim wife Suna, played by Golshifteh Farahani, and an adopted son, expanding on Friedrich Schiller’s 1804 play.

The ensemble cast includes Connor Swindells as the viceroy Gessler, Ben Kingsley as King Albrecht, and Jonathan Pryce as the Swiss noble Attinghausen. Additional cast members such as Jonah Hauer-King, Ellie Bamber, Rafe Spall, and Emily Beecham further strengthen the film’s portrayal of the Swiss resistance.

The main cast of William Tell

These are the primary cast members of William Tell:

Claes Bang as William Tell

Connor Swindells as Gessler

Golshifteh Farahani as Suna

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bertha

Claes Bang as William Tell

Claes Bang in 75. Berlinale - Press Conference "Mother's Baby (Image via Getty)

Claes Bang portrays the central figure in William Tell, a once reluctant freedom fighter who becomes the face of the Swiss rebellion. The character begins as a quiet hunter and former crusader seeking peace after witnessing the horrors of war.

However, his moral boundaries are tested when the Austrian viceroy, Gessler, forces him to shoot an apple off his son Walter’s head in a public display of power.

As the situation escalates, William Tell gradually shifts from avoidance to leadership, becoming the symbol of unity among Switzerland’s fragmented cantons. His past is closely tied to his wife, Suna, a woman he rescued during the Crusades, who represents the life of peace he hoped to preserve.

Claes Kasper Bang, born in Denmark on April 28, 1967, is known internationally for his work in both European and English-language productions. He gained recognition for his lead role in Ruben Östlund’s The Square, earning a European Film Award for Best Actor.

A graduate of the Danish National School of Performing Arts in 1996, Bang has also portrayed Count Dracula in the BBC miniseries Dracula. Apart from acting, he produces music under the name This Is Not America.

Connor Swindells as Gessler

Connor Swindells in 27th British Independent Film Awards in London (Image via Getty)

In William Tell, Connor Swindells plays Gessler, the Austrian viceroy who serves as the film’s principal antagonist. Gessler enforces the Habsburg king’s rule with calculated brutality, orchestrating public executions and suppressing dissent through intimidation.

His cruelty reaches a peak when he commands William Tell to shoot an apple off his son’s head, transforming a legendary tale into a harsh demonstration of power. Gessler also seeks to marry Princess Bertha against her will, further fueling the unrest among the Swiss people.

According to IMDb, Connor Swindells, born on September 19, 1996, in Sussex, England, is recognized for his dynamic roles across film and television. He gained wide popularity through Sex Education and further expanded his filmography with Rogue Heroes, The Vanishing, and Barbie. Swindells was nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Broadcasting Press Guild Awards for his role in Rogue Heroes. He married actress Amber Anderson in October 2024.

Golshifteh Farahani as Suna

Golshifteh Farahani in "Lire Lolita A Teheran" Premiere At UGC Cine Cite des Halles (Image via Getty)

In William Tell, Golshifteh Farahani plays Suna, a character uniquely created for Nick Hamm’s adaptation. Unlike the original Schiller play, this version introduces Suna as William Tell’s wife, a Muslim woman he rescued during the Crusades.

Their shared history adds an emotional dimension to the narrative, with Suna embodying the life Tell seeks to protect. As the mother of their son Walter, Suna grounds Tell’s moral compass and becomes a unifying figure for the Swiss resistance.

Golshifteh Farahani, born July 10, 1983, in Tehran, began acting on stage at age six and earned international recognition by fourteen with her award-winning performance in The Pear Tree (1998), as IMDb reported.

Her career spans over 15 films screened at major festivals, including About Elly, Half Moon, and M like Mother. Farahani became the first Iranian actress post-1979 revolution to star in a major Hollywood film, Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies (2008), leading to her exile from Iran. Multilingual and musically trained, she now resides in Paris and continues to work across global cinema.

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bertha

Ellie Bamber in 27th British Independent Film Awards in London (Image via Getty)

Ellie Bamber plays Princess Bertha in William Tell, a character positioned at the intersection of royal privilege and political resistance. As the niece of King Albrecht, Bertha is initially caught between loyalty to her family and love for Swiss noble Rudenz.

Over time, she becomes disillusioned with the Habsburg regime, especially after learning of the king’s plan to forcibly marry her off to Gessler. Refusing to submit, she sides with the Swiss rebels and ultimately assassinates Albrecht to prevent the arrival of reinforcements that could crush their uprising.

As per IMDb, she was born in Surrey, England. Ellie Bamber began her career on stage, becoming the youngest member of The London Player’s Theatre before working in productions like Aspects of Love.

She gained international recognition for her role in Nocturnal Animals and was named one of BFI and Screen Daily’s Stars of Tomorrow in 2015. Her varied screen work includes roles in Les Misérables, The Serpent, Willow, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Bamber continues to take on dynamic roles across film, television, and theatre.

Supporting cast and their characters

Jonathan Pryce as Attinghausen

Jonah Hauer-King as Rudenz

Ben Kingsley as King Albert

Rafe Spall as Stauffacher

Emily Beecham as Gertrude

Billy Postlethwaite as Tax Collector

Solly McLeod as Melchtal

Amar Chadha-Patel as Furst

Sam Keeley as Baumgarten

Diarmaid Murtagh as Master Builder

Éanna Hardwicke as Young Tell

Jake Dunn as Stussi

Paul Bullion as Commander Armgard

Samuel Edward-Cook as Kuoni

Tobias Jowett as Walter Tell

Aron von Andrian as Sergeant Heinrich

Jess Douglas-Welsh as Queen Agnes

Angus Kennedy as Town Crier

Dylan Devonald Smith as Captain

Theo Hamm as Duke John (as Theodore Hamm)

Gabriele Greggio as Crusading Knight

Gianluca Magni as Austrian soldier

Harry Ball as Young Stauffacher

Yuri Ribeiro as Soldier (uncredited)

Production, direction, and plot details

The official synopsis of the movie, as per IMD,b reads:

"The narrative unfolds in the 14th Century amidst the days of the Holy Roman Empire where Europe's nations fiercely vie for supremacy and the ambitious Austrians, desiring more land, encroach upon Switzerland, a serene and pastoral nation."

William Tell is directed and cowritten by Nick Hamm, who adapts Friedrich Schiller’s 1804 play into a historical action drama set in 14th-century Switzerland. The film explores the origins of the Swiss folk legend, presenting Tell as a former crusader who becomes a reluctant leader of rebellion after his family is threatened by Austrian occupation.

Hamm introduces new elements, such as a Muslim wife and adopted son, that reframe Tell’s motivations, diverging from the original play to reflect modern themes of resistance and inclusion.

The narrative begins when Tell assists a fugitive farmer named Baumgarten, an act that draws the ire of the Habsburg regime. Gessler, the Austrian viceroy, publicly humiliates Tell by forcing him to shoot an apple off his son’s head, a legendary moment that sets off the uprising.

The production is a collaboration between Free Turn Films, Tempo Productions, Beta Cinema, and others. Filming took place in Switzerland, and the cinematography by Jamie D. Ramsay is paired with a score by Steven Price. Producers include Piers Tempest and Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich, with executive producers such as Jon Hamm and David Nichols.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and was later screened in Zurich and Malaga. Despite Tell’s legendary status, many historians regard him as a mythical figure with no verifiable historical existence. William Tell holds an IMDb rating of 5.7 out of 10. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

