Yellowjackets season 2 set to release on Netflix

Yellowjackets season 2 is now confirmed to be releasing on Netflix. The release follows a licensing deal between Showtime and Netflix that was first reported in late 2023. Season 1 of Yellowjackets had already landed on the platform earlier this year, and now the second season will also be available for streaming.

As reported by What's on Netflix in a report published on June 15, 2025 and confirmed by multiple outlets Yellowjackets season 2 will be available in two parts. The full season will stream on Netflix starting July 1, 2025. This release is limited to Netflix users in the United States, and the series will remain available on Paramount+ as well. The show will not be globally available on Netflix due to regional licensing restrictions.

Yellowjackets season 2 international access and streaming workaround

Misty works undercover in season 2 as tensions grow between the survivors. (Image via Netflix)

While Yellowjackets season 2 is officially set to arrive on Netflix US in July 2025, it is already available on Netflix in select regions including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Both season 1 and season 2 are currently streaming in those regions. Season 1 remains available on Netflix US.

The second season is also streaming in most regions outside the US, including Latin American countries and several European territories. Viewers in these regions received access to season 2 ahead of the US launch.

However, season 2 is only accessible through Paramount+ in the US until the official July release. This early availability has led to increased discussion online, especially as season 3 of the series continues on Showtime.

Yellowjackets season 2 release details, licensing deal, and how to watch

Melanie Lynskey returns as Shauna in season 2, navigating emotional and physical survival challenges. (Image via Netflix)

According to information from What's on Netflix, season 2 will stream in full on Netflix US starting July 1, 2025. The Netflix release for Yellowjackets season 2 is exclusive to the US.

The release of Yellowjackets season 2 on Netflix is a result of a licensing deal that Showtime has entered into with the streaming platform. According to What’s on Netflix, this deal includes not only Yellowjackets but also titles like Dexter and School Spirits. The move is part of Showtime's effort to increase visibility and viewership across multiple platforms. These licensing agreements allow the content to reach broader audiences while still retaining its presence on the original platforms.

Season 2 can be watched on Netflix US starting July 1, 2025. Viewers will need an active Netflix subscription. For those not based in the US or without access to Netflix, the series remains available on Paramount+. There are currently no other confirmed legal streaming options beyond these two platforms. Attempts to view the series on unofficial sites or VPNs may violate streaming terms.

Yellowjackets season 2 plot and cast details

Christina Ricci as Misty answers a mysterious call. (Image via Netflix)

Yellowjackets season 2 continues the story of a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. After the crash, the team must endure a harsh winter with dwindling supplies, leading to desperate and extreme survival tactics. The season picks up two months after the death of Jackie, a pivotal moment from the season 1 finale. Tensions rise as Lottie emerges as a spiritual leader, Shauna secretly consumes part of Jackie’s remains, and the group's unity begins to fracture.

In the present-day storyline, the survivors grapple with the long-term effects of their past. Shauna and Jeff try to cover up Adam’s murder, Misty searches for the missing Natalie, and Natalie finds herself in a strange commune led by an adult Lottie. These parallel timelines reveal the psychological and emotional toll the crash continues to take on the characters, drawing connections between their past decisions and current struggles.

The main cast of Yellowjackets season 2 includes Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis portraying the adult versions of the survivors. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sammi Hanratty return as the teenage counterparts. New cast members include Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood.

Yellowjackets season 2 will stream in full on Netflix US starting July 1, 2025. The show remains exclusive to Netflix US and continues to stream on Paramount+.

